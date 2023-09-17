Certain A Shares of Shanghai Zhonggu Logistics Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of Shanghai Zhonggu Logistics Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1095 days starting from 17-SEP-2020 to 17-SEP-2023.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholder Zhonggu Shipping Group, actual controller Lu Zongjun, shareholders Ningbo Guyang Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Guze Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised that within 36 months from the listing date of the company?s shares, will not transfer nor entrust to a third party shares directly or indirectly held in the company prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended by 6 months.



The company?s shareholder Shanghai Meidun Investment Management Co., Ltd. promised that within 36 months from the listing date of the company?s shares, will not transfer nor entrust to a third party shares directly or indirectly held in the company prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Directors, supervisors, management personnel holding shares in the company promised that within 12 months from the listing date of the company?s shares, will not transfer nor entrust to a third party shares directly or indirectly held in the company prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended by 6 months.



The company?s other shareholder Ningbo Ruanyin Stable Growth Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Meishan Free Trade Port Area Yunhe Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)?Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Qianmao Investment Center (Limited Partnership)?Huzhou Zhihong Investment Center (Limited Partnership)?Shihezi Youyi Equity Investment Limited Partnership Enterprise? Jiaxing Meiqiao Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Beijing Zhiwei Jieshangxin Circulating Investment Center (Limited Partnership)?Huzhou Zhiwei Jieshang Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Jiangpei (Shanghai) Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership)?Suzhou Zhongding No. 4 Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Tiefa Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)?Pingtan Yuanding Phase I Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)? Shanghai Yinyi Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership) promised that within 12 months from the listing date of the company?s shares, will not transfer nor entrust to a third party shares directly or indirectly held in the company prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.