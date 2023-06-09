Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Holds a Naming and Delivery Ceremony for the 400-Foot Jack-up Drilling Rig

Recently, ZPMC-built "Zhenhai 2" was renamed "PERRO NEGRO 13" and a naming and delivery ceremony was held in Qingdao, Shandong Province.

The "PN13" platform adopts the JU2000E ship type designed by F&G, with a length of 70.4m, a width of 76m and a depth of 9.45m. It can adapt to various sea areas within a depth of 122m around the world, has a maximum drilling depth of 10,668m, and can still operate normally at minus 20 degrees Celsius. The platform's core supporting equipment is all independently developed and manufactured by ZPMC, including pile foundation structure, lift locking system, sliding system, crane, hydraulic windlass and drilling VFD control system.