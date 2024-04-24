Shangri-La Asia Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hotel operation. Hotel Ownership segment is engaged in hotel operation in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, among others. Property Rentals segment is engaged in the leasing of office properties, commercial properties and serviced apartments. Hotel Management segment is engaged in the provision of hotel management services. Property Sales segment is engaged in the sales of properties. The Company is also engaged in other businesses, such as wine trading and operation of golf courses. The hotels under the Company include Shangri-la and Hotel Jin, among others.