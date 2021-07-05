Log in
    69   BMG8063F1068

SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED

(69)
  Report
Shangri La Asia : Vaccination Lucky Draw Registration Opens Today

07/05/2021 | 03:46am EDT
Winner to Enjoy a Year of Shangri-La's Heartfelt Hospitality

Shangri-La Group's Lucky Draw in support of Hong Kong's COVID-19 vaccination drive will launch at 12 p.m. today (Hong Kong Time), accepting registration submissions from eligible residents. Fully vaccinated residents in Hong Kong have a chance to unlock an entire year of free stays across Shangri-La's hotels worldwide, enjoying Shangri-La's legendary Asian hospitality and creating travel memories at 76 fabulous destinations in 2022. The public are invited to visit the lucky draw website (www.shangri-la.com/luckydraw) for more information about participation eligibility and registration.

The Lucky Draw is open to Hong Kong residents aged 18 and above who have received two doses of the vaccines* under the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme implemented by the Hong Kong Government on or before 31 August 2021. Participants are required to register and submit their applications via the lucky draw website by 11:59 p.m. on 31 August 2021 (Hong Kong Time).

The result of the Lucky Draw will be published on the lucky draw website and local newspapers on 29 September 2021. The prize winner will also be notified via the contact details provided at registration. To redeem the prize, the winner is required to provide proof of his/her eligibility, including proof of identity and receipt of two doses of the official COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Hong Kong Government. The winner will also need to register as a member of Golden Circle, Shangri-La's award-winning loyalty programme when staying at the Group's participating properties.

In addition to the Lucky Draw, fully vaccinated* guests can now enjoy extra hotel credits and special staycation offers at Shangri-La's hotels in Hong Kong. Please refer to the hotels' website for details and make a reservation with Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La.

*Note: All potential participants and guests are advised to consult a doctor and seek medical advice before vaccination. When ready, bookings for the COVID-19 vaccination can be made via the Government's website at www.covidvaccine.gov.hk.

The Trade Promotion Competition License Number is 54424.

About Shangri-La Group

Shangri-La Group is one of the world's premier developers, owners and operators of hotel and investment properties which comprises office buildings, commercial real estate and serviced apartments/residences. The Group's other principal activities include hotel management services as well as property development for sale. It currently owns and/or manages over 100 hotels globally in 76 destinations under the Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the Group has a substantial pipeline of upcoming hotel and mixed-use development projects in Australia, Bahrain, Mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. For more information, please visit https://www.shangri-la.com/group/.

Disclaimer

Shangri-La Asia Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
