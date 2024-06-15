Shanti Spintex Limited announced that Mrs. Sejal Ronak Agrawal vide the letter dated 14th June 2024 has tendered her resignation as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect along with her membership in various Committees, where she is a member. The resignation letter with the reason as indicated is enclosed. Mrs. Sejal Ronak Agrawal (DIN: 09376887) have confirmed that there are no other material reasons for her resignation other than those mentioned in his resignation letter.