Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(900947)
News 
All News

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Delivery of 10 Municipal Electric Tyre Cranes at PTP Terminal in Malaysia

01/01/2021 | 10:00am EST
Recently, the delivery of 10 municipal electric tyre cranes at PTP terminal in Malaysia was successfully completed.
Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, visa for Malaysia has been suspended for quite some time. Through the active coordination of various parties and the help of users, the Malaysia special visa of the delivery team was approved. During this period, the domestic electrical engineers and field engineers in Malaysian actively cooperated with each other, and supported the on-site commissioning work through remote control. Finally, with joint efforts, the subsidiary and the delivery team of the company in Malaysian overcame the commissioning difficulties and spare parts, and successfully completed the delivery of the batch of equipment.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 14:59:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 24 596 M 3 769 M 3 769 M
Net income 2019 515 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
Net Debt 2019 34 148 M 5 233 M 5 233 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,37x
Yield 2019 15,2%
Capitalization 15 096 M 2 314 M 2 313 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 8 701
Free-Float 52,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qing Feng Huang President, General Manager & Director
Lian Yu Zhu Chairman
Xiao Huai Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yun Fu Yan Executive Director & Chief Engineer
Qi Zhong Liu Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-21.82%2 314
PACCAR, INC.9.08%29 891
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.00%26 084
KOMATSU LTD.0.00%25 812
KNORR-BREMSE AG23.06%22 022
EPIROC AB30.87%21 462
