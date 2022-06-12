Log in
    600009   CNE000000V89

SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.

(600009)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
48.20 CNY   -1.45%
Shanghai International Airport : Pudong Airport sees continuous, robust growth in freight volume

06/12/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
Pudong Airport reports an over 60 percent increase in daily average cargo volume from May 1-12, on the same period last month. [Photo/WeChat account ID: gh_01c0f79320c5]

Since the megacity of Shanghai in East China continuously promoted enterprises' resumption of work and production, the Shanghai Airport Authority (SAA) has taken the initiative to lay equal emphasis on COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, and safety production.

With support from joint inspection departments such as the customs and the immigration inspection, SAA took multiple measures to improve the efficiency of aviation logistics and ensure the normal operation of Shanghai's core functions.

Statistics showed that since the beginning of May, the cargo throughput of Shanghai Pudong International Airport has rebounded continuously. From May 1-12, an average of 118 cargo flights departed and arrived at Pudong Airport per day, with an average daily cargo volume of over 5,300 metric tons, up 37.02 percent and 64.65 percent on the same period of last month.

To better serve the enterprises engaged in key sectors such as integrated circuits, biomedicine and auto parts in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region, the cargo terminal of Pudong Airport planned the routes of haulage vehicles in advance, applied "temporary passes" for the operators, pickers and truck drivers, and launched "fast-track channel" mechanism, to ensure the urgently needed materials would be shipped out on the same day they arrived.

The airport also got close contact with domestic and overseas cargo airlines, actively helped them get included in the work resumption list. At present, among the 34 Chinese and foreign all-cargo airlines operating at Pudong Airport, nearly half of the airlines' capacity has recovered to more than 80 percent, and one-third of the airlines' capacity has recovered to the range of 50 to 80 percent.


A special working team is established to ensure the timely clearance of inbound goods in Pudong Airport. [Photo/WeChat account ID: gh_01c0f79320c5]

Relying on the mechanism and platforms established by the Ministry of Transportation and Shanghai for guarantee the smooth supply, a special working team was set up to solve the transport problems of freight vehicles in Shanghai and across provinces.

At present, the special working team has issued more than 4,000 in-city passes to various freight-related companies, and helped handle more than 200 cross-provincial passes to ensure the timely clearance and leaving of inbound goods.

Disclaimer

Shanghai International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 03:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
