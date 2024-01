Share India Securities Limited is an India-based financial services company. The Company is engaged in the business of share and stock broking, commodity derivatives broking, equity derivatives broking, currency derivatives broking, portfolio management, research analysis, mutual funds distribution, and investing, buying, selling or otherwise dealing in all kinds of securities and other related activities. The Company's segments include Share Broking/Trading Business, Insurance Business, Merchant Banking Business and NBFC Business. The Company's products and services include broking and depository, merchant banking, non-banking financial company (NBFC), mutual funds and insurance. The Company's subsidiaries include Share India Capital Services Private Limited, Share India Fincap Private Limited, Share India Securities (IFSC) Private Limited, Share India Insurance Brokers Private Limited and others.