Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Delivery of 10 Municipal Electric Tyre Cranes at PTP Terminal in Malaysia

Recently, the delivery of 10 municipal electric tyre cranes at PTP terminal in Malaysia was successfully completed.

Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, visa for Malaysia has been suspended for quite some time. Through the active coordination of various parties and the help of users, the Malaysia special visa of the delivery team was approved. During this period, the domestic electrical engineers and field engineers in Malaysian actively cooperated with each other, and supported the on-site commissioning work through remote control. Finally, with joint efforts, the subsidiary and the delivery team of the company in Malaysian overcame the commissioning difficulties and spare parts, and successfully completed the delivery of the batch of equipment.