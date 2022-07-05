Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shapeways Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHPW   US81947T1025

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SHPW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
1.190 USD   +1.71%
08:33aSHAPEWAYS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
06/13SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shapeways : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)

07/05/2022 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Batra Raj
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-07-01 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Shapeways Holdings, Inc. [SHPW]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
30-02 48TH AVENUE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LONG ISLAND CITY NY 11101
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Batra Raj
30-02 48TH AVENUE

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY11101 		X


Signatures
/s/ Jennifer Walsh, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Shapeways Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 12:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
08:33aSHAPEWAYS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
06/13SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
06/10Shapeways Chief Revenue Officer Miko Levy Resigns
MT
06/10Shapeways Strengthens Team to Support Growth Strategies
BU
06/10Shapeways Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignation of Miko Levy, Chief Revenue Officer, Eff..
CI
05/17Needham Adjusts Shapeways Holdings' Price Target to $3 from $5, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/16SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
05/16SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/16Shapeways Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,5 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 40,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,2 M 58,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shapeways Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,19 $
Average target price 2,90 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
Managers and Directors
Greg Kress Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Walsh Chief Financial Officer
Josh Wolfe Chairman
Andrew Nied Chief Operating Officer
Alberto Recchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.-67.92%58
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-11.95%8 588
AISINO CORPORATION-18.07%3 034
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-79.61%1 633
CRICUT, INC.-72.16%1 364
PC CONNECTION, INC.2.20%1 158