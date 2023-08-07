New feature has potential for 100% ROI for customers

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW), a global leader in the digital manufacturing industry, announced today its expansion of software service offerings with the launch of MFG Materials. This new service provides a range of raw materials to manufacturers at discounted rates, reinforcing MFG’s role as a comprehensive partner in the manufacturing sector.

Through strategic partnerships and negotiations with top-tier raw materials vendors, Shapeways is providing an average of 15% off list prices on the MFG Materials platform, with discounts varying based on material and quantity ordered.

"We’re committed to supporting our manufacturers. With the launch of MFG Materials, we’re taking a practical step toward helping them save on raw material costs,” said Greg Rothman, GM of Software for Shapeways. “Depending on the volume, suppliers can realize a sound return on investment by purchasing their raw material inventory through us.”

The industrial global raw materials market is vast and diverse, and plays a vital role as a significant contributor to the US and global economies. Specifically, the global market for industrial raw materials including aluminum, iron/steel, and plastics exhibits strong growth trends:

The aluminum market–valued at USD $169.8B in 2021–is projected by Precedence Research to reach USD $277.5B by 2030.

to reach USD $277.5B by 2030. According to MarketsandMarkets , the iron and steel market size–valued at nearly USD $1.6T in 2022–is projected to reach USD $1.9T by 2027.

, the iron and steel market size–valued at nearly USD $1.6T in 2022–is projected to reach USD $1.9T by 2027. Global plastics–valued at USD $609B in 2022–is projected by Grand View Research to see a steady CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030, driven by rising plastic consumption in various sectors.

Against this backdrop, Rothman highlights the value proposition of the MFG Materials platform:

"The growth trajectory of the industrial materials market is impressive. This presents immense opportunities, and MFG Materials is designed to help our customers tap into this opportunistic market. We are not only making these markets more accessible, but also enabling significant cost savings through our economies of scale. This boosts competitiveness and profitability for manufacturers, fueling growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector."

MFG Materials is immediately available to all current premium subscribers. With this launch, Shapeways is also introducing a low-cost monthly membership option, which is ideal for manufacturers who only want access to MFG Materials.

For more information about the new MFG Materials initiative, please visit www.mfg.com.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807853006/en/