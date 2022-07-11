Log in
    540725   INE932X01018

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

(540725)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
1159.00 INR   +2.13%
09:14aSHARE INDIA SECURITIES : Record Date
PU
07/01Share India Securities Limited Announces Board Changes, Effective July 31, 2022
CI
06/06SHARE INDIA SECURITIES : Credit Rating
PU
Share India Securities : Record Date

07/11/2022 | 09:14am EDT
®

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

(CIN:L67120GJ1994PLC115132)

SHARE INDIA

Member: NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX& ICEX

Depository Participant with 'CDSL'

You generate, we multiply

SEBI Registered Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager

Date: 11.07.2022

To,

To,

Department of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, BandraKurla

Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 540725

SYMBOL: SHAREINDIA

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, inter alia, to:-

  1. consider and approve, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022; and
  2. consider payment of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-2023.

Further, the Company has fixed Wednesday, July 27, 2022 as the Record Date for ascertaining the names of Shareholders/Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the aforesaid interim dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting, and Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

For Share India Securities Limited

VIKAS AGGARWA L

Digitally signed by

VIKAS AGGARWAL Date: 2022.07.11 17:59:16 +05'30'

Vikas Aggarwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No: FCS 5512

Regd. Office: Unit No. 604A-B,605A-B, 6th Floor, TowerA, World Trade Centre, GIFT CITY, Block-51Zone-5, Road 5E GIFT CITY,

Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat-382355 INDIA

Corporate Office: A-15,Sector-64, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh-201301 Tel.: 91-11-43011000, Fax: 91-11-

43011030E-mail : info@shareindia.com, Website : www.shareindia.com

Disclaimer

Share India Securities Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
