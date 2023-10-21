Sharda Cropchem Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 5,807.6 million compared to INR 7,215.01 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,043.48 million compared to INR 7,317.48 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 275.81 million compared to net income of INR 120.92 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.06 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 1.34 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 12,185.12 million compared to INR 15,460.32 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 12,681.17 million compared to INR 15,765.29 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1,162.21 million compared to net income of INR 347.32 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 12.88 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 3.85 a year ago.
Sharda Cropchem Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 21, 2023 at 06:08 am EDT
