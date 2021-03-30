Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS IN THE PRC AND OTHER PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURES OF THE GENERAL MEETINGS, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 03/30/2021 | 08:19am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.* ɪऎёྼ͛يᔼᖹ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 1877) CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS IN THE PRC AND OTHER PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURES OF THE GENERAL MEETINGS, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS IN THE PRC The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's registered address in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") will be changed to Room 1003, Level 10, Building 2, Nos. 36 and 58, Hai Qu Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the PRC. The above change is subject to the proposed amendments to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") as set out below and will take effect upon the shareholders' approval of the proposed amendments(Note) to the Articles of Association at the forthcoming 2020 annual general meeting ("AGM"), the 2021 first class meeting of A shareholders and the 2021 first class meeting of H shareholders (collectively, the "Class Meetings") of the Company to be held on 29 June 2021. Article 3 Currently reads as follows: Address of the Company: Level 13, Building 2, Nos. 36 and 58, Hai Qu Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Telephone: 021-2250-0300 Fax: 021-8016-4691 Postal code: 201203 Note: The amendments to the Articles of Association were prepared in the Chinese language and the English translation is for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the English translation and the Chinese version of the Articles of Association, the Chinese version shall prevail. Address of the Company: Room 1003, Level 10, Building 2, Nos. 36 and 58, Hai Qu Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Telephone: 021-6105-8800 Fax: 021-6175-7377 Postal code: 201203 The website and email of the Company remain unchanged. OTHER PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION The Company proposes to amend the composition of the board of supervisors of the Company (the "Board of Supervisors") from 5 supervisors to 3 supervisors. Re-election of the non-employee representative supervisors of the third session of the Board of Supervisors is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the upcoming AGM, while re-election of the employee representative supervisor of the third session of the Board of Supervisors will be elected at the employee representatives meeting. Further details of the re-election will be contained in the circular to be despatched to the shareholders in due course. Reference is also made to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 2 November 2020 in relation to the exercise results of the first exercise period under the pre-IPO share incentive scheme of the Company approved and adopted by the shareholders of the Company on 14 May 2018 and amended on 15 July 2020 (the "Pre-IPO Share Incentive Scheme"). Pursuant to the exercise of pre-IPO share options granted under the Pre-IPO Share Incentive Scheme in the first exercise period, the Company issued 1,219,500 A shares of the Company on 2 November 2020. Accordingly, following such issuance in November 2020, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company increased from 871,276,500 (comprising 688,530,000 A shares and 182,746,500 H shares) to 872,496,000 (comprising 689,749,500 A shares and 182,746,500 H shares), and the registered capital of the Company increased from RMB871,276,500 to RMB872,496,000. The Board proposes to amend the Articles of Association as follows(Note) to reflect the above: Article 5 Currently reads as follows: The registered capital of the Company is RMB871,276,500. After new shares are issued, the Company's registered capital shall be adjusted according to the actual situations. Registration procedures of change in registered capital shall be handled for the change in registered capital. Note: The amendments to the Articles of Association were prepared in the Chinese language and the English translation is for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the English translation and the Chinese version of the Articles of Association, the Chinese version shall prevail. The registered capital of the Company is RMB872,496,000. After new shares are issued, the Company's registered capital shall be adjusted according to the actual situations. Registration procedures of change in registered capital shall be handled for the change in registered capital. Article 18 Currently reads as follows: Upon establishment of the Company, as approved by the securities regulatory authorities under the State Council, the Company issued 158,910,000 overseas-listed foreign shares (prior to the exercise of the over-allotment option), which were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 24 December, 2018. Upon the exercise of the over-allotment option, the Company issued additional 23,836,500 overseas-listed foreign shares, which were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 9 January, 2019. Upon the completion of the initial public offering of overseas-listed foreign shares of the Company, the share capital of the Company is 784,146,500 shares, including 601,400,000 domestic shares and 182,746,500 overseas-listed foreign shares. Upon establishment of the Company, as approved by the securities regulatory authority, the Company issued 87,130,000 domestic shares, which were listed on the STAR Market on 15 July, 2020. Upon the completion of the initial public offering and listing of the domestic shares of the Company, the share capital of the Company is 871,276,500 shares, including 688,530,000 domestic shares and 182,746,500 overseas-listed foreign shares. It is proposed to be amended to: Upon establishment of the Company, as approved by the securities regulatory authorities under the State Council, the Company issued 158,910,000 overseas-listed foreign shares (prior to the exercise of the over-allotment option), which were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 24 December, 2018. Upon the exercise of the over-allotment option, the Company issued additional 23,836,500 overseas-listed foreign shares, which were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 9 January, 2019. Upon the completion of the initial public offering of overseas-listed foreign shares of the Company, the share capital of the Company is 784,146,500 shares, including 601,400,000 domestic shares and 182,746,500 overseas-listed foreign shares. Upon establishment of the Company, as approved by the securities regulatory authority, the Company issued 87,130,000 domestic shares, which were listed on the STAR Market on 15 July, 2020. Upon the completion of the initial public offering and listing of the domestic shares of the Company, the share capital of the Company is 871,276,500 shares, including 688,530,000 domestic shares and 182,746,500 overseas-listed foreign shares. The share capital of the Company is: 689,749,500 domestic shares and 182,746,500 overseas- listed foreign shares. Article 146 Currently reads as follows: The Board of Supervisors shall consist of five (5) supervisors, one of which shall be the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. The term of office of each supervisor shall be a period of three (3) years and shall be eligible for re-election. The appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Board of Supervisors shall be passed by more than two-thirds (inclusive) of its members. It is proposed to be amended to: The Board of Supervisors shall consist of three (3) supervisors, one of which shall be the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. The term of office of each supervisor shall be a period of three (3) years and shall be eligible for re-election. The appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Board of Supervisors shall be passed by more than two-thirds (inclusive) of its members. Except for the proposed amendments as set out above, other provisions of the Articles of Association remain unchanged. The amended Articles of Association as approved by the Administration for Industry and Commerce bureau shall prevail. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURES OF THE GENERAL MEETINGS, MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS The Board also proposes to amend the Rules of Procedures of the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedures of Meetings of the Board of Directors and the Rules of Procedures of Meetings of the Board of Supervisors of the Company (collectively, the "Rules of Procedures") to be in line with the Articles of Association. Details of the amendments to the Rules of Procedures are set out in the appendix to this announcement. Except for the proposed amendments as set out in the appendix, other provisions of the Rules of Procedures remain unchanged. The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedures will be subject to shareholders' approval by way of a special resolution at the forthcoming AGM and Class Meetings, and the amended Articles of Association and the amended Rules of Procedures will take effect upon the resolution being passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM and Class Meetings. Reference is also made to the notice of the AGM and the notices of the Class Meetings and the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company in relation to the above matters dated 30 March 2021. A circular containing, among other things, details of the above proposal will be dispatched to the shareholders in due course. By order of the Board Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* Mr. Xiong Jun Chairman Shanghai, the PRC, 30 March 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xiong Jun, Dr. Li Ning, Dr. Feng Hui, Mr. Zhang Zhuobing and Dr. Yao Sheng as executive Directors; Dr. Wu Hai, Mr. Tang Yi, Mr. Li Cong, Mr. Yi Qingqing and Mr. Lin Lijun as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Chen Lieping, Mr. Qian Zhi, Mr. Zhang Chun, Dr. Jiang Hualiang and Dr. Roy Steven Herbst as independent non-executive Directors. * For identification purpose only APPENDIX 1. Details of the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedures of the General Meetings are as follows: Existing article Revised article Article 1 These Rules are formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the :Company Law", the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, the Mandatory Provisions for Companies Listing Overseas, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules" and the Articles of Association of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association" for the purpose of regulating the acts of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (the "Company"and ensuring that the general meeting exercises its power in accordance with the law. Article 1 These Rules are formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law", the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, the Mandatory Provisions for Companies Listing Overseas, the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Provisions Applicable to the Notice Period of Convening General Meetings of Shareholders and Other Matters Applicable to the Companies Listed Overseas (Guo Han[2019]No.97) , the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"and the Articles of Association of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"for the purpose of regulating the acts of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (the "Company"and ensuring that the general meeting exercises its power in accordance with the law. Existing article Revised article Article 19 When the Company convenes a general meeting, it shall notify each shareholder of the date and place of the meeting and the matters to be considered twenty (20) days before the date of the meeting and fifteen (15) days before the date of an extraordinary general meeting. Notice of general meeting shall be served to any shareholder (whether has voting right on general meeting or not) either by hand or by post in a prepaid mail, addressed to such shareholder at his registered address as shown in the register of members. Subject to compliance with the laws, administrative regulations, the listing rules of the stock exchange where the Company's shares are listed, notice of the general meeting may also be given by way of public announcement, including through publishing on the Company's website. The "public announcement" referred to in the preceding paragraph shall be published in one or more newspapers designated by the securities supervisory and regulatory authority under the State Council within twenty (20) days before holding of the general meeting and fifteen (15) days before holding of the extraordinary meeting. All holders of domestic shares shall be deemed as having been notified of the forthcoming general meeting once the announcement is published. The Chinese and English versions of the announcement shall be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" and the Company respectively on the same day, or shall be published in the manner as specified by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from time to time. Where there are any special provisions in the listing rules of the place where the Company's shares are listed, such provisions shall prevail. Article 19 When the Company convenes an annual general meeting, it shall notify each shareholder of the date and place of the meeting and the matters to be considered twenty (20) days before the date of the meeting and fifteen (15) days before the date of an extraordinary general meeting. Notice of general meeting shall be served to any shareholder (whether has voting right on general meeting or not) either by hand or by post in a prepaid mail, addressed to such shareholder at his registered address as shown in the register of members. Subject to compliance with the laws, administrative regulations, the listing rules of the stock exchange where the Company's shares are listed, notice of the general meeting may also be given by way of public announcement, including through publishing on the Company's website. The "public announcement" referred to in the preceding paragraph shall be published in one or more newspapers designated by the securities supervisory and regulatory authority under the State Council or on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, or on media that meet the requirements of the securities supervisory and regulatory authority under the State Council within twenty (20) days before holding of the general meeting and fifteen (15) days before holding of the extraordinary meeting. All holders of domestic shares shall be deemed as having been notified of the forthcoming general meeting once the announcement is published. The Chinese and English versions of the announcement shall be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"and the Company respectively on the same day, or shall be published in the manner as specified by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from time to time. Where there are any special provisions in the listing rules of the place where the Company's shares are listed, such provisions shall prevail. Existing article Revised article Article 20 A general meeting shall not decide on matters not specified in the notice. Article 20 A general meeting shall not decide on matters not specified in the notice. Where a general meeting cannot be convened within the prescribed period, reasons and follow-up proposals shall be disclosed before the expiry of the period. Article 44 A shareholder (including his proxy), when voting at a general meeting, may exercise his voting rights according to the number of voting shares which he represents. Each share shall carry one voting right. However, the Company's shares held by the Company do not carry voting rights, and shall not be counted in the total number of voting rights represented by the shareholders present at the general meeting. According to the applicable laws and regulations and the listing rules of the stock exchange where the Company's shares are listed, where any shareholder is required to abstain from voting or is restricted to voting only for or against any particular resolution, any votes cast by such shareholder (or his proxy) in violation of such requirement or restriction shall not be counted in the voting results. Article 44 A shareholder (including his proxy), when voting at a general meeting, may exercise his voting rights according to the number of voting shares which he represents. Each share shall carry one voting right. However, the Company's shares held by the Company do not carry voting rights, and shall not be counted in the total number of voting rights represented by the shareholders present at the general meeting. When material matters concerning the interests of medium and small investors are considered at a general meeting, voting for medium and small investors shall be counted separately. Separate-counting results shall be disclosed timely and publicly. The Board, independent directors, shareholders holding more than 1% shares with voting rights or investor protection institutions established in accordance with laws, administrative regulations and requirements specified by CSRC, can serve as soliciting party, and publicly make request to shareholders of the Company, either in person or by entrusting securities firms, securities service institutions, to engage them as proxies to attend the general meeting and exercise shareholders' rights including the right of proposing motions and the voting right. Existing article Revised article When soliciting rights of shareholders in accordance with requirements set out in the paragraph above, the soliciting party shall disclose relevant documents, and the Company shall cooperate in this regard. It is prohibited to publicly solicit shareholders' rights by means of compensation or compensation in disguised form. The Company shall not impose minimum shareholding restrictions on soliciting the voting right. Where any acts on publicly soliciting rights of shareholders in violation of laws, administrative regulations or relevant requirements specified by CSRC, resulting in losses of the Company or other shareholders, relevant party shall be liable for compensation in accordance with laws. According to the applicable laws and regulations and the listing rules of the stock exchange where the Company's shares are listed, where any shareholder is required to abstain from voting or is restricted to voting only for or against any particular resolution, any votes cast by such shareholder (or his proxy) in violation of such requirement or restriction shall not be counted in the voting results. Existing article Revised article Article 66 Written notice of a class meeting shall be given 45 days before the date of the class meeting to notify all of the shareholders in the share register of the class of the matters to be considered, the date and the place of the class meeting. A shareholder who intends to attend the meeting shall deliver his written reply concerning the attendance of the meeting to the Company 20 days before the date of the meeting. The quorum required for any class meeting (but excluding the adjourned meeting) convened for the purpose of considering altering the rights of any class of shares must be the holders of at least 1/3 of the issued shares of such class. If the number of the voting shares represented by the shareholders who intend to attend the meeting is more than half of the total number of voting shares of that class, the Company may hold the class meeting of shareholders. If not, the Company shall within five (5) days inform the shareholders again of the matters to be considered at the meeting and the date and place of the meeting in the form of a public announcement. Upon notification by public announcement, the Company may hold the class meeting. Article 66 Written notice of a class meeting shall be given 45 days before the date of the class meeting with reference to the notice period requirements of the annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting in Article 19 to notify all of the shareholders in the share register of the class of the matters to be considered, the date and the place of the class meeting. The quorum required for any class meeting (but excluding the adjourned meeting) convened for the purpose of considering altering the rights of any class of shares must be the holders of at least 1/3 of the issued shares of such class. 2. Details of the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Directors are as follows: Existing article Revised article Article 19 The Board shall consist of 15 directors. The Board shall have one chairman. The Board is accountable to the general meeting and is the operating decision-making body of the Company and shall exercise the following functions and powers: (1) to be responsible for convening general meetings and report its work at the general meetings;

(2) to implement resolutions of the general meetings;

(3) to decide on the Company's business plans and investment programs;

(4) to formulate the annual financial budgets and final accounts of the Company;

(5) to formulate the Company's profit distribution plans and plans on making up losses;

(6) to formulate proposals for the Company to increase or decrease its registered capital, issue corporate bonds or other securities and pursue any listing thereof;

(7) to draft plans for the Company's substantial acquisitions, purchase of shares of the Company, or merger, division, dissolution and alteration of corporate form of the Company; Article 19 The Board shall consist of 15 directors. The Board shall have one chairman. The Board is accountable to the general meeting and is the operating decision-making body of the Company and shall exercise the following functions and powers: (1) to be responsible for convening general meetings, propose at general meetings to pass the relevant matters and report its work at the general meetings;

(2) to implement resolutions of the general meetings;

(3) to decide on the Company's business plans and investment programs;

(4) to formulate the annual financial budgets and final accounts of the Company;

(5) to formulate the Company's profit distribution plans and plans on making up losses;

(6) to formulate proposals for the Company to increase or decrease its registered capital, issue corporate bonds or other securities and pursue any listing thereof, or issue a certain number of domestic shares to specific investors according to the authorization of the general meeting;

(7) to formulate plans for the Company's substantial acquisitions or disposals, repurchase of shares of the Company and merger, division, dissolution or alteration of corporate form of the Company; Existing article Revised article (8) within the scope authorized by the general meeting, to decide, among others, the Company's external investment, purchase and sale of assets, charge of assets, external guarantees, wealth management entrustment, provision of loans and related party transactions;

(9) to decide on establishment of internal management organizations of the Company;

(10) to appoint or dismiss general manager and secretary to the Board, to appoint or dismiss vice general manager(s), the chief financial controller and other senior management in accordance with the nominations by general manager, and to decide on their remunerations, rewards and punishments;

(11) to formulate the basic management system of the Company; (12)to formulate proposals to amend the Articles of Association; (13) to manage information disclosure of the Company;

(14) to propose at the general meeting the appointment or change of the accounting firms which provide audit services to the Company;

(15) to listen to work reports submitted by the general manager and review his work;

(16) other functions and powers authorized by laws, administrative regulations, departmental rules, the Articles of Association or these Rules. (8) within the scope authorized by the general meeting, to decide, among others, the Company's external investment, purchase and sale of assets, charge of assets, external guarantees matters , wealth management entrustment, provision of loans and related party transactions;

(9) to decide on establishment of internal management organizations of the Company;

(10) to appoint or dismiss general manager and secretary to the Board, and to decide on their remunerations, and to appoint or dismiss vice general manager(s), the chief financial officer and other senior management in accordance with the nominations by general manager, and to decide on their remunerations, rewards and punishments;

(11) to decide on the plans such as alteration of corporate form, division, restructuring or dissolution of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries and associated companies;

(12) to formulate the basic management system of the Company, to determine the salary, benefits, rewards and punishments policies and programs of the Company's employees;

(13) to formulate proposals to amend the Articles of Association;

(14) to formulate proposals of the equity incentive scheme of the Company;

(15) to decide on the establishment of the Company's sub-branches;

(16) to decide on the establishment of special committees under the Board and to appoint or remove its person- in-charge; Existing article Revised article (17) to propose at the general meeting the appointment, re-appointment or dismissal of the accounting firms which provide audit services to the Company; (18) to listen to work reports submitted by the general manager and review his work; (19) to decide on other major affairs and administrative matters of the Company, to sign other material agreements, save and except for matters to be approved at the general meetings as required by the Company Law and the Articles of Association; (20) to manage information disclosure of the Company; (21) other powers and duties authorized by the Articles of Association or general meetings; (22)other matters as required by the PRC laws and regulations. Except for the Board resolutions in respect of the matters specified in paragraphs (6) and (13) which shall be passed by more than two-thirds of the directors, the Board resolutions in respect of all other matters set out in the preceding paragraph may be passed by more than half of the directors. Existing article Revised article The Board may establish certain special committees such as a strategic committee, an audit committee, a remuneration and assessment committee and a nomination committee as needed, to assist the Board to exercise its duties and powers or provide advice or consultation for the Board in respect of its decisions under the leadership of the Board. The composition of and the rules of procedures for such committees shall be decided by the Board separately. The special committees shall be responsible to the Board, and perform their duties according to the Articles of Association and the authorization granted by the Board. The proposals shall be submitted to the Board for consideration and approval. All members of the special committees are composed of directors, among which the number of independent directors shall be the majority of the audit committee, nomination committee and remuneration and assessment committee, and they shall act as the chairman of the committees. The chairman of the audit committee shall be an accounting professional. The Board shall provide explanation for non-standard audit opinions on the financial reports of the Company given by certified public accountants at the general meeting. 3. Details of the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Supervisors are as follows: Existing article Revised article Article 7 The Board of Supervisors shall consist of five (5) supervisors, one of which shall be the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. The term of office of each supervisor shall be a period of three (3) years and shall be eligible for re-election. The appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Board of Supervisors shall be passed by more than two-thirds (inclusive) of its members. Article 7 The Board of Supervisors shall consist of three (3) supervisors, one of which shall be the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. The term of office of each supervisor shall be a period of three (3) years and shall be eligible for re-election. The appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Board of Supervisors shall be passed by more than two-thirds (inclusive) of its members. Article 10 The Board of Supervisors shall be accountable to the general meeting and exercise the following functions and powers: (1) to examine the Company's financial position;

(2) to supervise the performance by the directors and senior management when discharging their duties to the Company, to supervise any act in violation of the laws, administrative regulations and the Articles of Association, and to propose to remove the directors or senior management who violate the laws, administrative regulations, the Articles of Association or resolutions of general meetings;

(3) to demand rectification from the directors or senior management when the acts of such persons are harmful to the Company's interest; Article 10 The Board of Supervisors shall be accountable to the general meeting and exercise the following functions and powers: (1) to examine the Company's financial position;

(2) to supervise the performance by the directors and senior management when discharging their duties to the Company, to supervise any act in violation of the laws, administrative regulations and the Articles of Association, and to propose to remove the directors or senior management who violate the laws, administrative regulations, the Articles of Association or resolutions of general meetings. The Board of Supervisors of the Company shall notify the Board or report to the general meeting, and make timely disclosure, if it discovers that the directors or senior management has violated the laws and regulations and the Articles of Association;

(3) to demand rectification from the directors or senior management when the acts of such persons are harmful to the Company's interest; Existing article Revised article (4) to verify the financial information such as financial reports, business reports and profit distribution plans to be submitted by the Board at the general meetings and, should any queries arise, to engage, in the name of the Company, certified public accountants and practicing auditors for a re-examination of the aforesaid information;

(5) to propose to convene an extraordinary general meeting and to convene and preside over a general meeting when the Board fails to perform the duties of convening and presiding over the general meeting under the Company Law;

(6) to submit proposals to the general meetings;

(7) to propose the convening of extraordinary meetings of the Board;

(8) to represent the Company in negotiating with or in bringing legal actions against the directors and senior management according to the relevant provisions under the Company Law;

(9) such other functions and powers as prescribed by the laws, administrative regulations and the Articles of Association. Supervisors shall attend meetings of the Board. (4) to verify the financial information such as financial reports, business reports and profit distribution plans to be submitted by the Board at the general meetings and, should any queries arise, to engage, in the name of the Company, certified public accountants and practicing auditors for a re-examination of the aforesaid information;

(5) to propose to convene an extraordinary general meeting and to convene and preside over a general meeting when the Board fails to perform the duties of convening and presiding over the general meeting under the Company Law;

(6) to submit proposals to the general meetings;

(7) to propose the convening of extraordinary meetings of the Board;

(8) to represent the Company in negotiating with or in bringing legal actions against the directors and senior management according to the relevant provisions under the Company Law;

(9) to review and audit the share issuance documents and the Company's regular reports prepared by the Board and propose written review and audit opinions. Supervisors shall sign the written confirmation opinions; (10) such other functions and powers as prescribed by the laws, administrative regulations and the Articles of Association. Supervisors shall attend meetings of the Board, and shall raise enquiries or make suggestions on the matters to be resolved by the Board. Note: The Rules of Procedures are written in Chinese, and the Chinese version is the only official version and shall prevail. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:18:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD. 08:19a SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Change of registered address in the prc and other.. PU 08:03a SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to new registered shareholders - elections.. PU 07:51a SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to registered holders - notification lette.. PU 07:43a SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Form of proxy for h shareholders for the 2021 fir.. PU 07:41a SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Notice of the 2021 first class meeting of h share.. PU 07:39a SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Form of proxy for the 2020 annual general meeting.. PU 07:33a SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Notice of the 2020 annual general meeting PU 03/26 SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD : annual earnings release 03/24 SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Chinese Regulator Adds Junshi Bio's Cancer Drug t.. MT 03/24 SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Voluntary announcement - toripalimab has been inc.. PU