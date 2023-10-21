Sharda Cropchem Limited is an India-based agrochemicals company. The Company is focused on agrochemicals and non-agrichemical businesses. The Company operates through an asset-light business model, and its core competency lies in developing product dossiers and obtaining product registrations in different countries. The Company operates through two segments: Agrochemicals and Non-agrochemicals. Agrochemicals segment is engaged in Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides and Biocides. Non-agrochemicals segment is engaged in Conveyor Belts, V Belts and Timing Belts. Its product portfolio in the agrochemical business comprises formulations and generic active ingredients in fungicide, herbicide and insecticide segments for protecting different kinds of crops, as well as serving turf and specialty markets and a range of formulations and generic active ingredients. The product portfolio in the non-agrochemical business comprises belts, general chemicals, dyes and dye intermediates.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals