    SHG   GB00B0CGR828

SHANTA GOLD LIMITED

(SHG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/10 10:15:54 am EDT
9.400 GBX   -3.59%
10:39aSHANTA GOLD : Annual Report and Accounts 2021
PU
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Shanta Gold Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Shanta Gold Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
Shanta Gold : Annual Report and Accounts 2021

05/10/2022 | 10:39am EDT
2021

Annual Report and Financial Statements

Contents

About Shanta Gold 1

Board of Directors 3

Chairman's Statement 5

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's Review 7

Directors' Report 19

Corporate Governance Statement 23

Remuneration Committee Report 29

Risk report 33

Sustainability Committee Report 35

Audit Committee Report 41

Independent auditor's report to the members of

Shanta Gold Limited 43

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 53

Consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position 54

Consolidated statement of changes in equity 55

Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows 56

Notes to the ﬁnancial statements 59

Notice of the Annual General Meeting 88

Form of proxy 90

Notes to the proxy form 91

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shanta Gold Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2022 14:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
04/26Shanta Gold Limited Reports Production Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
03/29TRANSCRIPT : Shanta Gold Limited - Special Call
CI
03/29TRANSCRIPT : Shanta Gold Limited - Special Call
CI
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Shanta Gold Limited - Special Call
CI
03/09Shanta Gold Announces a Maiden Resource Estimate for the Ramula Target at the West Keny..
CI
03/01Advance Lithium Retains Net Smelter Royalty on Three Gold Claims in Kenya, Two Claims B..
AQ
02/16Shanta Gold Limited Provides an Exploration Update for the West Kenya Project in Kenya
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 3,30 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 87,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,12 $
Average target price 0,39 $
Spread / Average Target 225%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Zurrin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luke Alexander Leslie CFO, Head-Corporate Development & Director
Anthony Durrant Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Anne Jenkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Ketankumar Vinubhai Patel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANTA GOLD LIMITED20.00%126
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION5.23%27 140
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED10.83%10 616
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC12.23%5 954
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-13.85%5 106
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-9.61%4 694