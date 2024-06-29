Share India Securities Limited informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2024, had, recommended a final dividend of INR 1 per equity share of face value of INR 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The company informed that pursuant to the split/sub-division of every 1 (One) equity share of the Company of the face value of INR 10 each into 5 (Five) equity shares of INR 2 each, with effect from June 27, 2024 (the Record Date fixed for split/sub-division), the amount of final dividend shall now be INR 0.20 per equity share of face value of INR 2 each. It is to be noted that in terms of percentage, the dividend amount per share remains the same (i.e. 10% per share).

The payment of the final dividend is subject to approval by the shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.