SHANG - Notice of Book Closure
SHANGRI-LA HOTELS (MALAYSIA) BERHAD
First and Final Single-Tier Dividend of 7 sen per ordinary share
Kindly be advised of the following :
- The above Company's securities will be traded and quoted "Ex - Dividend" as from: 13 Jun 2024
- The last date of lodgment : 14 Jun 2024
- Date Payable : 05 Jul 2024
Remarks :
The payment of the First and Final Single-Tier Dividend is subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Fifty-Third Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.
Announcement Info
Company Name
SHANGRI-LA HOTELS (MALAYSIA) BERHAD
Stock Name
SHANG
Date Announced
29 Feb 2024
Category
Listing Circular
Reference Number
ILC-29022024-00012
Shangri-La Asia Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 01:53:08 UTC.