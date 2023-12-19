BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China's Shanxi Coking Coal Group has been summoned by regulators over safety issues on Monday, the Shanxi emergency response authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

Local authorities pointed out that the group's safety situation was "grim and complex" and the group had not learned from previous accidents. Local authorities asked the company to "resolutely curb" major accidents and conduct safety checks. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)