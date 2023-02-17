Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Quay Cranes for Belgium and Norway Projects Are Shipped

Recently "Zhenhua 35" carrying 3 quay cranes for Belgium project and 1 quay crane for Norway project are shipped from the wharf of Changxing Branch.

The quay crane for Belgium project has a rated load of 85 t when equipped with two lifting hooks and 65 t when equipped with one lifting hook, has a track gauge of 30.48 m, a front outreach of 71 m, and a back outreach of 23 m. The project is located in the Antwerp Port in Belgium, through which 70% of Belgium's maritime trade is completed.

The quay crane for Norway's Oslo container terminal project is a single-girder single-lifting crane, has a track gauge of 20 m, a total lifting height of 33 m, an outreach of 40 m, and a back outreach of 15 m, and is applied with EZ Siemens electronic control system. This project represents the first cooperation between Norway's Oslo Port and ZPMC, which is of great significance for the subsequent development of the container terminal and the Nordic market.