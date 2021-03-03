Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.    1877   CNE100003FF7

SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.

(1877)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INITIATING ROLLING SUBMISSION OF BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR TORIPALIMAB WITH FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF NASOPHARYNGEAL CARCINOMA

03/03/2021 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.*

ɪऎёྼ͛يᔼᖹ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1877)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-

INITIATING ROLLING SUBMISSION OF BIOLOGICS LICENSE

APPLICATION FOR TORIPALIMAB WITH FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF NASOPHARYNGEAL CARCINOMA

This announcement is made by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*(ɪऎёྼ͛يᔼᖹ߅Ҧ ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡)(the "Company") on a voluntary basis. Reference is also made to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 3 March 2021.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that TopAlliance Biosciences, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, has initiated the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application ("BLA") for toripalimab (product code: "TAB001/JS001") with the US Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Relevant information is as follows:

ABOUT TORIPALIMAB

In September 2020, toripalimab was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. By virtue of the Breakthrough Therapy Designation, the BLA for toripalimab is able to make a rolling submission and obtain a rolling review by the FDA for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Rolling review refers to when applying for BLA or New Drug Application ("NDA"), pharmaceutical enterprises can submit the application documents to the FDA for review in batches, instead of waiting for the application documents to be completed before submitting an application to the FDA, which can shorten the review cycle of new drugs. Toripalimab has become the first domestic anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody to submit a BLA to the FDA.

Toripalimab was the first domestic anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for marketing in China. More than thirty company-sponsored clinical studies covering more than fifteen indications have been conducted globally, including in China and the United States. On 17 December 2018, toripalimab obtained a conditional approval from the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA") for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma after standard therapy failure. Toripalimab was included in the 2019 and 2020 Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Melanoma. In February 2021, toripalimab received a second conditional approval from NMPA for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma after failure of at least two lines ofprior systemic therapy. The supplemental NDA of toripalimab for the second-line treatment of metastatic urothelial carcinoma was accepted by the NMPA in May 2020 and received priority review designations from the NMPA in July 2020. In December 2020, toripalimab injection was successfully included in the updated National Reimbursement Drug List. In February 2021, the supplemental NDA of toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma was accepted by the NMPA. Currently, toripalimab has been granted 1 Breakthrough, 1 Fast Track, and 3 Orphan Drug Designations by the FDA for the treatment of mucosal melanoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and soft tissue sarcoma.

RISK WARNING

Due to the high-tech, high-risk and high-value-added characteristics of pharmaceutical products, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development and commercialization. These many stages make it susceptible to uncertainties and therefore, investors are advised to make cautious decisions and pay careful attention to investment risks. The Company will actively pursue the described research and development project and fulfill its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner for subsequent progress in strict accordance with relevant regulations.

By order of the Board Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*

Mr. Xiong Jun

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, 3 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Xiong Jun, Dr. Li Ning, Dr. Feng Hui, Mr. Zhang Zhuobing and Dr. Yao Sheng as executive Directors; Dr. Wu Hai, Mr. Tang Yi, Mr. Li Cong, Mr. Yi Qingqing and Mr. Lin Lijun as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Chen Lieping, Mr. Qian Zhi, Mr. Zhang Chun, Dr. Jiang Hualiang and Dr. Roy Steven Herbst as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.
06:04aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : Voluntary announcement - initiating rolling submi..
PU
03/02SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : Widens Loss Due to High R&D Costs in 2020
MT
03/01SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : AstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Market Junshi Bio's C..
MT
02/28SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : Voluntary announcement - entering into an exclusi..
PU
02/26SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : Inside information - 2020 preliminary results ann..
PU
02/25SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : Junshi Biosciences Shares Jump 9% as Chinese Regu..
MT
02/24SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : Voluntary announcement - pd-1/tgf-beta bifunction..
PU
02/23SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : Chinese Regulators Accept Junshi Bio JV's Clinica..
MT
02/21SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : Chinese Regulators Approve Junshi Bio's Applicati..
MT
02/18SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES  : Chinese Regulators Accept Junshi Bio's Applicatio..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 252 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2020 -819 M -127 M -127 M
Net cash 2020 3 436 M 532 M 532 M
P/E ratio 2020 -64,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 80 457 M 12 430 M 12 456 M
EV / Sales 2020 61,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 70,10 CNY
Last Close Price 66,49 CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ning Li General Manager & Executive Director
Bao Hong Xu Financial Director
Jun Xiong Chairman
Yu Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lie Ping Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.40.32%12 430
CSL LIMITED-4.75%95 902
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-2.92%54 159
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.23.03%44 995
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.84%44 255
BIOGEN INC.11.59%41 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ