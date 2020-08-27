Shangri La Asia : Continuing Connected Transaction - Renewal of Land Lease in relation to Edsa Shangri-La, Manila

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shangri-La Asia Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

website: www.ir.shangri-la.com

(Stock code: 00069)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

RENEWAL OF LAND LEASE IN RELATION TO EDSA SHANGRI-LA, MANILA

Reference is made to the 2017/2018 Announcements regarding the Land Lease in relation to the lease of the Land from the Lessor to the Lessee and the renewal of the Land Lease for a subsequent 3-year term which will expire on 27 August 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the Land Lease, the Lessee has exercised its right to renew the Land Lease for another consecutive 3-year term until 27 August 2023. All existing terms and conditions of the Land Lease will remain unchanged.

The Lessor is an associate of KPL which in turn is a subsidiary of KHL (a substantial shareholder of the Company). Accordingly, the Lessor is a connected person of the Company.

The renewal of the Land Lease whereby the Lessor continues to lease the Land to the Lessee constitutes a continuing connected transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules.

As the Annual Cap in the renewed term of the Land Lease exceed 0.1% but are less than 5% of the applicable Percentage Ratios, the Company is subject to announcement and reporting requirements but is exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement. Details of the Land Lease and the actual amount of the Rent will be disclosed in the future annual reports and accounts of the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the 2017/2018 Announcements regarding the Land Lease in relation to the lease of the Land from the Lessor to the Lessee and the renewal of the Land Lease for a subsequent 3-year term which will expire on 27 August 2020.

RENEWAL OF THE LAND LEASE

Pursuant to the terms of the Land Lease, the Lessee has exercised its right to renew the Land Lease for another consecutive 3-year term until 27 August 2023. All existing terms and conditions of the Land Lease will remain unchanged.

1