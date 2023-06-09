Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    900947   CNE000000SJ9

SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(900947)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
0.2460 USD   +0.82%
04:20aShanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : The Self-propelled Evaluating Wind Power Installation Platform with the Largest Lifting Capacity in China Successfully Left the Dock
PU
04:20aShanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Holds a Naming and Delivery Ceremony for the 400-Foot Jack-up Drilling Rig
PU
04:20aShanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Successfully Initiated an IEC International Standard Pre-research Project on Behalf of China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Holds a Naming and Delivery Ceremony for the 400-Foot Jack-up Drilling Rig

06/09/2023 | 04:20am EDT
Recently, ZPMC-built "Zhenhai 2" was renamed "PERRO NEGRO 13" and a naming and delivery ceremony was held in Qingdao, Shandong Province.

The "PN13" platform adopts the JU2000E ship type designed by F&G, with a length of 70.4m, a width of 76m and a depth of 9.45m. It can adapt to various sea areas within a depth of 122m around the world, has a maximum drilling depth of 10,668m, and can still operate normally at minus 20 degrees Celsius. The platform's core supporting equipment is all independently developed and manufactured by ZPMC, including pile foundation structure, lift locking system, sliding system, crane, hydraulic windlass and drilling VFD control system.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 08:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
