Share India Securities : Record Date

Date: 11.07.2022
To,
Department of Corporate Services
The Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P J Towers, Dalal Street,
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, BandraKurla
Fort, Mumbai - 400001
Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051
Scrip Code: 540725
SYMBOL: SHAREINDIA
Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, inter alia, to:-
consider and approve, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022; and
consider payment of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-2023.
Further, the Company has fixed Wednesday, July 27, 2022 as the Record Date for ascertaining the names of Shareholders/Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the aforesaid interim dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting, and Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
You are requested to take the same on your records.
