  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shanta Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHG   GB00B0CGR828

SHANTA GOLD LIMITED

(SHG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-04 pm EDT
10.15 GBX   +5.73%
01:22aShanta Gold : West Kenya Phase 2 High Grade Drilling Update
PU
11/02TRADING UPDATES: Smithson assets grow; FireAngel delivers milestone
AN
11/02Yintai Gold Co Withdraws Shanta Gold Takeover Interest
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Shanta Gold : West Kenya Phase 2 High Grade Drilling Update

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
Lake Victoria Goldfields Geological Map and Location of the West Kenya Project

COM.SHANTAGOLD.WWW

1

SHANTA GOLD

1

COM.SHANTAGOLD.WWW

West Kenya Project - Geological Map

2

Shanta Exploration

Licences

Reported Targets

SHANTA GOLD

2

COM.SHANTAGOLD.WWW

Lake Isulu and Bushiangala - Resource Boundaries and

3

Reported Intercepts - long-section, looking north

Bushiangala

Isulu

LCD0377: 1m @ 19.3 g/t Au from 368.3m

LCD0380: 2m @ 8.5 g/t Au from 438.0m

Surface

LCD0371: 0.5m @ 19.3 g/t Au from 283.0m

LCD0381: 1.8m @ 14.21 g/t Au from 423.8m

LCD0379: 0.5m @ 14.2 g/t Au from 436.7m

LCD0373: 7.9m @ 5.4 g/t Au from 393.4m

LCD0373: 0.6m @ 76.6 g/t Au from 520.0m

LCD0365W1: 2.1m @ 16.6 g/t Au from 343.9m

LCD0365W1: 0.6m @ 22.3 g/t Au from 391.4m

LCD0365W1: 0.5m @ 11.1 g/t Au from 413.7m

500m

LEGEND

2018 Inferred

2022 March

2022 Year-end

Reported DD holes

Exploration targets

resource boundary

Indicated resource

Indicated resource

and intercepts

boundary

boundary

(highlights)

SHANTA GOLD

3

Ramula Deposit and Proximal Targets on the Magnetics RTP Image

4

and Cross-sectionA-B

A

Ramula

Resource

Ramula South

Target

B

N

1km

Ochiegue

Plan View

Target

RMD0022: 0.6m @ 18.8 g/t Au

RMD0023: 0.9m @ 21.9 g/t Au

RMD0023: 1.3m @ 6.34 g/t Au

from 106.6m +VG

from 62.4m

from 140.6m

A

Surface

B

RMD0021: 2.3m @ 16.0 g/t Au

from 129.0m +VG

Andesite

.WWW

RMD0021: 4.3m @ 7.27 g/t Au

Diorite

Diorite

COM.SHANTAGOLD

from 154.7m +VG

RMD0021: 0.7m @ 14.6 g/t Au

RMD0023: 17.7m @ 2.37 g/t Au

from 208.0m

from 148.6m

RMD0021: 2m @ 14.4 g/t Au

RMD0023: 7.5m @ 4.73 g/t Au

from 289.0m

from 180.0m

RMD0021: 0.6m @ 10.6 g/t Au

from 589.0m

Cros-sectionA-B

300m

LEGEND

Regional thrust

Camp-scale shallow- dipping structure

Steeply-dipping fault

Au in soils, > 60ppb

Resource extensions area and exploration targets

Ramula mineralised zones

Reported DD holes and intercepts (highlights)

Ramula 2022 Inferred Resource and Q1 2023 Indicated conversion boundary

SHANTA GOLD

4

Disclaimer

Shanta Gold Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 M - -
Net income 2022 0,90 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 953
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SHANTA GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shanta Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANTA GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,11 $
Average target price 0,35 $
Spread / Average Target 204%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Zurrin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luke Alexander Leslie CFO, Head-Corporate Development & Director
Anthony Durrant Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Anne Jenkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Ketankumar Vinubhai Patel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANTA GOLD LIMITED24.92%120
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-2.05%24 288
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-11.54%7 642
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-6.44%5 196
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-12.33%4 423
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-14.89%2 924