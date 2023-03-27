Shanghai International Airport : Hongqiao Airport restores international services





International and regional flights to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan resume in Shanghai Hongqiao Airport. [Photo/WeChat account: gh_01c0f79320c5]

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport turned a corner after it resumed its international flights - as well as regional flights to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan - on March 26.

Flight MU721 took off at 8:22 am, bound for Hong Kong - becoming the first to restore operations in that category of service.

In order to ensure the smooth resumption of the previously suspended flights, the Hongqiao Airport operation management committee coordinated with joint inspection units, airlines and other parties to carry out various operational preparations in advance.

Eleven airlines - including China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines - have now resumed operations at Terminal 1 at Hongqiao Airport.

The duty-free shops and restaurants in the international and regional departures and arrivals areas of Terminal 1 have also opened for business.

According to the flight plan for the new season, Shanghai Pudong and Hongqiao airports are expected to operate 2,225 flights per day, with Pudong Airport operating 1,449 flights and Hongqiao Airport operating 776 flights - restoring the flight traffic to about 80 percent of the same period in 2019.

The two airports currently have a total of 92 airlines flying to 79 destinations in 42 countries. They are expected to resume international flights to Boston in the United States, Munich in Germany, Milan in Italy, Jakarta and Bali in Indonesia and Jeju in South Korea, among other international destinations.