Shanti Spintex Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of denim fabrics. The Company manufactures various type of denim fabrics such as power stretch spandex denim, knit denim, light weight denim, rigid denim, over dyed denim and flat finish 3/1 denim. The Companyâs production facility has capability to produce grey fabrics in various designs such as twill weave, knit dobby weave, structure dobby weave, broken twill weave and satin weave. The Company offers denim fabrics in diverse spectrum of shades such as indigo blue, Sulphur black, Sulphur grey, halogen blue and ecru color. The Companyâs operations encompass utilization of diverse type of yarns such as cotton yarn, ring yarn, viscose yarn, slub yarn, cotton spandex, polyester spandex, Tencel, lyocell and more. The Company also directly procure grey fabrics from the market, which are subsequently sent for finishing, and is then sold to customers.