In France, tributes to Queen Elizabeth's grace and legacy

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SHANON Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3976   JP3359750001

SHANON INC.

(3976)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
1186.00 JPY   -1.17%
06/30SHANON Inc. acquired GOTO BRAND Inc.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financials
Sales 2021 2 196 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 72,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 480 M 24,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart SHANON INC.
Duration : Period :
SHANON Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Nakamura President & Representative Director
Joji Hori Director, Manager-Security, IT & Head-Technology
Manabu Tomokiyo Manager-Business Planning Office
Kazuyuki Arata Independent Outside Director
Kiichiro Nagashima Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANON INC.-32.96%24
ACCENTURE PLC-30.83%181 389
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.75%144 378
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.97%100 439
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.78%76 598
SNOWFLAKE INC.-47.52%56 865