  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    900947   CNE000000SJ9

SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(900947)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
0.2590 USD   -0.38%
03:16aShanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Quay Cranes for Belgium and Norway Projects Are Shipped
PU
03:16aShanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Trial for JSD6000 Deepwater Pipelay Crane Vessel Is Completed Successfully
PU
01/30Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : First Large Section of Fourth Macao-Taipa Bridge Is Shipped
PU
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Quay Cranes for Belgium and Norway Projects Are Shipped

02/17/2023 | 03:16am EST
Recently "Zhenhua 35" carrying 3 quay cranes for Belgium project and 1 quay crane for Norway project are shipped from the wharf of Changxing Branch.

The quay crane for Belgium project has a rated load of 85 t when equipped with two lifting hooks and 65 t when equipped with one lifting hook, has a track gauge of 30.48 m, a front outreach of 71 m, and a back outreach of 23 m. The project is located in the Antwerp Port in Belgium, through which 70% of Belgium's maritime trade is completed.

The quay crane for Norway's Oslo container terminal project is a single-girder single-lifting crane, has a track gauge of 20 m, a total lifting height of 33 m, an outreach of 40 m, and a back outreach of 15 m, and is applied with EZ Siemens electronic control system. This project represents the first cooperation between Norway's Oslo Port and ZPMC, which is of great significance for the subsequent development of the container terminal and the Nordic market.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 08:15:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 25 978 M 3 787 M 3 787 M
Net income 2021 440 M 64,1 M 64,1 M
Net Debt 2021 29 150 M 4 250 M 4 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,59x
Yield 2021 16,7%
Capitalization 15 982 M 2 330 M 2 330 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 8 702
Free-Float 53,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chengyun Liu Chairman & General Manager
Xiao Huai Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Li Jie Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Yang Independent Director
Yun Xia Bai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.4.44%2 330
PACCAR, INC.13.53%39 056
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG7.05%27 219
EPIROC AB (PUBL)8.35%22 706
KOMATSU LTD.11.79%22 681
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.1.56%21 905