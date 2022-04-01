Log in
China stocks rise on stimulus hopes after weak economic data

04/01/2022 | 01:44am EDT
SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday on expectations of more economic stimulus after data showed factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March, while tourism-related shares led the gains ahead of an upcoming holiday.

The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,270.89 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.6% at 3,272.40 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7% to 21,837.48 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8% to 7,467.66.

** The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, fell to 48.1 in March, broadly in line with the official PMI released on Thursday, as the domestic COVID-19 resurgence and the economic fallout from the Ukraine war weighed.

** China's commercial hub of Shanghai grounded to a halt on Friday after the government locked down most of the city's 26 million residents to stop the spread of COVID-19, even as official numbers showed a drop in cases for the second day in a row.

** To some extent, negative headlines have been priced in during the first quarter, said Yang Delong, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co.

** Yang expects a potential rebound in the market in the second quarter.

** China's CSI300 Index tumbled 14.5% in the first three months of the year, its worst quarter since 2015.

** Government officials have vowed to roll out policies to stabilise the economy.

** Tourism and transportation stocks gained 4% and 5.2%, respectively, ahead of the Tomb Sweeping Festival holidays.

** Shanghai International Port Group jumped 10% after it forecast a 75.6% rise in net profit to 5.2 billion yuan ($819.90 million) for the first quarter.

** Banks rose 1.2% and consumer staples added 1.9%, while healthcare firms lost 1.4%.

** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong extended losses, dropping 1.7%, as concerns over U.S. delisting lingered. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.90% 21799.74 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD. 0.92% 5.47 End-of-day quote.-0.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.06% 6.3559 Delayed Quote.0.02%
Financials
Sales 2021 34 933 M 5 510 M 5 510 M
Net income 2021 15 089 M 2 380 M 2 380 M
Net Debt 2021 17 282 M 2 726 M 2 726 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
Yield 2021 4,07%
Capitalization 127 B 20 085 M 20 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,2%
Managers and Directors
Jun Yan President, General Manager & Director
Jin Shan Gu Chairman
Jian Wei Zhang Independent Director
Rui Qing Shao Independent Director
Lin Chi Qu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.18%20 085
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED5.08%21 550
MISC BERHAD4.26%7 789
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-4.37%6 864
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-5.56%5 293
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.26%4 509