    900947   CNE000000SJ9

SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(900947)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
0.2470 USD   -1.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC Independently Develops New Generation of Truck Positioning System to Complete Debugging

04/25/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
Recently, at the site of the renovation project of Tianjin Port Pacific International Container Terminal, the new generation of truck positioning system based on artificial intelligence vision independently developed by ZPMC has completed functional debugging. It marks the successful operation of the artificial intelligence vision subsystem under the first ZPMC intelligent crane architecture, which is an important step for ZPMC in the application of intelligent perception in smart ports and provides technical support for the subsequent intelligent identification scenarios.

The project is based on the fourth sub-topic of ZPMC's "Unveiling" project Truck Guidance and Positioning System CPS. The hardware structure of the system is simple and powerful, which can realize the simultaneous guidance function of multi-lane trucks. The accuracy of double-box detection and recognition is as high as 99%. At the same time, it has the functions of truck mobile identification and anti-smashing protection of the front of the car, providing stable and reliable safety protection for the terminal. The accuracy of the large and small car direction position detection accuracy of the system is within ±5cm, and the rotation angle detection accuracy is ±0.2°, which provides efficient and accurate positioning data for the automatic landside truck automation of the shore bridge.

The intelligent crane architecture is a distributed, modular system architecture based on Linux and artificial intelligence technology, and each module of the system operates independently and interacts with real-time data. The architecture standardizes the external communication interface and data format of the system, and each module of the system has a unified web browser for configuration and debugging, which can be quickly customized and developed to realize the integration of a stand-alone perception system.

With the on-site commissioning of Tianjin Port Pacific International Container Terminal, the project team has completed the data interaction and debugging of a new generation of the truck positioning system and ZPMC automation control system, which initially realizes the one-key loading function of landside truck automation in quay cranes, which is a verification of ZPMC's independent development of intelligent crane architecture concept. The adoption of this architecture is more conducive to the localization of alternative development of subsequent system-use equipment, improves development efficiency, and provides intelligent solutions for ZPMC's intelligent and unmanned terminal project.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 03:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 30 192 M 4 357 M 4 357 M
Net income 2022 372 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net Debt 2022 27 753 M 4 005 M 4 005 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 121 M 2 326 M 2 326 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 110
Free-Float 53,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chengyun Liu Chairman & General Manager
Xiao Huai Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Li Jie Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Yang Independent Director
Yun Xia Bai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-0.40%2 353
PACCAR, INC.10.87%38 549
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.51%27 184
EPIROC AB (PUBL)11.35%23 715
KOMATSU LTD.13.80%23 027
EXOR N.V.10.54%19 170
