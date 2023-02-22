Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shanta Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHG   GB00B0CGR828

SHANTA GOLD LIMITED

(SHG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:38:49 2023-02-22 am EST
10.50 GBX   -1.18%
12:42pShanta Gold hails new Kenya resource estimate
AN
02:00aShanta Gold Limited Announces an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ramula Deposit At the West Kenya Project in Kenya
CI
02/20Shanta Gold : 2023 Mining Indaba Presentation
PU
News 
Summary

Shanta Gold hails new Kenya resource estimate

02/22/2023 | 12:42pm EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Shanta Gold Ltd - East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer - West Kenya indicated resources increase by 58% to 1.14 million ounces. "This updated resource estimate follows the successful completion of the company's 2022 drilling programme at West Kenya and adds to the updated mineral resource estimate for the Bushiangala and Isulu deposits," Shanta says.

----------

Beowulf Mining PLC - mining company with iron ore, graphite, gold and base metal projects in Sweden, Finland and Kosovo - Says Jokkmokk subsidiary continues to make progress with work for an environmental permit application for Kallak North. Says plans and budgets to be finalised when a GBP9.1 million fundraise is completed. The environmental permit application is planned for the fourth quarter.

----------

Upland Resources Ltd - Malaysia-focused upstream oil and gas company - Raises GBP1.7 million at 0.6 pence each through direct subscription and placing. "Although size of the fundraise was increased from GBP1.2 million to GBP1.743 million, the company opted to take less than the GBP3 million demand received," Upland added.

----------

Corre Energy BV - Groningen, Netherlands-based renewable energy storage solutions and green hydrogen producer - Proposes raising EUR7 million through placing. Price per share to be determined after bookbuild process. Proceeds to go towards progressing firm's Zuidwending asset in Netherlands and Green Hydrogen Hub in Denmark.

----------

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd - Guernsey-based aircraft investment company - Plans to return GBP28 million to shareholders through partial compulsory redemption of shares. Says 43.4 million shares to be redeemed at 64.50 pence each. To also lifted quarterly payout to 1.75p per share from 1.5p.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

