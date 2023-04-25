Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Appears at the 2023 Conference on International Industrial Cooperation (Singapore) & China's Machinery & Electronics Show (CMES)

Recently, with the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore as the guiding unit, the 2023 Conference on International Industrial Cooperation (Singapore) & CMES jointly hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry is grandly opened in Singapore.

With the theme of "Green Development, Digital Driven, Land-Sea Access, Diversified Finance, Intelligent Manufacturing", nearly 600 Chinese and foreign representatives from RCEP, international organizations, industry associations, financial institutions, and enterprises attend the conference.

ZPMC participates in the exhibition under the coordination of CCCC Construction Group. ZPMC product models such as the 12,000 t crane ship "Zhenhua 30", "Tiankun" and drilling platforms, and a series of cultural and creative products are brilliantly unveiled at the exhibition, showing ZPMC's brand image and development performance.

In 1995, ZPMC products entered Singapore for the first time. Up to now, ZPMC has provided more than 500 port machinery to Singapore. Once completed, the PSA Tuas Terminal, for which ZPMC provides multiple port machinery, will become the world's largest automated container terminal.