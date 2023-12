Shanghai Vico Precision Mold & Plastics Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture of auto parts. The Company's main business is the research and development, production and sales of automotive electronic precision parts, non-automotive connectors and parts and precision molds. The automotive electronic precision parts are power system components, chassis system components, automotive connectors and components, and other products. The non-automotive connectors and parts are mainly divided into communication connectors, consumer electronics connectors and industrial connectors. The precision molds include injection molds and stamping molds.