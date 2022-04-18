Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Manufacturers including Tesla
began preparing to reopen their Shanghai factories on
Monday, as the city accelerated efforts to exit a COVID-19
lockdown that has forced most businesses in China's economic hub
to shut for nearly three weeks.
Tesla has recalled workers to its factory to prepare for the
restart, two sources told Reuters. They added that while the
U.S. automaker had initially intended to resume one production
shift on Monday it was now looking to do so on Tuesday. One of
the sources said one reason was because a supplier was facing
issues with logistics.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SAIC Motor, the Chinese partner of Volkswagen
and General Motors, said it would start
stress-testing its production resumption plans on Monday.
Meanwhile, Shanghai aims to stop the spread of COVID-19
outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, Reuters cited sources
as saying on Sunday, which would allow a further easing of its
lockdown. It is stepping up testing and the transfer of positive
cases and their close contacts to isolation centers to meet that
target.
The lockdown has ground business to a halt in China's most
populous city, while wider curbs are rattling global supply
chains and taking a mounting toll on the world's second-largest
economy during a key year for President Xi Jinping, who is
expected to secure a third leadership term in the autumn.
Lockdown-weary residents are bristling over hardships that
for many include difficulties securing food as well as lost
incomes, separated families and poor conditions at quarantine
centers.
While Shanghai had previously said companies could stay open
if they managed to isolate their workers on site through "closed
loop management," that has proven onerous for many including
Tesla and Volkswagen, which shut their plants on April 1.
And even if workers were willing to stay on site, procuring
supplies has become difficult after cities near Shanghai
implemented their own COVID-19 curbs and as truck transportation
has been severely disrupted.
WHITE LIST
China's industry regulator stepped in on Friday, publishing
a "white list" of 666 firms mainly in Shanghai's semiconductor,
auto and medical supply sectors that it prioritized for ongoing
operations.
An employee at a company on the list, who did not want to be
identified as she is not authorized to speak publicly, was told
by her employer that she could apply for a permit to drive to
work or be picked up from home.
Other companies that are preparing to reopen include
biotechnology firm Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co Ltd
and a unit of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
, the state-backed Shanghai Securities News reported on
Monday.
Companies applying to resume work must stock up on medical
supplies and also establish closed loops for workers who must
live at the workplace or be limited to traveling between work
and home, according to guidance issued on Saturday.
ZERO-COVID GOAL
Shanghai is under pressure to deliver on China's COVID-19
elimination strategy, which largely kept the coronavirus at bay
for the last two years but is increasingly challenged by the
highly infectious Omicron variant.
On Monday, Wu Qianyu, an official from the Shanghai
Municipal Health Commission, said the city would kick off a new
round of daily PCR and antigen tests for residents in "sealed"
and "controlled" areas from Monday to Thursday.
"We hope that the majority of our citizens will continue to
cooperate as always," she said at a Monday news conference.
"So we can stop the spread of the virus, achieve the goal of
zero-COVID at community level as soon as possible, and allow
normal production and life to resume."
Shanghai has carried out more than 200 million PCR tests
since March 10, when the city's cases started surging, state
media said.
Of 21,395 new local infections Shanghai reported for Sunday,
561 were found outside quarantine areas, down from 722 on
Saturday, the third consecutive decline.
Shanghai also reported that three people infected with
COVID-19 died on Sunday, the first time during the current
outbreak that it reported deaths among coronavirus patients.
The patients, two women and a man who were aged between 89
and 91 years, suffered from underlying health conditions such as
coronary heart disease, diabetes and hypertension, the city
said.
