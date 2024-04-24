SHANG - Notice of Book Closure

SHANGRI-LA HOTELS (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

First and Final Single-Tier Dividend of 7 sen per ordinary share

Kindly be advised of the following :

  1. The above Company's securities will be traded and quoted "Ex - Dividend" as from: 13 Jun 2024
  2. The last date of lodgment : 14 Jun 2024
  3. Date Payable : 05 Jul 2024

Remarks :

The payment of the First and Final Single-Tier Dividend is subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Fifty-Third Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

Company Name

SHANGRI-LA HOTELS (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

Stock Name

SHANG

Date Announced

29 Feb 2024

Category

Listing Circular

Reference Number

ILC-29022024-00012

