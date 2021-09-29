Shangri La Asia : Vaccinated Hong Kong Resident Wins a Year of Free Stays with Shangri-La





Group reinforces "Shangri-La Cares" commitment to guests, colleagues and communities with vaccination drive initiatives





The Shangri-La Group Lucky Draw, held in support of the Hong Kong COVID-19 vaccination drive, has further taken the Shangri-La Cares promise of caring for people's safety and wellbeing to heart. The Group is grateful to see nearly one million registrations in the lucky draw, viewing it as a positive sign of the public's support in protecting themselves, their loved ones, and the communities.





The winner will be contacted directly to claim the grand prize of one year of free stays across Shangri-La's over 100 hotels and resorts worldwide. With over 70 fabulous destinations to choose from, the winner will be able to jet off to cities like London, Paris, Muscat, Beijing, Tokyo, and Singapore, and enjoy staycations at the group's four hotels in Hong Kong.





As part of the Shangri-La Cares efforts, the Group has also introduced other initiatives across its hotels globally to encourage colleagues to receive their vaccinations and protect those in the community.





As of 27 September 2021, over 90% of the Group's colleagues have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Group remains committed to bringing positive impact to local communities and upholding its already stringent hygiene standards across all properties.





For more information on the company's Shangri-La Cares commitment, please visit the Group's website.

