    69   BMG8063F1068

SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED

(69)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/28
6.06 HKD   +1.34%
04:02aSHANGRI LA ASIA : Vaccinated Hong Kong Resident Wins a Year of Free Stays with Shangri-La
08/30SHANGRI LA ASIA : Names New CFO
08/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Overseas Regulatory Announcement
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shangri La Asia : Vaccinated Hong Kong Resident Wins a Year of Free Stays with Shangri-La

09/29/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Group reinforces "Shangri-La Cares" commitment to guests, colleagues and communities with vaccination drive initiatives

The Shangri-La Group Lucky Draw, held in support of the Hong Kong COVID-19 vaccination drive, has further taken the Shangri-La Cares promise of caring for people's safety and wellbeing to heart. The Group is grateful to see nearly one million registrations in the lucky draw, viewing it as a positive sign of the public's support in protecting themselves, their loved ones, and the communities.

The winner will be contacted directly to claim the grand prize of one year of free stays across Shangri-La's over 100 hotels and resorts worldwide. With over 70 fabulous destinations to choose from, the winner will be able to jet off to cities like London, Paris, Muscat, Beijing, Tokyo, and Singapore, and enjoy staycations at the group's four hotels in Hong Kong.

As part of the Shangri-La Cares efforts, the Group has also introduced other initiatives across its hotels globally to encourage colleagues to receive their vaccinations and protect those in the community.

As of 27 September 2021, over 90% of the Group's colleagues have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Group remains committed to bringing positive impact to local communities and upholding its already stringent hygiene standards across all properties.

For more information on the company's Shangri-La Cares commitment, please visit the Group's website.
About Shangri-La Group

Shangri-La Group is one of the world's premier developers, owners and managers of hotel and investment properties which comprises office buildings, commercial real estate and serviced apartments/residences. The Group's other principal activities include hotel management services as well as property development for sale. It currently owns and/or manages over 100 hotels globally in 76 destinations under the Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the Group has a substantial pipeline of upcoming hotel and mixed-use development projects in Australia, Bahrain, Mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. For more information, please visit https://www.shangri-la.com/group/.

Disclaimer

Shangri-La Asia Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 318 M - -
Net income 2021 -180 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 089 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,5x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 2 782 M 2 781 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,97x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 24 100
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shangri-La Asia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,78 $
Average target price 0,97 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Zhi Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lay Beng Tan Chief Financial Officer
Hui Kwong Kuok Chairman
Jian Cheng Yang Chief Technology Officer
Chee Wui Chua Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-12.30%2 781
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED3.78%15 269
WHITBREAD PLC8.10%9 150
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.32.97%7 392
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.29%7 169
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-5.61%6 504