    600000   CNE0000011B7

SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.

(600000)
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank to issue bonds for property buys

01/17/2022 | 11:09pm EST
A man walks past a branch of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co has become the first Chinese lender to issue bonds to fund real estate acquisitions, as Beijing eases some policies to aid cash-strapped developers.

The bank plans to raise 5 billion yuan ($790 million) by selling three-year bonds through China's interbank market, it said in a filing on Monday, adding, the funds would be used to finance real estate project acquisitions in the form of lending.

Beijing is already encouraging large developers to acquire assets from cash-strapped real estate firms to ease liquidity pressure.

Pudong Development's bond sales plan points to broadened financing channels for the property sector, and more financial institutions are expected to follow suit, analysts said.

The issuance came after property developer China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co last week announced plans to issue bonds for real estate acquisitions.

More cash-strapped developers scrambled to avoid defaults or raise money. Shimao Group won approval from creditors to extend the payment deadline of a 450 million yuan asset-backed security (ABS) on Monday.

($1 = 6.3414 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith, additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2.02% 13.1 End-of-day quote.-1.80%
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD. -0.23% 8.57 End-of-day quote.0.47%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.01% 4.83 End-of-day quote.-5.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 6.3446 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
Financials
Sales 2021 198 B 31 152 M 31 152 M
Net income 2021 53 344 M 8 411 M 8 411 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,71x
Yield 2021 5,49%
Capitalization 252 B 39 623 M 39 663 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 61 686
Free-Float -
Chart SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,57 CNY
Average target price 10,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Pan Vice Chairman & President
Xin Hao Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Yang Zheng Chairman
Ming Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhe Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.0.47%39 688
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.84%160 737
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.11.88%78 578
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.16%66 934
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.20%57 740
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.97%54 036