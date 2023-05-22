Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shapeways Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHPW   US81947T1025

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SHPW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-19 pm EDT
0.4049 USD   +2.35%
08:05aShapeways, Inc. to Present at the June 1st Virtual Investor Summit
NE
05/16Shapeways Nominated as 2023 TCT Award Finalist
BU
05/15Transcript : Shapeways Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Shapeways, Inc. to Present at the June 1st Virtual Investor Summit

05/22/2023 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - Shapeways, Inc., (NYSE: SHPW) ("Shapeways'' or the "Company") today announced their participation in the June 1st Investor Summit. During the presentation, Shapeways Chief Executive Officer, Greg Kress, will discuss how Shapeways is reshaping the global manufacturing market by digitizing the end-to-end process to increase speed, lower costs and enable more flexibility. Shapeways is at an inflection point as it leverages its proven platform to provide on-demand manufacturing services at greater scale while also commercializing its proprietary, purpose-built software.

Event:June 1st Investor Summit
Presentation:June 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Location:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i26SETDQTLmOdfHgb-l-fA

 

About Shapeways, Inc.

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions using 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit www.shapeways.com.

For further information:

Nikki Sacks
ICR
investors@shapeways.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166941


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
08:05aShapeways, Inc. to Present at the June 1st Virtual Investor Summit
NE
05/16Shapeways Nominated as 2023 TCT Award Finalist
BU
05/15Transcript : Shapeways Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
05/15Shapeways Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/15Earnings Flash (SHPW) SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Revenue $8.2M, vs. Street Est of $7.8..
MT
05/15Shapeways Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/15Shapeways Holdings, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2023
CI
05/04Shapeways to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/03Shapeways Announces Transformative Software Releases
BU
03/31Lake Street Adjusts Price Target on Shapeways Holdings to $1 From $1.15, Maintains Buy ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34,3 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 20,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shapeways Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,40 $
Average target price 0,95 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
Managers and Directors
Greg Kress Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Recchi Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Leslie C. G. Campbell Chairman
Andrew Nied Chief Operating Officer
Josh Wolfe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.-25.54%20
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC.16.46%32 742
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED44.95%11 527
AISINO CORPORATION33.33%3 665
SESA S.P.A.-4.91%1 841
CRICUT, INC.-22.44%1 576
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer