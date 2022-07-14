Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600018   CNE0000013N8

SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(600018)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
5.640 CNY   -0.35%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel sells Haifa Port to India's Adani Ports, Israel's Gadot for $1.2 bln

07/14/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
JERUSALEM, July 14 (Reuters) - Israel said on Thursday it will sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports of India and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for 4.1 billion shekels ($1.18 billion).

Gadot and Adani made it to the end of a two-year tender process that Israel hopes will lower import prices and help shorten notoriously long wait times at Israeli harbors.

"The privatization of the port of Haifa will increase competition at the ports and lower the cost of living," Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

Adani will have a majority 70% stake and Gadot will hold the remaining 30%, according to an industry official. Neither company was reachable for immediate comment.

Global supply chains have been hit over the past year by lack of staffing at ports, lockdowns and a strain on available ships for hire as vessels get stuck due to congestion in many parts of the world.

About 98% of all goods move in and out of Israel by sea and the government has been upgrading the sector to maintain economic growth.

Haifa, surrounded by the Carmel mountains to the east which limit winds and choppy waters, has operated as a port for centuries. Today, it is Israel's leading deep water port and handled about half the country’s freight volume in 2021.

Warming ties with neighbouring Arab countries are also creating new trade opportunities for Israel and Haifa is well placed to become a regional hub, as well as a link between Asia and Europe.

Adani Ports, which has said it is the largest transport utility in India, is targeting expansion and seeks to become the premier global port group, the company’s chief executive Karan Adani, told an earnings call in May.

The new owners will compete with a private port that opened down the bay last year, which is operated by Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG).

Haifa Port said the new group will operate the port until 2054 and that along with containers it will now be able to focus on handling general cargo and hosting cruises.

"After a complicated process, we were able to ensure Haifa Port's future and its ability to compete in the coming years," said Chairman Eshel Armoni. ($1 = 3.4876 shekels) (Additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.32% 724.45 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD. -0.35% 5.64 End-of-day quote.2.92%
All news about SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.
02:12pIsrael sells Haifa Port to India's Adani Ports, Israel's Gadot for $1.2 bln
RE
06/29Shanghai International Port to Spin Off Shipping Unit for Shanghai Float
CI
04/29Shanghai International Port Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
04/01China stocks rise as weak factory data fans stimulus hopes
RE
04/01China stocks rise as weak factory data fans stimulus hopes
RE
04/01China stocks rise on stimulus hopes after weak economic data
RE
03/11Jiangsu Lianyungang Port Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 1.5 billion..
CI
01/13Shanghai International Plans to Spin Off Unit for Listing
CI
01/13Shanghai International Port Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
2021Shanghai International Port Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ende..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 36 846 M 5 454 M 5 454 M
Net income 2022 15 749 M 2 331 M 2 331 M
Net Debt 2022 10 052 M 1 488 M 1 488 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,30x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 131 B 19 433 M 19 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,64 CNY
Average target price 7,34 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Yan President, General Manager & Director
Jin Shan Gu Chairman
Jian Wei Zhang Independent Director
Rui Qing Shao Independent Director
Lin Chi Qu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.92%19 612
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-0.49%19 270
MISC BERHAD-7.23%6 576
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-4.08%6 568
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-15.74%4 940
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.62%3 319