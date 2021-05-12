Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital : CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

commences on 12 May 2021 and will end on the date on which the term of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company is concluded (i.e. at the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting to be held in 2022).
The biographical details of Ms. Sun Qing are as follows:
Ms. Sun Qing (孫青), aged 53, is a university graduate and a member of the Communist Party of China. She was previously the deputy secretary of the Party committee, secretary of the discipline committee and chairperson of the labour union of Shanghai Rainbow Hotel Company Limited (上海虹橋賓館有限公司), and deputy secretary of the Party committee, secretary of the discipline committee and chairperson of the labour union of Jin Jiang International Hotel Management Company Limited (錦江國際酒店管理有限公 司). She is currently the deputy secretary of the Party committee, secretary of the discipline committee, chairperson of the labour union and Staff Representative Supervisor of the Company, as well as deputy secretary of the Party committee, secretary of the discipline committee and chairperson of the labour union of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Company Limited (上海錦江國際酒店股份有限公司).
Ms. Sun Qing will not receive any supervisor's fee.
As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Ms. Sun Qing confirms that: (i) she has not held any directorships in any public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong and/or overseas in the past three years, nor held any other major appointment or professional qualification; (ii) she does not have any interests in the shares or securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (iii) she does not have any relationship with other current directors, senior management or substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.
There are no other matters in relation to the appointment of Ms. Sun Qing as the Staff Representative Supervisor that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there other information in relation to the appointment of Ms. Sun Qing as the Staff Representative Supervisor that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By Order of the Board
Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited*
Zhang Jue
Joint Company Secretary
Shanghai, the PRC, 12 May 2021