AI-Enabled Core Tech Platform Optimizes Efficiency and Productivity

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW), a global leader in digital manufacturing, is adopting generative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance digital manufacturing workflows powered by Shapeways’ MFG software platform and core technology. The focus on AI enhances order accuracy and service quoting. This advanced technology also creates robust user profiles to help manufacturer clients tailor offerings, and provides a 3D modeling service combining generative AI models with Shapeways’ proprietary technology.

“Shapeways sits on a wealth of data and technology that we can securely analyze to build AI tools that will offer improved efficiencies and productivity for our customers and users,” said Greg Kress, CEO for Shapeways. “Shapeways is focused on transforming the future of manufacturing, and we believe that AI and machine learning will help us to further accelerate what we are already doing.”

According to MarketsandMarkets Research, AI in manufacturing is projected to reach USD $16.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 48% from 2022 to 2027. The directional shift toward AI is more than just a technological advancement for Shapeways and its software offerings:

“We’re combining generative AI models and libraries sourced from industry leaders such as Hugging Face and OpenAI, with Shapeways’ proprietary 3D model processing technology,” said Ajay Raina, Senior Vice President of Technology for Shapeways. “This fusion of technologies enables an innovative, prompt-driven 3D model generator and printing service that we are scaling using Amazon SageMaker.”

Shapeways’ use of an ML service has already resulted in significant optimization of its Amazon Web Services cloud expenditure. The company is also working to harness broader AI technologies to elevate the quality of both buyer and supplier experiences through its MFG.com platform. This suite of AI services should lead to powerful tools that will further the digitization and marketability of manufacturers on the MFG.com marketplace, resulting in more revenue opportunities, higher profitability, and operational efficiencies. Additionally, on the buy side of the MFG.com marketplace, these tools will empower companies to build more robust RFQs, optimize jobs through enhanced 3D modeling, and achieve faster time to market.

This transformative strategy reflects a solid focus on future-ready manufacturing and quality, firmly rooted in decades of industry experience.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com.

