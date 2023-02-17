Advanced search
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
0.2590 USD   -0.38%
03:16aShanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Quay Cranes for Belgium and Norway Projects Are Shipped
PU
03:16aShanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Trial for JSD6000 Deepwater Pipelay Crane Vessel Is Completed Successfully
PU
01/30Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : First Large Section of Fourth Macao-Taipa Bridge Is Shipped
PU
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Trial for JSD6000 Deepwater Pipelay Crane Vessel Is Completed Successfully

02/17/2023 | 03:16am EST
Recently JSD6000 deepwater pipelay crane vessel contracted by ZPMC returns to Shanghai Changxing Island after a month, completing the trial successfully.

The trial focuses on the navigation equipment test and vessel performance test in aspects of navigation, maneuverability, DP dynamic positioning, anchoring positioning, FMEA and safe return, among which there are 88 FMEA single point failure and failure analysis tests, covering 1,000+ analysis points. In order to reduce the trial period, the trial team combines the trial with regular trial items reasonably.

The trial team consists of 200+ people from the LR vessel inspection agency, offshore service supervision agency, equipment service provider and ZPMC. During the trial, the trial headquarters arranges the inspection procedures efficiently. The trial teams work overtime to carry out the tests and submit them for inspection. Finally, all the test items for the vessel's trial pass the inspection.

The successful completion of the trial for JSD6000 deepwater pipelay crane vessel represents another milestone before its final delivery. The vessel will, after being put into operation, greatly improve China's deepwater pipe laying and ocean development capabilities, and effectively break through the "bottleneck" of key technical equipment.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 08:15:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
