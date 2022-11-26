Share India Securities : Related Party Transaction 11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST Send by mail :

November 26, 2022 To, To, Department of Corporate Services The Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla 400001 Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code: 540725 SYMBOL: SHAREINDIA Subject: Revised disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Dear Sir, This is with reference to our related party disclosure dated November 17, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the half year ended September 30, 2022. With regard to the above, we would like to inform that entry 255 to 260 in the said disclosure were inadvertently omitted, accordingly the same have been added in the related party disclosure as enclosed hereunder. We state and confirm that the omission as aforesaid was the result of a clerical error only. Further there was no mala fide intention behind the omission and we have implemented proper internal controls in order to avoid recurrence of such events in the future. We earnestly request you to please take note of the above and take the same on your records. For Share India Securities Limited

Vikas Aggarwal
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
M.No. : FCS5512
Enclosure: As above Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken. Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into the Details of the counterparty In case monies are due to either party as a result In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments transaction Value of the related of the transaction investments Relationship of the Type of related party Details of other related party transaction as Remarks on approval by Value of transaction Nature of indebtedness (loan/ Nature (loan/ advance/ Purpose for which the funds will be Sr No. transaction party transaction approved by the audit audit committee during the reporting Notes Name PAN Name PAN counterparty with the listed period Opening balance Closing balance issuance of debt/ any other Details of other indebtedness Cost Tenure intercorporate deposit/ Interest Rate (%) Tenure Secured/ unsecured utilised by the ultimate recipient of committee entity or its subsidiary etc.) investment ) funds (endusage) Add Delete AAACA6640B Public Company in which 0.00 13 1 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Anmol Financial Services Limited Director or Manager is a Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Wholly Owned Subsidiary 10.76 2 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Any other transaction Brokerage Received None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP is member of 0.00 3 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Parveen Gupta HUF AAAHP7090R HUF Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP is member of 0.00 4 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E VIJAY VORA-HUF AAAHV2454F HUF Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP is member of 0.00 5 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Yash Pal Gupta HUF AAAHY2937C HUF Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 6 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E SURESH GIRDHARLAL VORA AAAPV4126C Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.10 7 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E HARSHA ATUL SHAH AAAPV4127D Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.26 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP is member of 0.00 8 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Rajesh Gupta HUF AABHR5315J HUF Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP 0.00 9 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E VIJAY GIRDHARLAL VORA AABPV0533C Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.02 10 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E PRADIP BHAGVANJI VASANI AABPV7363C Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.05 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 11 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Yash Pal Gupta AABPY3801C Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Private Wholly Owned Subsidiary 3.43 12 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Limted AACCT0828L Any other transaction Brokerage Received None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 13 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E BHARTI SURESH VORA AACPV5793K Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 14 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E RAJESH GIRDHARLAL VORA AACPV7288D Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP is member of 0.01 15 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E KAMLESH V SHAH HUF AADHK7336N HUF Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP is 0.00 16 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Suresh Vora - HUF AADHS8270F member of HUF Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP 0.06 17 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Rajesh Gupta AAGPG1933N Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.15 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.02 18 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Suman Gupta AAHPG4506G Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.04 None 0.00 0.00 FIRM/LLP in which Director, 8.08 19 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Laxmi Trade Solutions AAIFL9702C Manager or his relative is Any other transaction Brokerage Received 20.20 None 0.00 0.00 Private Company in which 4.68 20 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Colo securities Private Limited AAJCC4467H Director, Manager or his Any other transaction Brokerage Received 11.71 None 0.00 0.00 FIRM/LLP in which Director, 0.00 21 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E COLUMBUS STOCK BROKING LLP AAJFC9285G Manager or his relative is Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 FIRM/LLP in which Director, 0.26 22 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Idhyah Futures AAJFI4977P Manager or his relative is Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.65 None 0.00 0.00 Algowire Trading Technologies Subsidiary 0.72 23 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Private Limited AAKCA5485E Any other transaction Brokerage Received 1.81 None 0.00 0.00 Private Company in which 0.00 24 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E R.A. Maxx Private Limited AAKCR1961N Director, Manager or his Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Director of Subsidiary is 0.00 25 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E S S BIHANI HUF AAKHS5660L Member Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 26 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Rekha Gupta AAOPG3268L Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP is member of 0.01 27 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Sachin Gupta HUF AAPHS5011J HUF Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.03 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP is 0.03 28 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Rachit Gupta HUF AARHR4330M member of HUF Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.07 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP is 0.00 29 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Roheen Gupta HUF AASHR0823A member of HUF Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 FIRM/LLP in which 0.50 30 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Vorlon Research LLP AAUFV7610H Director/Manager of Any other transaction Brokerage Received 1.26 None 0.00 0.00 Private Company in which 12.47 31 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E ARIKA SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED AAVCA2798M Director, Manager or his Any other transaction Brokerage Received 31.18 None 0.00 0.00 FIRM/LLP in which Director, 8.91 32 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E R.S. Futures LLP AAYFR2123B Manager or his relative is Any other transaction Brokerage Received 22.28 None 0.00 0.00 FIRM/LLP in which Director, 3.91 33 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E R.S. Securities ABAFR6911Q Manager or his relative is Any other transaction Brokerage Received 9.78 None 0.00 0.00 Agro Trade Solutions - Partnership FIRM/LLP in which Director, 5.69 34 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Firm ABQFA6523M Manager or his relative is Any other transaction Brokerage Received 14.21 None 0.00 0.00 FIRM/LLP in which Director, 4.70 35 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Aarna Finvest - Partnership Firm ABQFA6671E Manager or his relative is Any other transaction Brokerage Received 11.76 None 0.00 0.00 FIRM/LLP in which 2.47 36 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E ALTERAN PARTNERS ABXFA3735C Director/Manager of Any other transaction Brokerage Received 6.16 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP 0.00 37 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Saroj Gupta ACAPG4673M Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.01 38 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Sukriti Gupta ACAPG4674N Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.02 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP 0.00 39 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Parveen Gupta ACAPG7884N Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 FIRM/LLP in which Director, 6.81 40 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Skyveil Trade Solutions LLP ADGFS0224B Manager or his relative is Any other transaction Brokerage Received 17.03 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.04 41 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E VARSHA PRADIP VASANI ADOPV8765G Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.09 None 0.00 0.00 Director of Subsidiary 0.01 42 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E SHYAM SUNDAR BIHANI ADVPB4175F Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.02 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP of 0.00 43 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E MANJUDEVI BIHANI AECPB6349D Subsidiary Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP 0.03 44 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E SURESH KUMAR ARORA AEKPA3380H Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.07 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP 0.00 45 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Sachin Gupta AEMPG2079R Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP 0.01 46 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E VIJAY RANA AEMPR0458R Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.02 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP of 0.10 47 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E J K Arora AFMPA4030P Subsidiary Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.26 None 0.00 0.00 Director/KMP 0.01 48 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E VIKAS AGGARWAL AFPPA5733E Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.02 None 0.00 0.00 Director of Subsidiary 0.00 49 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E RAJESH HARSUKHLAL MODI AFWPM7742N Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 50 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E HEENA RAJESH MODI AFYPM8436M Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 51 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Sonam Gupta AGNPV7533N Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.35 52 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Reema Bhavya Vora AHEPV3577A Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.87 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.04 53 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Ankit A Choksi AHTPC0705E Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.10 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 54 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Ronak Jayantilal Mehta AHVPM6516D Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 55 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E JAYSHREE VIJAY VORA AIHPV4080A Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 56 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E BHAVYA SURESH VORA AIMPV0764C Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 57 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI AIMPV0765D Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 58 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E NIKKI VIJAY VORA AISPV8640D Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.07 59 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E PRACHI VIJAY VORA AITPV1910D Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.18 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 60 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Tripti Gupta AIXPG2163K Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP is 0.42 61 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Aaryan Associates Proprietorship AJNPV0542J Sole Proprietor Any other transaction Brokerage Received 1.06 None 0.00 0.00 Director of Subsidiary 0.01 62 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Bhavya Arnav AKOPA6575C Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.03 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 63 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Anita Aggarwal AKRPA6759K Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 64 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Manisha Agagrwal ALBPA6046L Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP of 0.01 65 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Paramjeet Kaur ALBPK5229M Subsidiary Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.02 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 66 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Raj Kumar Aggarwal ALCPA2183R Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 67 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Rohin Gupta ALMPG1616R Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.01 68 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Deepika Rana AMNPR1508B Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 69 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Rachit Gupta AMRPG7143B Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Director of Subsidiary 0.00 70 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E SUMIT CHHABRA APAPC8160L Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.03 71 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E NITA KAMLESH SHAH APVPS7757L Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.07 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP of 0.00 72 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E RAVI BIHANI AUXPB4384P Subsidiary Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 73 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E HIMANI RUSHABH SHAH AYXPS3814P Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 74 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E MONIL ASHOK GANGAR AYYPG3637R Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 75 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Aastha Gupta AZUPA3584E Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 76 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E VEENA JEETENDRA SHAH BAYPS6726E Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 77 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Agam Gupta BDLPG3156N Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 78 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E DHRUVIN RAJESH MODI BEPPM9327A Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.01 79 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E DWANI RONAK MEHTA BKTPS3269R Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP of 0.00 80 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E NIMESH BIHANI BLEPB4492B Subsidiary Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 81 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Seema Aggarwal BRCPS3987G Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 82 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E BHAVANA DEVANG SHAH BZMPS5829K Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 83 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Prachi Gupta CBPPS3976P Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 84 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Uday Singh Rana DEOPR4939Q Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.01 None 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP 0.00 85 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E DHARMIL RAJESH MODI DHBPM5237G Any other transaction Brokerage Received 0.00 None 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) PRACHI VIJAY VORA AITPV1910D Relative of Director/KMP of 86 Private Limited AACCT0828L Subsidiary Remuneration None 11 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) NIKKI VIJAY VORA AISPV8640D Relative of Director/KMP of 87 Private Limited AACCT0828L Subsidiary Remuneration None 13 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) RAJESH GIRDHARLAL VORA AACPV7288D Relative of Director/KMP of 88 Private Limited AACCT0828L Subsidiary Remuneration None 4 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) NITA KAMLESH SHAH APVPS7757L Relative of Director/KMP of 89 Private Limited AACCT0828L Subsidiary Remuneration None 5 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) HIMANI RUSHABH SHAH AYXPS3814P Relative of Director/KMP of 90 Private Limited AACCT0828L Subsidiary Remuneration None 14 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 91 Private Limited AACCT0828L MANJUDEVI BIHANI AECPB6349D Subsidiary Remuneration None 4 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 92 Private Limited AACCT0828L RAVI BIHANI AUXPB4384P Subsidiary Remuneration None 14 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 93 Private Limited AACCT0828L NIMESH BIHANI BLEPB4492B Subsidiary Remuneration None 11 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 94 Private Limited AACCT0828L BHARTI SURESH VORA AACPV5793K Subsidiary Remuneration None 5 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 95 Private Limited AACCT0828L BHAVYA SURESH VORA AIMPV0764C Subsidiary Remuneration None 11 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 96 Private Limited AACCT0828L KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI AIMPV0765D Subsidiary Remuneration None 4 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 97 Private Limited AACCT0828L Reema Bhavya Vora AHEPV3577A Subsidiary Remuneration None 5 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 98 Private Limited AACCT0828L HEENA RAJESH MODI AFYPM8436M Subsidiary Remuneration None 2 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 99 Private Limited AACCT0828L KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI AIMPV0765D Subsidiary Remuneration None 4 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 100 Private Limited AACCT0828L DHRUVIN RAJESH MODI BEPPM9327A Subsidiary Remuneration None 9 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 101 Private Limited AACCT0828L DHARMIL RAJESH MODI DHBPM5237G Subsidiary Remuneration None 8 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 102 Private Limited AACCT0828L Paresh Modi AIXPM8956E Subsidiary Remuneration None 1 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) JAYSHREE VIJAY VORA AIHPV4080A Consultancy Charges 103 Private Limited AACCT0828L Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Paid None 5 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) VEENA JEETENDRA SHAH BAYPS6726E Consultancy Charges 104 Private Limited AACCT0828L Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Paid None 9 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Private Company in which 105 Private Limited AACCT0828L ARIKA SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED AAVCA2798M Director, Manager or his Any other transaction Brokerage Received None 0.26 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Private Company in which 106 Private Limited AACCT0828L COLO SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED AAJCC4467H Director, Manager or his Any other transaction Brokerage Received None 3.02 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) FIRM/LLP in which Director, 107 Private Limited AACCT0828L Skyveil Trade Solutions LLP ADGFS0224B Manager or his relative is Any other transaction Brokerage Received None 0.82 0.00 0.00 ASHISH GROVER AHCPG3626M 108 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director of Subsidiary Remuneration 16.16 None 6.46 0.00 0.00 MAMTA ARORA AUEPM1940M 109 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 37.50 None 15.00 0.00 0.00 MANISHA AGAGRWAL ALBPA6046L 110 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 6.63 None 2.65 0.00 0.00 SRISHTI ARORA BVSPA3351A 111 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 37.50 None 15.00 0.00 0.00 PARVEEN GUPTA ACAPG7884N 112 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Remuneration 34.06 None 13.63 0.00 0.00 PRACHI GUPTA CBPPS3976P 113 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 30.00 None 12.00 0.00 0.00 RACHIT GUPTA AMRPG7143B 114 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 33.75 None 13.50 0.00 0.00 REKHA GUPTA AAOPG3268L 115 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 9.75 None 3.90 0.00 0.00 RUPALI NANDWANI BCJPA8854J Relative of Director/KMP of 116 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Subsidiary Remuneration 9.91 None 3.96 0.00 0.00 SACHIN GUPTA AEMPG2079R 117 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Remuneration 33.15 None 13.26 0.00 0.00 SONAM GUPTA AGNPV7533N 118 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 18.75 None 7.50 0.00 0.00 SUMAN GUPTA AAHPG4506G 119 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 10.50 None 4.20 0.00 0.00 SURESH KUMAR ARORA AEKPA3380H 120 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Remuneration 150.00 None 60.00 0.00 0.00 TRIPTI GUPTA AIXPG2163K 121 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 11.25 None 4.50 0.00 0.00 VIDHI BANSAL GUPTA AOBPB9688Q Relative of Director/KMP of 122 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Subsidiary Remuneration 30.00 None 12.00 0.00 0.00 VIJAY RANA AEMPR0458R 123 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Remuneration 21.73 None 8.69 0.00 0.00 VIKAS AGGARWAL AFPPA5733E 124 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Remuneration 25.23 None 10.09 0.00 0.00 YASH PAL GUPTA AABPY3801C 125 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 27.00 None 10.80 0.00 0.00 UDAY SINGH RANA 126 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E DEOPR4939Q Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 15.00 None 6.00 0.00 0.00 KUNAL NANDWANI ALXPN3068R 127 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director of Subsidiary Remuneration 78.75 None 31.50 0.00 0.00 VIJAY GIRDHARLAL VORA AABPV0533C 128 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Remuneration 14.55 None 5.82 0.00 0.00 KAMLESH VADILAL SHAH ABUPS6082R 129 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Remuneration 37.95 None 15.18 0.00 0.00 SURESH GIRDHARLAL VORA AAAPV4126C 130 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration 13.05 None 5.22 0.00 0.00 RAJESH HARSUKHLAL MODI AFWPM7742N 131 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director of Subsidiary Remuneration 20.25 None 8.10 0.00 0.00 Rajesh Gupta AAGPG1933N 132 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Remuneration 1.30 None 0.52 0.00 0.00 Jatinder Pal Singh 133 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E BFQPS8059P Director/KMP Remuneration 0.50 None 0.20 0.00 0.00 Sanjib Singh 134 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E DJRPS3022K Director/KMP Remuneration 1.40 None 0.56 0.00 0.00 Sulabh Jain 135 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E AYTPJ0785C Director is Sole Proprietor Remuneration 0.80 None 0.32 0.00 0.00 Ankit Taak AOLPT1063K 136 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Remuneration 1.60 None 0.64 0.00 0.00 Rishabh Yadav 137 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E AEYPY7663P Director/KMP Remuneration 0.20 None 0.08 0.00 0.00 Share India Capital Services Private Director of Subsidiary 138 Limited AAWCS6811J Abhinav Gupta ALVPG1624L Remuneration None 18.00 0.00 0.00 Share India Capital Services Private 139 Limited AAWCS6811J PRAPTI ABBEY ATOPA2156J KMP of Subsidiary Remuneration None 6.79 0.00 0.00 Agam Gupta BDLPG3156N 11.25 140 Share India Fincap Private Limted AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration None 0.00 0.00 Aastha Gupta AZUPA3584E 11.25 141 Share India Fincap Private Limted AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration None 0.00 0.00 Rohin Gupta ALMPG1616R 13.50 142 Share India Fincap Private Limted AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Remuneration None 0.00 0.00 Share India Insurance Brokers KMP of Subsidiary 143 Private Limited ABACS6778F AJAYKUMAR MAGANLAL PATEL ACDPP0114D Remuneration None 36.25 0.00 0.00 144 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E AGAM GUPTA BDLPG3156N Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid 22.88 None 9.15 0.00 0.00 145 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E TRIPTI GUPTA AIXPG2163K Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid 22.88 None 9.15 0.00 0.00 146 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E SACHIN GUPTA AEMPG2079R Director/KMP Interest paid 33.42 None 13.37 0.00 0.00 147 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E RAJESH GUPTA AAGPG1933N Director/KMP Interest paid 43.95 None 17.58 0.00 0.00 148 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E SHYAM SUNDER BIHANI ADVPB4175F Director of Subsidiary Interest paid 46.45 None 18.58 0.00 0.00 149 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E NITA KAMLESH SHAH APVPS7757L Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid 49.73 None 19.89 0.00 0.00 Relative of Director/KMP of 150 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E HEENA RAJESH MODI & RAJESH HARS AFYPM8436M Subsidiary Interest paid 5.75 None 2.30 0.00 0.00 151 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E SURESH GIRDHARLAL VORA & BHART AAAPV4126C Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid 5.62 None 2.25 0.00 0.00 152 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E KAMLESH VADILAL SHAH ABUPS6082R Director/KMP Interest paid 3.71 None 1.48 0.00 0.00 153 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E VIJAY G. VORA & JAYSHREE VIJAY VO AABPV0533C Director/KMP Interest paid 50.63 None 20.25 0.00 0.00 154 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E KAMLESH VADILAL SHAH & NITA KAM ABUPS6082R Director/KMP Interest paid 42.10 None 16.84 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 155 Private Limited AACCT0828L Raksha Bihani CMQPB6433A Subsidiary Remuneration None 3.60 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 156 Private Limited AACCT0828L Garima Jhanwar BAHPJ2025C Subsidiary Remuneration None 3.60 0.00 0.00 PARVEEN GUPTA ACAPG7884N 157 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Any other transaction Rent Paid 25.88 None 10.35 0.00 0.00 RAJESH GUPTA AAGPG1933N 158 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/KMP Any other transaction Rent Paid 25.88 None 10.35 0.00 0.00 Yashpal Gupta AABPY3801C 159 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Rent Paid 25.88 None 10.35 0.00 0.00 M/s Aggarwal Enterprises ABQFA2742Q FIRM/LLP in which 160 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Director/Manager of Any other transaction Rent Paid 120.00 None 48.00 0.00 0.00 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G 161 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Wholly Owned Subsidiary Any other transaction Rent Received None 0.72 0.00 0.00 Algowire Trading Technology Private AAKCA5485E 162 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E limited Subsidiary Any other transaction Rent Received 3.00 None 1.20 0.00 0.00 Share India Capital Service Private AAWCS6811J 163 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary Any other transaction Rent Received None 0.15 0.00 0.00 Algowire Trading Technology Private AAKCA5485E 164 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E limited Subsidiary Any other transaction Fees/Subscription Paid 150.00 None 60.00 0.00 0.00 Utrade Solutions Private Limited 165 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E AABCU3075B Subsidiary Any other transaction Fees/Subscription Paid 245.13 None 98.05 0.00 0.00 ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL 166 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E EXCHANGES MEMBERS OF INDIA ZZZZZ9999Z Director is Director Any other transaction Fees/Subscription Paid 0.50 None 0.20 0.00 0.00 Curio Technologies ALQPV4860Q Director of Subsidiary is Sole Pr 167 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Any other transaction Fees/Subscription Paid 35.00 None 14.00 0.00 0.00 168 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Mimoto Technologies Pvt.Ltd AAKCM3866F Private Company in which Direc Any other transaction Fees/Subscription Paid 135.00 None 54.00 0.00 0.00 CHIRALSEVEN INNOWORKS - sole Pro AKOPA6575C Director of Subsidiary is Sole Pr 169 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Any other transaction Fees/Subscription Paid 36.88 None 14.75 0.00 0.00 Share India Capital Services PARVEEN GUPTA ACAPG7884N 170 Private Limited AAWCS6811J Director/KMP Any other transaction Rent Paid None 0.05 0.00 0.00 Share India Capital Services RAJESH GUPTA AAGPG1933N 171 Private Limited AAWCS6811J Director/KMP Any other transaction Rent Paid None 0.05 0.00 0.00 Share India Capital Services Yashpal Gupta AABPY3801C 172 Private Limited AAWCS6811J Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Rent Paid None 0.01 0.00 0.00 SHARE INDIA GLOBAL PTE LTD. 173 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E ZZZZZ9999Z Wholly Owned Subsidiary Loan None 199.98 0.00 199.98 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Public Company in which 15 174 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Anmol Financials Services Limited AAACA6640B Director or Manager is a Any other transaction Borrowing None 0.00 1140.60 1182.15 Public Company in which 175 Share India Securities Limited AAACF6462E Anmol Financials Services Limited AAACA6640B Director or Manager is a Interest paid 115.41 None 46.16 0.00 0.00 Utrade Solutions Private Limited 176 AABCU3075B KUNAL NANDWANI ALXPN3068R Director of Subsidiary Remuneration None 24.06 0.00 0.00 Utrade Solutions Private Limited AHCPG3626M 177 AABCU3075B ASHISH GROVER Director of Subsidiary Remuneration None 28.16 0.00 0.00 Utrade Solutions Private Limited APAPC8160L 178 AABCU3075B SUMIT CHHABRA Director of Subsidiary Remuneration None 20.08 0.00 0.00 Utrade Solutions Private Limited Director of Subsidiary is 179 AABCU3075B Chandigarh Angels Network AAGCC2386N Director Any other transaction Fees/Subscription Paid None 0.27 0.00 0.00 Utrade Solutions Private Limited APAPC8160L 180 AABCU3075B SUMIT CHHABRA Director of Subsidiary Loan None 8.00 0.00 7.00 Loan 4.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Personal Loan Utrade Solutions Private Limited APAPC8160L 181 AABCU3075B SUMIT CHHABRA Director of Subsidiary Interest received None 0.15 0.00 0.00 Utrade Solutions Private Limited Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited AABCA1301Q Public Company in which 182 AABCU3075B Director or Manager is a Loan None 2000.00 0.00 2004.79 Loan 10.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Utrade Solutions Private Limited Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited AABCA1301Q Public Company in which 183 AABCU3075B Director or Manager is a Interest received None 4.79 0.00 0.00 Algowire Trading Technologies Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited AABCA1301Q Public Company in which 184 Private Limited AAKCA5485E Director or Manager is a Any other transaction Borrowing None 2096.00 0.00 1411.25 Algowire Trading Technologies Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited AABCA1301Q Public Company in which 185 Private Limited AAKCA5485E Director or Manager is a Interest paid None 35.25 0.00 0.00 Share India Capital Services Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited AABCA1301Q Public Company in which 186 Private Limited AAWCS6811J Director or Manager is a Loan None 590.00 0.00 590.00 Loan 9.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements RAJESH GUPTA AAGPG1933N 187 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director/KMP Loan None 4.70 0.00 0.00 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Yash Pal Gupta AABPY3801C 188 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Loan None 1.08 0.00 0.00 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Aastha Gupta AZUPA3584E 189 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Loan None 8.11 0.00 0.12 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited AABCA1301Q Public Company in which 190 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director or Manager is a Loan 30000 None 14222.51 3247.01 10013.76 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Rajesh Gupta HUF AABHR5315J Director/KMP is member of 191 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G HUF Loan None 10.10 0.00 2.12 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Parveen Gupta HUF AAAHP7090R Director/KMP is member of 192 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G HUF Loan None 10.10 0.00 0.00 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Sachin Gupta HUF AAPHS5011J Director/KMP is member of 193 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G HUF Loan None 10.10 0.00 0.00 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Roheen Gupta HUF AASHR0823A Relative of Director/KMP is 194 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G member of HUF Loan None 10.10 0.00 0.00 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED Wholly Owned Subsidiary of 195 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G AAACF6462E Share India Securities Limited Loan None 11242.00 0.00 0.00 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements 196 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Algowire Trading Technologies Private AAKCA5485E Subsidiary Loan None 1152.03 0.00 0.00 Loan 8.50% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements 197 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G TOTAL COMMODITIES (INDIA) PRIVAT AACCT0828L Wholly owned Subsidiary Loan None 6990.00 2628.32 0.00 Loan 8.00% Repayable on demand Unsecured Working Capital Requirements Aastha Gupta AZUPA3584E 198 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest received None 0.01 0.00 0.00 Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited AABCA1301Q Public Company in which 199 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director or Manager is a Interest received None 391.22 0.00 0.00 Rajesh Gupta HUF AABHR5315J Director/KMP is member of 200 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G HUF Interest received None 0.02 0.00 0.00 Parveen Gupta HUF AAAHP7090R Director/KMP is member of 201 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G HUF Interest received None 0.04 0.00 0.00 Sachin Gupta HUF AAPHS5011J Director/KMP is member of 202 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G HUF Interest received None 0.03 0.00 0.00 SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED Wholly Owned Subsidiary of 203 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G AAACF6462E Share India Securities Limited Interest received None 33.17 0.00 0.00 204 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Algowire Trading Technologies Private AAKCA5485E Subsidiary Interest received None 4.29 0.00 0.00 205 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G TOTAL COMMODITIES (INDIA) PRIVAT AACCT0828L Wholly owned Subsidiary Interest received None 18.45 0.00 0.00 SACHIN GUPTA AEMPG2079R 206 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 1642.85 1447.08 SAROJ GUPTA ACAPG4673M 207 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 1446.37 1301.57 PARVEEN GUPTA ACAPG7884N 208 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 2.47508 209.85 204.11 RAJESH GUPTA AAGPG1933N 209 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 39.35195 885.30 804.47 Tripti Gupta AIXPG2163K 210 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 29 505.21 510.28 Suman Gupta AAHPG4506G 211 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 1941.91 1490.19 Rohin Gupta ALMPG1616R 212 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 23.31705 261.49 261.61 Yash Pal Gupta AABPY3801C 213 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 90.99775 19.44 106.83 Sonam Gupta AGNPV7533N 214 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 19.18083 839.49 747.39 Rekha Gupta AAOPG3268L 215 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 578.52 304.49 Rachit Gupta AMRPG7143B 216 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 1341.09 1103.84 Agam Gupta BDLPG3156N 217 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 15.10244 1142.59 1039.53 Aastha Gupta AZUPA3584E 218 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 16.06 0.00 Prachi Gupta CBPPS3976P 219 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 107.46 111.14 Share India Capital Service Private AAWCS6811J 220 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 595.26 0.00 Ananya Infraventures Priavte Limited AAICA5297Q Private Company in which 221 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director, Manager or his Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 4.12 2.23 Utrade Solutions Private Limited 222 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G AABCU3075B Subsidiary Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 2014.20 0.00 223 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Algowire Trading Technologies Private AAKCA5485E Subsidiary Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 403.16 0.00 Private Company in which 224 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Ever- Style Services Pvt Ltd AACCC3188Q Director, Manager or his Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 43.10 44.86 225 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Share India Commodity Brokers Pvt Lt AADCR0497E Associate Company Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 267.65 0.00 Private Company in which 226 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Algotrade Securities Private Limited AANCA6579N Director, Manager or his Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 176.15 181.54 Private Company in which 227 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Modtech Infraventures Private Limite AAICM0960A Director, Manager or his Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 52.80 44.60 Public Company in which 228 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Anmol Financial Services Limited AAACA6640B Director or Manager is a Any other transaction Borrowing None 0 761.46 360.52 SACHIN GUPTA AEMPG2079R 229 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director/KMP Interest paid None 58.97 0.00 0.00 SAROJ GUPTA ACAPG4673M 230 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director/KMP Interest paid None 53.11 0.00 0.00 PARVEEN GUPTA ACAPG7884N 231 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director/KMP Interest paid None 9.10 0.00 0.00 RAJESH GUPTA AAGPG1933N 232 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director/KMP Interest paid None 32.95 0.00 0.00 Tripti Gupta AIXPG2163K 233 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 21.30 0.00 0.00 Suman Gupta AAHPG4506G 234 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 62.92 0.00 0.00 Rohin Gupta ALMPG1616R 235 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 11.36 0.00 0.00 Yash Pal Gupta AABPY3801C 236 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 7.87 0.00 0.00 Sonam Gupta AGNPV7533N 237 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 39.05 0.00 0.00 Rekha Gupta AAOPG3268L 238 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 17.03 0.00 0.00 Rachit Gupta AMRPG7143B 239 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 42.43 0.00 0.00 Agam Gupta BDLPG3156N 240 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 44.37 0.00 0.00 Aastha Gupta AZUPA3584E 241 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 1.29 0.00 0.00 Prachi Gupta CBPPS3976P 242 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 4.19 0.00 0.00 Share India Capital Service Private AAWCS6811J 243 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary Interest paid None 26.46 0.00 0.00 Ananya Infraventures Priavte Limited AAICA5297Q Private Company in which 244 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Director, Manager or his Interest paid None 0.12 0.00 0.00 Utrade Solutions Private Limited 245 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G AABCU3075B Subsidiary Interest paid None 95.35 0.00 0.00 246 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Algowire Trading Technologies Private AAKCA5485E Subsidiary Interest paid None 10.67 0.00 0.00 Private Company in which 247 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Ever- Style Services Pvt Ltd AACCC3188Q Director, Manager or his Interest paid None 1.96 0.00 0.00 248 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Share India Commodity Brokers Pvt Lt AADCR0497E Associate Company Interest paid None 11.16 0.00 0.00 Private Company in which 249 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Algotrade Securities Private Limited AANCA6579N Director, Manager or his Interest paid None 7.57 0.00 0.00 Private Company in which 250 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Modtech Infraventures Private Limite AAICM0960A Director, Manager or his Interest paid None 2.00 0.00 0.00 Public Company in which 251 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G Anmol Financial Services Limited AAACA6640B Director or Manager is a Interest paid None 26.73 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) JAYSHREE VIJAY VORA AIHPV4080A 252 Private Limited AACCT0828L Relative of Director/KMP Interest paid None 2.40 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 253 Private Limited AACCT0828L MANJUDEVI BIHANI AECPB6349D Subsidiary Interest paid None 6.30 0.00 0.00 Total Commodities (India) Relative of Director/KMP of 254 Private Limited AACCT0828L KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI AIMPV0765D Subsidiary Interest paid None 0.74 0.00 0.00 Roheen Gupta HUF AASHR0823A Relative of Director/KMP is 255 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G member of HUF Any other transaction Borrowing None 0.17 0.00 0.00 SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED Wholly Owned Subsidiary of 256 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G AAACF6462E Share India Securities Limited Any other transaction Borrowing None 2480.00 0.00 0.00 257 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G TOTAL COMMODITIES (INDIA) PRIVAT AACCT0828L Wholly Owned Subsidiary Any other transaction Borrowing None 6497.00 0.00 0.00 Roheen Gupta HUF AASHR0823A Relative of Director/KMP is 258 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G member of HUF Interest paid None 0.02 0.00 0.00 SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED Wholly Owned Subsidiary of 259 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G AAACF6462E Share India Securities Limited Interest paid None 37.19 0.00 0.00 260 Share India Fincap Private Limited AAACW1156G TOTAL COMMODITIES (INDIA) PRIVAT AACCT0828L Wholly Owned Subsidiary Interest paid None 24.80 0.00 0.00 Total value of transaction during the reporting period 50081.9148 Notes:- 1.Relationship of the Counterparty is mentioned with respect to the Listed Entity in the whole RPT Disclosure. 2. 