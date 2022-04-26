Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sharc International Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHRC   CA81948A1021

SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.

(SHRC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/26 12:10:00 pm EDT
0.3000 CAD    0.00%
04:46pSHARC INTERNATIONAL : Energy Systems isn't just blowing hot air
PU
04/20SHARC Energy announces a 2564% increase in Fourth Quarter Revenue and 328% increase for Fiscal 2021
AQ
04/19SHARC INTERNATIONAL : Ye 2021 fs final
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sharc International : Energy Systems isn't just blowing hot air

04/26/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A dozen years ago, Lynn Mueller was set to retire. "It didn't work out very well," the long-time refrigeration mechanic recalls with a chuckle. "Turns out my wife was even less ready for that than I was."

In the 30 days he spent at home trying not to do anything, he discovered that his family spent about $1,200 a year heating their Richmond house through the hot water tank. "It was simple math," he says. "There are 400 houses in our neighbourhood. Everyone's throwing away more than $1,000. Where is that going, and why can't we re-use it?"

Turns out you can. Mueller founded Port Coquitlam-based SHARC Energy Systems and invented what he now calls the "very best sewage filtration system in the world" to filter out material and save the heat, thus reducing costs while recovering energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

In the last few years especially, SHARC has proven its worth and then some. The 25-person company saw a 320 percent year-over-year increase in revenue last year and it continues to grow.

"Twelve years ago, this was way ahead of its time," says Mueller on the phone from Las Vegas, where he's working to establish a few systems. "There wasn't a push to decarbonize fuel supply. But we're not only green, we're super efficient; this saves money."

Mueller has already seen the installation of about 35 different systems in commercial and residential buildings across three continents. Those include the False Creek Neighbourhood Energy Utility and Seven35, a 60-unit condo building in North Vancouver that has, according to Mueller, reduced its annual cost by more than $10,000 and reduced Co2 emissions to just 669 from 68,000. Last year, Mueller won a national sustainability award for his efforts.

"The nice part of what we do is that we continually re-use the same energy," says Mueller of his company, which is publicly traded on the CSE. "We extract it from the wasteflow, make the next batch of hot water with that heat, give it to people, they throw it away again, and we shift it out of the shit and give it to them again."

Even those who made their hay in more traditional energy spaces are adopting the technology. "Our biggest investors are from the oil patches in Calgary," says Mueller. "They're intuitive, because they know their market is shrinking. This is the groundbreaking technology of the future and we're the next unicorn stock, you watch."

Disclaimer

Sharc International Systems Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 20:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.
04:46pSHARC INTERNATIONAL : Energy Systems isn't just blowing hot air
PU
04/20SHARC Energy announces a 2564% increase in Fourth Quarter Revenue and 328% increase for..
AQ
04/19SHARC INTERNATIONAL : Ye 2021 fs final
PU
04/19Sharc Energy Announces a 2564 Percent Increase in Fourth Quarter Revenue and 328 Percen..
AQ
04/19Sharc International Systems Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/17Sharc Energy to Support Pontus Protein Sustainability Goals
AQ
03/11Sharc International Systems Inc. Enters MOU with Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation & Saska..
CI
03/11SHARC Energy Enters MOU With Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation & Saskatchewan Renewable En..
AQ
01/27SHARC Energy Provides leləm̓ Update
AQ
2021SHARC Energy's Sales Pipeline Indicates Notable PIRANHA Growth
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 30,6 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sharc International Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynn Mueller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hanspaul Pannu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mike Tanyi Director-Marketing & Information Technology
Matt Engelhardt Chief Operating Officer
Daryle Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.-9.09%24
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-23.94%45 494
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-22.88%44 046
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-22.64%35 792
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-26.03%34 945
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-25.41%21 144