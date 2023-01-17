Advanced search
    600009   CNE000000V89

SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.

(600009)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-15
63.00 CNY   +8.62%
03:30aShanghai International Airport : international flights make steady recovery
PU
01/11Shanghai International Airport : Pudong Airport welcomes first intl flight after COVID downgrade
PU
2022Shanghai International Airport Books Passenger and Cargo Decline For November
MT
Shanghai International Airport : international flights make steady recovery

01/17/2023 | 03:30am EST
International passenger flights are undergoing a steady recovery in Shanghai. [Photo/WeChat account: gh_01c0f79320c5]

The volume of international passenger flights at Shanghai Pudong International Airport is understood to be recovering since the optimized immigration management policy took effect on Jan 8.

That's as the numbers of people entering and exiting China are showing steady growth and experiencing an orderly recovery.

According to the Shanghai Airport Authority, by the end of January, Shanghai Pudong International Airport is projected to serve 41 international destinations in 30 countries and regions, with about 30 inbound and outbound international passenger flights per day - up 20 percent from December.

Due to the Spring Festival travel rush, the number of domestic passenger flights operating at the airport - including to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan - also increased significantly, with an average of 30 inbound and outbound flights per day, an increase of 76 percent compared with December.

At 6:26 pm on Jan 13, Turkish Airlines flight TK026 arrived at Pudong Airport from Istanbul - the first international passenger flight received by it after the lifting of control measures on international passenger flights on Jan 8. Once the route fully resumes, it will operate two flights a day.

At present, China Eastern Airlines, Juneyao Airlines and Spring Airlines - which operate from the airport - are putting together flight plans and are promoting the orderly resumption of popular overseas routes.

Disclaimer

Shanghai International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
