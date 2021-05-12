Log in
    2006   CNE1000003Z1

SHANGHAI JIN JIANG CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED

(2006)
  Report
Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital : CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

05/12/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited *

上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02006)

CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Zhao Feng (趙鋒) has ceased to be a staff representative supervisor of the Company (the ''Staff Representative Supervisor'') with effect from 12 May 2021. Ms. Sun Qing (孫青) has been elected as the Staff Representative Supervisor of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company with effect from 12 May 2021.

CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

Resignation of Staff Representative Supervisor

The Board announces that, due to change of work arrangements, Mr. Zhao Feng has ceased to be the Staff Representative Supervisor with effect from 12 May 2021.

Mr. Zhao Feng has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhao Feng for his invaluable contributions to the Company during his term of office.

Appointment of Staff Representative Supervisor

The Board further announces that Ms. Sun Qing has been elected as the Staff Representative Supervisor of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company in a democratic election by the staff of the Company held in accordance with the articles of association of the Company on 12 May 2021. Her term of office

- 1 -

commences on 12 May 2021 and will end on the date on which the term of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company is concluded (i.e. at the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting to be held in 2022).

The biographical details of Ms. Sun Qing are as follows:

Ms. Sun Qing (孫青), aged 53, is a university graduate and a member of the Communist Party of China. She was previously the deputy secretary of the Party committee, secretary of the discipline committee and chairperson of the labour union of Shanghai Rainbow Hotel Company Limited (上海虹橋賓館有限公司), and deputy secretary of the Party committee, secretary of the discipline committee and chairperson of the labour union of Jin Jiang International Hotel Management Company Limited (錦江國際酒店管理有限公 司). She is currently the deputy secretary of the Party committee, secretary of the discipline committee, chairperson of the labour union and Staff Representative Supervisor of the Company, as well as deputy secretary of the Party committee, secretary of the discipline committee and chairperson of the labour union of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Company Limited (上海錦江國際酒店股份有限公司).

Ms. Sun Qing will not receive any supervisor's fee.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Ms. Sun Qing confirms that: (i) she has not held any directorships in any public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong and/or overseas in the past three years, nor held any other major appointment or professional qualification; (ii) she does not have any interests in the shares or securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (iii) she does not have any relationship with other current directors, senior management or substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.

There are no other matters in relation to the appointment of Ms. Sun Qing as the Staff Representative Supervisor that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there other information in relation to the appointment of Ms. Sun Qing as the Staff Representative Supervisor that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited*

Zhang Jue

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC, 12 May 2021

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Guo Lijuan, Mr. Chen Liming, Mr. Ma Mingju, Ms. Zhou Wei and Mr. Sun Yu; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ji Gang, Dr. Rui Mingjie and Mr. Shen Liqiang.

  • The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company as defined in the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) under its Chinese name and the English name ''Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited''.

- 3 -

