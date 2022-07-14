Israel sells Haifa Port to India's Adani Ports, Israel's Gadot for $1.2 bln

JERUSALEM, July 14 (Reuters) - Israel said on Thursday it
will sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean
coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports of India and
local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for 4.1 billion
shekels ($1.18 billion).
Gadot and Adani made it to the end of a two-year tender
process that Israel hopes will lower import prices and help
shorten notoriously long wait times at Israeli harbors.
"The privatization of the port of Haifa will increase
competition at the ports and lower the cost of living," Finance
Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.
Adani will have a majority 70% stake and Gadot will hold the
remaining 30%, according to an industry official. Neither
company was reachable for immediate comment.
Global supply chains have been hit over the past year by
lack of staffing at ports, lockdowns and a strain on available
ships for hire as vessels get stuck due to congestion in many
parts of the world.
About 98% of all goods move in and out of Israel by sea and
the government has been upgrading the sector to maintain
economic growth.
Haifa, surrounded by the Carmel mountains to the east which
limit winds and choppy waters, has operated as a port for
centuries. Today, it is Israel's leading deep water port and
handled about half the country’s freight volume in 2021.
Warming ties with neighbouring Arab countries are also
creating new trade opportunities for Israel and Haifa is well
placed to become a regional hub, as well as a link between Asia
and Europe.
Adani Ports, which has said it is the largest transport
utility in India, is targeting expansion and seeks to become the
premier global port group, the company’s chief executive Karan
Adani, told an earnings call in May.
The new owners will compete with a private port that opened
down the bay last year, which is operated by Shanghai
International Port Group (SIPG).
Haifa Port said the new group will operate the port until
2054 and that along with containers it will now be able to focus
on handling general cargo and hosting cruises.
"After a complicated process, we were able to ensure Haifa
Port's future and its ability to compete in the coming years,"
said Chairman Eshel Armoni.
($1 = 3.4876 shekels)
(Additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi;
editing by Jonathan Oatis)