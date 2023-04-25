Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    900947   CNE000000SJ9

SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(900947)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
0.2470 USD   -1.59%
04/25Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Abu Dhabi Terminal Maintenance Project Is Renewed
PU
04/25Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Independently Develops New Generation of Truck Positioning System to Complete Debugging
PU
04/25Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Appears at the 2023 Conference on International Industrial Cooperation (Singapore) & China's Machinery & Electronics Show (CMES)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Abu Dhabi Terminal Maintenance Project Is Renewed

04/25/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On April 11, COSCO SHIPPING Ports Abu Dhabi Terminal (CSPADT) and ZPMC Middle East Regional Center Abu Dhabi Branch holds a maintenance project signing ceremony.

The project is a renewal of the 2019 maintenance project, which involves the repair and maintenance of all terminal equipment including 11 quay cranes, 32 automated rail cranes, 66 trailers, as well as reach stackers, stackers, aerial work platforms, and forklifts.

At present, the Abu Dhabi Branch of the Middle East Regional Center is responsible for the maintenance services of port machinery such as Abu Dhabi Petrochemical Terminal, CSPADT, DPW Dubai Pier 4, and so on, helping ZPMC to build a one-stop solution provider for the whole life cycle.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 03:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
04/25Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Abu Dhabi Terminal Maintenance Project Is Renewed
PU
04/25Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Independently Develops New Generation of Truck Po..
PU
04/25Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Appears at the 2023 Conference on International I..
PU
04/25Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Quay Cranes for Singapore Project Are Shipped
PU
04/25Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Electric Stacker Is Firstly Launched in Internati..
PU
04/25Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Quay Cranes for Long Beach and Los Angeles Projects Ar..
PU
03/30Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
02/17Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Quay Cranes for Belgium and Norway Projects Are Shippe..
PU
02/17Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Trial for JSD6000 Deepwater Pipelay Crane Vessel Is Co..
PU
01/30Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Kenya's Transport Minister and Chinese Ambassador in K..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 192 M 4 357 M 4 357 M
Net income 2022 372 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net Debt 2022 27 753 M 4 005 M 4 005 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 121 M 2 326 M 2 326 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 110
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chengyun Liu Chairman & General Manager
Xiao Huai Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Li Jie Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Yang Independent Director
Yun Xia Bai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-0.40%2 353
PACCAR, INC.10.87%38 549
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.51%27 184
EPIROC AB (PUBL)11.35%23 715
KOMATSU LTD.13.80%23 027
EXOR N.V.10.54%19 170
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer