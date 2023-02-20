Shanta Gold : 2023 Mining Indaba Presentation

Highly experienced management team with deep gold mining experience in Africa
Eric Zurrin
CEO
Joined Shanta in 2017
20 years' global experience in commodities, including 10 years in East Africa
6 years as CEO of Shanta Gold delivering a +/-275% share price return since
Aug'17
Formerly CFO Shanta Gold
Experience: UBS Investment Bank, BMO
Harvard Business School
Luke Leslie
CFO
Joined Shanta in 2017
20 years' global experience in commodities including 10 years in East Africa
Experience: UBS Investment Bank, Accenture
Harvard Business School
Honest Mrema
COO
Joined Shanta in 2015
BSc Mining Engineering
25 years' experience in open pit and underground mining
Includes 16 years in Tanzania, 7 years in Mali and 2 years in Laos
Experience:Endeavour Mining, Resolute, Barrick, Anglo American
Yuri Dobrotin
Group Head of
Exploration
Joined Shanta in 2015 (formerly Acacia)
37 years' global experience in exploration from country- size generative to mine site and resources
17 years in Africa
Greenstone gold exploration geologist expert
Experience: Barrick, Placer
Dome
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS LAST FIVE YEARS
Track record of achievements delivered by the current management team
1 Operational turnaround
▪ Disciplined cost control enabling total +$70m gross debt repayments
▪ Mine life extended from 2022 to currently 2028
▪ Right-sizing New Luika Gold Mine: 25% reduction in headcount and
US$10m pa cost savings
2
3
4
5
Financial returns
Corporate
Growth
Commitment to purpose-led ESG
▪ 275% increase in share price
▪ Net cash realized in 2020, first time in Shanta's producing history ▪ Commenced dividend payments in 2021, current yield of 1.8%
▪ Acquired the West Kenya Project from Barrick in 2020
▪ Upgraded resource to 1.7 Moz including 722koz Indicated grading 11.45 g/t
▪ Scoping study illustrates 105koz p.a. 9-year mine plan with US$340 m NPV
▪ Successfully defended a public takeover approach
▪ Designed, funded and constructed the Singida Gold Mine in Tanzania,
Shanta's 2nd producing mine, diversifying the production base
▪ Tripled total resources from 1.2 Moz to 3.7 Moz
▪ +20 year successful track record in Tanzania ▪ Established social license to operate
▪ Regarded as the "Showcase for Mining" by the Government of Tanzania
▪ Negotiated the repayment of VAT refunds after 3 years of delays
LHOS = Long Hole Open Stoping
2020 Annualised ("2020A") figures based on Q2 2020 YTD results
SHANTA GOLD OVERVIEW - HIGHLIGHTS
High quality East African gold portfolio with scope to materially increase Group-wide NPV
Highly compelling growth prospects
High quality portfolio of gold assets
Significant exploration potential with material resource growth expected
Improving political environment in Tanzania
Strong safety record and ESG history
Portfolio of brownfield and greenfield growth options driving production to 100kozpa in 2023 and potential further production increaseo New Luika: Future resource to reserve conversion and consolidation of Lupa Gold Field. Potential addition of a 4th ball mill o Singida: Near-term, low capital intensity project resulting in 30-40kozpa production from 2023. 1st gold pour in March 2023 o West Kenya: Scoping study highlighting +105kozpa production with NPV of US$340 m NPV (announced 2020) calculated using a gold price of US$1,700/oz and 8% discount rate
3.7 million total resource including reserves of 646 Koz at 3.03 g/t across a regional portfolio
Three assets across neighbouring East coast countries o NLGM: Established Open Pit/Underground gold operation in SW Tanzania o Singida: Low capex, high returning (IRR >50%) asset with excellent resource upside potential o West Kenya: Advancing one of Africa's highest-grade +1m oz gold deposits to a Feasibility Study
New Luika has 625 Koz resources outside the mine plan in addition to current reserves (3.6 Mt at 2.84 g/t), while underground deposits remain open at depth with inferred resources a top target for conversion
Over 90% of Singida's Reserves of 243 Koz at 3.00 g/t are within 150 metres of surface with potential for significant reserve expansion at depth
Material exploration upside from West Kenya, a district scale exploration play with parallels to some of the world's great greenstone belts (Lake Victoria gold fields, home to Global Tier 1 assets North Mara, Bulyanhulu and Geita Gold Mine)
Tanzanian political environment has improved materially over the past 24 months with the mining sector open for business o Several SML's granted or frameworks agreed with the Tanzanian government (Orecorp, Kabanga Nickel, Peak Rare Earths, Strandline, Black Rock Mining) o BHP invested US$100m in Tanzania's Kabanga Nickel in the last 9 months
Shanta is among the safest gold mining employers with 9.0 million hours achieved without an LTI (2017-2022) at NLGM
Shanta has successfully operated in Tanzania for 20 years
99.0% employees recruited locally in country
• Understood to be home to the largest solar farm in Tanzania
SHANTA VALUE PROPOSITION
Implied price/NPV implies significant discount
Market capitalisation and group NPV by asset
(US$m)1,2,3,4
645 Koz
Reserves: 404 koz @ 3.05 g/t
Resources: 1,108 koz @ 2.40 g/t
2023E EBITDA5: US$50 m
@ 2.91 g/t
2023 prod'n guidance: 66-72 koz
2023 AISC guidance: US$1200-$1300/oz
Implied 60% resources conversion rate6
Total group-wide reserves
140
3,673 Koz
Stage:
Producing
Producing
Scoping
@ 3.28 g/t
Annual
66-72 koz
(Mar 2023)
105 koz
Total group-wide resources
production:
32 koz
Market Cap calculated using 11p share price
NLGM NPV bar sizing for illustrative purposes only
Singida Project economics prepared internally as announced 07 October 2020, using a LOM gold price of US$1,900 /oz, 8% discount rate. NPV accounts for construction capex of US35 million already spent
West Kenya Project economics prepared by independent consultant Bara Consulting Pty using a LOM gold price of US$1,700 /oz, 8% discount rate
5.
2023 figures based on research estimates
6.
Using January 2014 resource estimate at New Luika Gold Mine of 794 koz
