Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital : CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited *

上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02006)

CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Zhao Feng (趙鋒) has ceased to be a staff representative supervisor of the Company (the ''Staff Representative Supervisor'') with effect from 12 May 2021. Ms. Sun Qing (孫青) has been elected as the Staff Representative Supervisor of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company with effect from 12 May 2021.

Resignation of Staff Representative Supervisor

The Board announces that, due to change of work arrangements, Mr. Zhao Feng has ceased to be the Staff Representative Supervisor with effect from 12 May 2021.

Mr. Zhao Feng has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhao Feng for his invaluable contributions to the Company during his term of office.

Appointment of Staff Representative Supervisor

The Board further announces that Ms. Sun Qing has been elected as the Staff Representative Supervisor of the fifth session of the supervisory committee of the Company in a democratic election by the staff of the Company held in accordance with the articles of association of the Company on 12 May 2021. Her term of office