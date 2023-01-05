Advanced search
    900947   CNE000000SJ9

SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(900947)
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : The Commissioning Ceremony of the Second Container Terminal of Abidjan Port of Côte d'Ivoire was held

01/05/2023 | 12:38am EST
Recently, the second container terminal of Abidjan Port, Côte d 'Ivoire, provided by ZPMC with all port machinery and equipment, was officially put into operation. The Vice President of Côte d'Ivoire, Tiémoko Kone, attended and delivered a speech on behalf of President Ouattara. Prime Minister Patrick Ashi, Minister of Transport Amadou Kone and other Ivorian government officials, as well as Wan Li, China's Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Kone thanked the relevant construction units for their outstanding performance, and hoped that Cote d'Ivoire would become one of the largest trade hubs in West Africa through the construction of Abidjan Port. He said that Abidjan Port is the largest foreign trade infrastructure currently under construction in Côte d'Ivoire, which will bring great economic benefits and wide social impact, and will promote the development of people's livelihood and social prosperity in Côte d'Ivoire.

The second container terminal of Abidjan Port in Côte d'Ivoire is a typical project of China-Africa cooperation in infrastructure. This terminal has 3 berths of 150,000 tons with a total length of 1,312m of shoreline. The Green Terminal label is committed by Bureau Veritas to this terminal, which is the largest container terminal in Côte d'Ivoire with the most advanced mechanical equipment. ZPMC signed a contract with the terminal user in July 2019 to provide 6 quay cranes and 13 tire cranes for the terminal.

When fully operational, the project will increase the annual throughput of Abidjan Port from 1.2 million to 2.5 million TEU, greatly contributing to the economic and social development of Côte d'Ivoire and even Western Africa.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 05:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
