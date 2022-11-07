Shanta Gold : West Kenya Phase 2 High Grade Drilling Update
Lake Victoria Goldfields Geological Map and Location of the West Kenya Project
West Kenya Project - Geological Map
Shanta Exploration
Licences
Reported Targets
Lake Isulu and Bushiangala - Resource Boundaries and
Reported Intercepts - long-section, looking north
Bushiangala
Isulu
LCD0377: 1m @ 19.3 g/t Au from 368.3m
LCD0380: 2m @ 8.5 g/t Au from 438.0m
Surface
LCD0371: 0.5m @ 19.3 g/t Au from 283.0m
LCD0381: 1.8m @ 14.21 g/t Au from 423.8m
LCD0379: 0.5m @ 14.2 g/t Au from 436.7m
LCD0373: 7.9m @ 5.4 g/t Au from 393.4m
LCD0373: 0.6m @ 76.6 g/t Au from 520.0m
LCD0365W1: 2.1m @ 16.6 g/t Au from 343.9m
LCD0365W1: 0.6m @ 22.3 g/t Au from 391.4m
LCD0365W1: 0.5m @ 11.1 g/t Au from 413.7m
500m
LEGEND
2018 Inferred
2022 March
2022 Year-end
Reported DD holes
Exploration targets
resource boundary
Indicated resource
Indicated resource
and intercepts
boundary
boundary
(highlights)
Ramula Deposit and Proximal Targets on the Magnetics RTP Image
and Cross-sectionA-B
A
Ramula
Resource
Ramula South
Target
B
N
1km
Ochiegue
Plan View
Target
RMD0022: 0.6m @ 18.8 g/t Au
RMD0023: 0.9m @ 21.9 g/t Au
RMD0023: 1.3m @ 6.34 g/t Au
from 106.6m +VG
from 62.4m
from 140.6m
A
Surface
B
RMD0021: 2.3m @ 16.0 g/t Au
from 129.0m +VG
Andesite
RMD0021: 4.3m @ 7.27 g/t Au
Diorite
Diorite
from 154.7m +VG
RMD0021: 0.7m @ 14.6 g/t Au
RMD0023: 17.7m @ 2.37 g/t Au
from 208.0m
from 148.6m
RMD0021: 2m @ 14.4 g/t Au
RMD0023: 7.5m @ 4.73 g/t Au
from 289.0m
from 180.0m
RMD0021: 0.6m @ 10.6 g/t Au
from 589.0m
Cros-sectionA-B
300m
LEGEND
Regional thrust
Camp-scale shallow- dipping structure
Steeply-dipping fault
Au in soils, > 60ppb
Resource extensions area and exploration targets
Ramula mineralised zones
Reported DD holes and intercepts (highlights)
Ramula 2022 Inferred Resource and Q1 2023 Indicated conversion boundary
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.