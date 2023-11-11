Shantidoot Infra Services Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was INR 32.63 million compared to INR 42.86 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 32.63 million compared to INR 43.45 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 3.89 million compared to INR 2.95 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.16 compared to INR 1.75 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.16 compared to INR 1.75 a year ago.