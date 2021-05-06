Shanshan Brand Management : Second Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 4 June 2021 (or at its adjournment)

杉杉品牌運營股份有限公司

Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1749)

Second Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting to be held on

Friday, 4 June 2021 (or at its adjournment)

I/We

of (Note 1) being the registered holder of domestic shares/H shares(Note 2)

in Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd. (the ''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT(Note 3) the chairman of the 2021 annual general meeting (the ''2021 AGM'')

or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2021 AGM to be held at Conference Room, Third floor of Building B1, Shanshan New Energy Base, 238 Yunlin Middle Road, Wangchun Industrial Park, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') on Friday, 4 June 2021 at 10 : 00 a.m. and at its adjournment and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Ordinary Resolutions For(Note 6) Against(Note 6) Abstain(Note 6)

To consider and approve the work report of the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') for the year ended 31 December 2020. To consider and approve the work report of the supervisory committee of the Company (the ''Supervisory Committee'') for the year ended 31 December 2020. To consider and approve the audited consolidated financial statements and report of the independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To re-appoint BDO Limited and BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the international auditor and the domestic auditor of the Company for the year 2021, respectively, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorise the Board to determine their remunerations for the year 2021. To consider and approve the proposal of not distributing the Company's profit for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Special Resolutions(Note 4)

To consider and approve the authorisation of a general mandate to the Board to repurchase H shares of the Company. To consider and approve the authorisation of a general mandate to the Board to issue shares of the Company.

Ordinary Resolutions

8A. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chow Ching Ning as an independent non-executive director of the Company and authorise the Board to fix his remuneration.

8. To consider and approve the proposals (if any) put forward at the general meeting by

shareholder(s) of the Company holding 3% or more of the shares of the Company carrying the right to vote thereat.(Note 4)

Signature(s) (Note 5) Dated this day of , 2021

Notes:

Full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares in the Company registered in your name(s) to which this second form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this second form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). Please also strike out the type of shares (domestic shares/H shares) to which the proxy does not relate. If any proxy other than the chairman of the 2021 AGM is preferred, strike out the words ''the chairman of the 2021 annual general meeting (the ''2021 AGM'') or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy in the space provided. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE 2021 AGM WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. The full text of these resolutions are set out in the notice of the 2021 AGM. In the case of joint holders, the signature of any one holder will be sufficient but the names of all the joint holders should be stated. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined as that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. If you wish to vote for any of the resolutions set out above, please tick ('' ✓ '') in the boxes marked ''FOR''. If you wish to vote against any of the resolutions, please tick ('' ✓ '') in the boxes marked ''AGAINST''. If you wish to abstain for any of the resolutions, please tick ('' ✓ '') in the boxes marked ''ABSTAIN''. If this second form of proxy returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy will, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, vote or abstain at his/her discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the 2021 AGM other than those set out in the notice of the 2021 AGM and supplemental notice of the 2021 AGM. Any vote which is not filled or filled wrongly or with unrecognisable writing or not cast will be deemed as having been waived by you and the corresponding vote will be counted as ''ABSTAIN''. This second form of proxy must be signed and dated by a shareholder, or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its common seal or under its director or duly authorised person. All powers of attorney referred to in this note must be notarially certified. As regards the holders of the H shares and in order to be valid, this second form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any), under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited with the Company's H share registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong not later than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2021 AGM or its adjournment. As regards the holders of the domestic shares and in order to be valid, this second form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any), under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited with the Company's registered office address at the office of the Board of Directors, 238 Yunlin Middle Road, Wangchun Industrial Park, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the PRC not later than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2021 AGM or its adjournment.

In view of the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the Company strongly recommends Shareholders to exercise their voting rights by appointing the chairman of the 2021 AGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the 2021 AGM as an alternative to attending the 2021 AGM in person. A proxy attending the 2021 AGM on behalf of a shareholder must present the proxy's proof of identity together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any). Any alteration made to this second form of proxy should be initialled by the person who signs this second form of proxy. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the notice of the 2021 AGM and supplemental notice of the 2021 AGM shall bear the same meanings when used in this second form of proxy. Completion and delivery of the second form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2021 AGM and its adjournment if you so wish. You must present your proof of identification when you attend and vote in person at the 2021 AGM.

