Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Abu Dhabi Terminal Maintenance Project Is Renewed

On April 11, COSCO SHIPPING Ports Abu Dhabi Terminal (CSPADT) and ZPMC Middle East Regional Center Abu Dhabi Branch holds a maintenance project signing ceremony.

The project is a renewal of the 2019 maintenance project, which involves the repair and maintenance of all terminal equipment including 11 quay cranes, 32 automated rail cranes, 66 trailers, as well as reach stackers, stackers, aerial work platforms, and forklifts.

At present, the Abu Dhabi Branch of the Middle East Regional Center is responsible for the maintenance services of port machinery such as Abu Dhabi Petrochemical Terminal, CSPADT, DPW Dubai Pier 4, and so on, helping ZPMC to build a one-stop solution provider for the whole life cycle.