Shanshan Brand Management : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 6 May 2021 about the proposal received from Ningbo Liankangcai Brand Management Co., Ltd.*, a substantial shareholder of the Company, in relation to the nomination of Mr. Chow Ching Ning as a candidate for an independent non-executive director of the second session of the board of directors of the Company (the "INED"), which will be considered and approved at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 4 June 2021 (the "2021 AGM"). Accordingly, this notice is supplemental to the notice of the 2021 AGM dated 19 April 2021 (the "2021 AGM Notice") to convene the 2021 AGM on Friday, 4 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Conference Room, Third floor of Building B1, Shanshan New Energy Base, 238 Yunlin Middle Road, Wangchun Industrial Park, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this supplemental notice shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the 2021 AGM Notice.

8A. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chow Ching Ning as an INED of the Company and authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix his remuneration. For the biographical details of Mr. Chow Ching Ning, please refer to the Appendix I to this supplemental notice.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in addition to the resolutions contained in the 2021 AGM Notice, the following supplementary resolution be put forward to the shareholders of the Company for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following ordinary resolution:

Shareholders are reminded that completion and delivery of the First Form of Proxy and/or the Second Form of Proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the 2021 AGM or its adjournment should he/she/it so wish.

If the Second Form of Proxy is lodged with the Company's H share registrar or registered office after the Closing Time, the Second Form of Proxy will be invalid. However, it will revoke the First Form of Proxy previously lodged by the Shareholder, and any vote that may be cast by the purported proxy (whether appointed under the First Form of Proxy or the Second Form of Proxy) will not be counted in any poll which will be taken on a proposed resolution. Accordingly, Shareholders are advised not to lodge the Second Form of Proxy after the Closing Time. If such Shareholders wish to vote at the 2021 AGM, they will have to attend in person and vote at the 2021 AGM themselves.

If the Second Form of Proxy is lodged with the Company's H share registrar or registered office 24 hours prior to the time appointed for holding the 2021 AGM or its adjournment (the "

For the additional resolution 8A as set out in this supplemental notice, which was not included in the First Form of Proxy, the proxy appointed under the First Form of Proxy shall have the right to vote at his/her/its discretion if no relevant instruction is received. If no Second Form of Proxy is lodged with the Company's H share registrar or registered office, the First Form of Proxy will be treated as a valid form of proxy lodged by him/her/it if correctly completed.

Please refer to the Company's circular dated 19 April 2021 and the 2021 AGM Notice dated 19 April 2021 for detailed information in respect of other resolutions to be put forward at the 2021 AGM, eligibility for attending the 2021 AGM, appointment of proxy, closure of register of members and other relevant matters.

As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Luo Yefei (Chairman), Mr. Cao Yang (Vice-Chairman) and Ms. Yan Jingfen; the non-executive Directors are Ms. Zhao Chunxiang, Ms. Zhou Yumei and Mr. Zheng Shijie; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung, Mr. Wang Yashan and Mr. Wu Xuekai.

APPENDIX I

The biographical details of Mr. Chow Ching Ning are set out below:

Mr. Chow, aged 52, has over 20 years of investment experience and is currently a managing partner with Radiant Tech Ventures, a Hong Kong based venture fund manager that invests in technology-empowered sectors such as fintech, electronic and mobile-commerce, healthcare, smart cities, etc across various geographical markets: Hong Kong/China (Greater Bay Area), Israel and South East Asia. Radiant Tech Ventures is a Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission licensed asset management company and upholds the highest standard of corporate governance and business ethics and it is one of the six selected Co-Investment Partners of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, through the ITVF scheme in 2018. Mr. Chow is a responsible officer for type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "SFO").

Mr. Chow was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Singapore where he had lived for over 8 years. He obtained a bachelor's degree (Hons) in Business Studies from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a chartered financial analyst by CFA Institute and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Mr. Chow is currently an independent non-executive director of China LNG Group Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 931). He was an independent non-executive director of SinoSun Technology Co. Ltd., a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SHE stock code: 300333) from April 2017 to May 2020.

The term of office of Mr. Chow for the appointment as an independent non-executive director of the Company (the "INED") shall commence from the date of approval at the 2021 annual general meeting of the Company (the "2021 AGM") until the expiry of the term of the second session of the Board. Upon the approval of the appointment of Mr. Chow as an INED at the 2021 AGM, the Company will enter into an appointment letter with him in connection with his appointment. Mr. Chow will receive a director's fee of HK$120,000 per annum (including tax), which was determined by the Board in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations and regulatory provisions, and the remuneration policy (such as his qualifications, experience, duties and responsibilities with the Company) set by the remuneration committee of the Board.

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this notice, Mr. Chow (i) does not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years or any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries or other major appointments; (ii) does not have any relationships with any directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder (as respectively defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company; and (iii) does not have any interests or is not deemed to have any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

