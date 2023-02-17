Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Trial for JSD6000 Deepwater Pipelay Crane Vessel Is Completed Successfully

Recently JSD6000 deepwater pipelay crane vessel contracted by ZPMC returns to Shanghai Changxing Island after a month, completing the trial successfully.

The trial focuses on the navigation equipment test and vessel performance test in aspects of navigation, maneuverability, DP dynamic positioning, anchoring positioning, FMEA and safe return, among which there are 88 FMEA single point failure and failure analysis tests, covering 1,000+ analysis points. In order to reduce the trial period, the trial team combines the trial with regular trial items reasonably.

The trial team consists of 200+ people from the LR vessel inspection agency, offshore service supervision agency, equipment service provider and ZPMC. During the trial, the trial headquarters arranges the inspection procedures efficiently. The trial teams work overtime to carry out the tests and submit them for inspection. Finally, all the test items for the vessel's trial pass the inspection.

The successful completion of the trial for JSD6000 deepwater pipelay crane vessel represents another milestone before its final delivery. The vessel will, after being put into operation, greatly improve China's deepwater pipe laying and ocean development capabilities, and effectively break through the "bottleneck" of key technical equipment.