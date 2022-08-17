Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Sharc International Systems Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SHRC   CA81948A1021

SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.

(SHRC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:09 2022-08-16 pm EDT
0.2900 CAD    0.00%
Sharc International : Energy and Salas O'Brien Sign Joint Sales & Marketing Agreement

08/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Partnership grows WET system reach across North America

Vancouver, B.C, Canada (August 17, 2022) - SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the "Company"), a world leader in energy transfer from wastewater, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Salas O'Brien, an employee-owned engineering firm with 55 offices, 1,600+ team members and more than 360 registered professionals (collectively, the "Parties"). The Parties intend to establish and cultivate a collaborative and strategic relationship that will support the market with turnkey solutions tailored to carbon reduction and energy efficiency goals (the "Agreement")

Lynn Mueller, SHARC Energy's Chairman & CEO commented: "We are delighted to be collaborating with Salas O'Brien and to be contributing our wastewater filtration and wastewater-energy transfer systems ("WET Systems") to their turnkey solution offerings. Energy efficiency and carbon reduction are at the heart of energy services, and Salas O'Brien has established itself as a leading engineering firm providing building and facility solutions to clients throughout North America. We look forward to working together to identify and service customers' needs."

Under the Agreement, SHARC Energy and Salas O'Brien will collaborate with each other to support implementation of systems that reduce energy consumption and have proven and positive returns on investment for our mutual clients. SHARC Energy has built a unique and proprietary product that, when coupled with outstanding engineering design, can make substantial improvements to projects including district utilities, industrial and manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, science and technology, high-rise buildings, clean energy, education, and other building types.

Darin Anderson, CEO of Salas O'Brien commented: "Salas O'Brien implements some of the most complex engineering projects in the world. Although we always view our projects from a product-agnostic standpoint, we have seen tremendous benefit in the solutions that SHARC Energy provides. Working together, we can substantially reduce the energy used by the built environment and advance our clients' sustainability goals."

SHARC Energy is confident that this relationship will help accelerate the growth of the WET industry and accordingly, generate accretive pipeline growth of SHARC Energy WET products.

About Salas O'Brien

Salas O'Brien is an engineering firm with offices across North America. We use our experience at the intersection of energy, infrastructure, and sustainability to help high-profile clients meet their critical needs. We are a top firm as ranked by Engineering News-Record and Consulting-Specifying Engineer, and we have appeared for the past eight years on the Inc. 5000 list of North America's fastest-growing private companies.

Media Contact
Eric Anest
VP, Marketing & Communications
Salas O'Brien
(949) 541-1448

[email protected]

Issuance of Warrants

In connection with the Agreement, and in consideration of the premises covenants and agreements by Salas O'Brien contained therein, the Company shall issue to Salas O'Brien Common share purchase warrants to purchase five million (5,000,000) common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 CDN per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, provided that and conditional upon the Agreement being in full force and effect (the "Warrants"). The Warrants will be exercisable by Salas O'Brien in full without right to any partial exercise and shall be subject to accelerated expiry upon 30 day's notice in the event that the Company's shares trade at a price of $0.60 CDN per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. The Warrants are non-transferable and will be subject to applicable resale restriction under US and Canadian securities legislation without registration or similar rights.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as applicable.

Disclaimer

Sharc International Systems Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,70 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net income 2021 -3,04 M -2,36 M -2,36 M
Net Debt 2021 1,84 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,8 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 44,3x
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sharc International Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynn Mueller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hanspaul Pannu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mike Tanyi Director-Marketing & Information Technology
Matt Engelhardt Chief Operating Officer
Daryle Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.-12.12%24
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-3.09%55 114
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-27.44%40 640
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-17.21%38 757
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-18.16%37 358
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-26.54%19 572