  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Share India Securities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540725   INE932X01018

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

(540725)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
1279.80 INR   +1.88%
Share India Securities : Related Party Transaction
PU
11/03Share India Securities : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/02Share India Securities Limited Approves Second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-2023
CI
Share India Securities : Related Party Transaction

11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST
Share India Securities Limited

Share India

(CIN: L67120GJ1994PLC115132)

Member: NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX & ICEX

Depository Participant with 'CDSL'

SEBI Registered Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager

You generate, we multiply

November 26, 2022

To,

To,

Department of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai -

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla

400001

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 540725

SYMBOL: SHAREINDIA

Subject: Revised disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to our related party disclosure dated November 17, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the half year ended September 30, 2022.

With regard to the above, we would like to inform that entry 255 to 260 in the said disclosure were inadvertently omitted, accordingly the same have been added in the related party disclosure as enclosed hereunder.

We state and confirm that the omission as aforesaid was the result of a clerical error only. Further there was no mala fide intention behind the omission and we have implemented proper internal controls in order to avoid recurrence of such events in the future.

We earnestly request you to please take note of the above and take the same on your records.

For Share India Securities Limited

VIKAS AGGARWAL

Digitally signed by VIKAS AGGARWAL

DN: c=IN, postalCode=110032, st=DELHI, street=B-44, UGF ,MOHAN PARK ,NORTH EAST DELHI,NAVEEN SHAHDARA ,110032, l=NORTH EAST DELHI, o=Personal, serialNumber=f9f7f9724649317a1da3da2b56f4412540bbb2f01f2c29e6bc60d60f6eba e502, pseudonym=76e78564b9c642a28139750fc0d782f3, 2.5.4.20=5f7caa4019eb2e27ab90f1fa5cc6fbf972b18208a8543c54dee103b88bc2050d, email=VIKAS_CS@SHAREINDIA.COM, cn=VIKAS AGGARWAL

Date: 2022.11.26 13:00:42 +05'30'

Vikas Aggarwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M.No. : FCS5512

Enclosure: As above

Regd. Office: Unit No. 604A-B,605A-B, 6th Floor, Tower A, World Trade Centre, GIFT CITY, Block-51Zone-5, Road 5E GIFT CITY,

Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat-382355 INDIA

Corporate Office: A-15,Sector-64,Noida, Distt. Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh- 201301, Tel.: 0120-4910000,0120-6910000, Fax : 0120- 4910030 E-mail : info@shareindia.com, Website : www.shareindia.com

Related party transactions

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting

period when such transaction was undertaken.

Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into the

Details of the counterparty

In case monies are due to either party as a result

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

transaction

Value of the related

of the transaction

investments

Relationship of the

Type of related party

Details of other related

party transaction as

Remarks on approval by

Value of transaction

Nature of indebtedness (loan/

Nature (loan/ advance/

Purpose for which the funds will be

Sr No.

transaction

party transaction

approved by the audit

audit committee

during the reporting

Notes

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

counterparty with the listed

period

Opening balance

Closing balance

issuance of debt/ any other

Details of other indebtedness

Cost

Tenure

intercorporate deposit/

Interest Rate (%)

Tenure

Secured/ unsecured

utilised by the ultimate recipient of

committee

entity or its subsidiary

etc.)

investment )

funds (endusage)

AAACA6640B

Public Company in which

0.00

13

1

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Anmol Financial Services Limited

Director or Manager is a

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

10.76

2

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP is member of

0.00

3

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Parveen Gupta HUF

AAAHP7090R

HUF

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP is member of

0.00

4

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

VIJAY VORA-HUF

AAAHV2454F

HUF

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP is member of

0.00

5

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Yash Pal Gupta HUF

AAAHY2937C

HUF

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

6

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

SURESH GIRDHARLAL VORA

AAAPV4126C

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.10

7

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

HARSHA ATUL SHAH

AAAPV4127D

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.26

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP is member of

0.00

8

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Rajesh Gupta HUF

AABHR5315J

HUF

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP

0.00

9

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

VIJAY GIRDHARLAL VORA

AABPV0533C

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.02

10

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

PRADIP BHAGVANJI VASANI

AABPV7363C

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.05

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

11

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Yash Pal Gupta

AABPY3801C

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India) Private

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

3.43

12

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Limted

AACCT0828L

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

13

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

BHARTI SURESH VORA

AACPV5793K

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

14

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

RAJESH GIRDHARLAL VORA

AACPV7288D

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP is member of

0.01

15

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

KAMLESH V SHAH HUF

AADHK7336N

HUF

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP is

0.00

16

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Suresh Vora - HUF

AADHS8270F

member of HUF

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP

0.06

17

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Rajesh Gupta

AAGPG1933N

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.15

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.02

18

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Suman Gupta

AAHPG4506G

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.04

None

0.00

0.00

FIRM/LLP in which Director,

8.08

19

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Laxmi Trade Solutions

AAIFL9702C

Manager or his relative is

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

20.20

None

0.00

0.00

Private Company in which

4.68

20

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Colo securities Private Limited

AAJCC4467H

Director, Manager or his

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

11.71

None

0.00

0.00

FIRM/LLP in which Director,

0.00

21

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

COLUMBUS STOCK BROKING LLP

AAJFC9285G

Manager or his relative is

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

FIRM/LLP in which Director,

0.26

22

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Idhyah Futures

AAJFI4977P

Manager or his relative is

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.65

None

0.00

0.00

Algowire Trading Technologies

Subsidiary

0.72

23

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Private Limited

AAKCA5485E

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

1.81

None

0.00

0.00

Private Company in which

0.00

24

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

R.A. Maxx Private Limited

AAKCR1961N

Director, Manager or his

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Director of Subsidiary is

0.00

25

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

S S BIHANI HUF

AAKHS5660L

Member

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

26

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Rekha Gupta

AAOPG3268L

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP is member of

0.01

27

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Sachin Gupta HUF

AAPHS5011J

HUF

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.03

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP is

0.03

28

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Rachit Gupta HUF

AARHR4330M

member of HUF

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.07

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP is

0.00

29

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Roheen Gupta HUF

AASHR0823A

member of HUF

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

FIRM/LLP in which

0.50

30

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Vorlon Research LLP

AAUFV7610H

Director/Manager of

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

1.26

None

0.00

0.00

Private Company in which

12.47

31

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

ARIKA SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED

AAVCA2798M

Director, Manager or his

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

31.18

None

0.00

0.00

FIRM/LLP in which Director,

8.91

32

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

R.S. Futures LLP

AAYFR2123B

Manager or his relative is

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

22.28

None

0.00

0.00

FIRM/LLP in which Director,

3.91

33

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

R.S. Securities

ABAFR6911Q

Manager or his relative is

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

9.78

None

0.00

0.00

Agro Trade Solutions - Partnership

FIRM/LLP in which Director,

5.69

34

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Firm

ABQFA6523M

Manager or his relative is

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

14.21

None

0.00

0.00

FIRM/LLP in which Director,

4.70

35

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Aarna Finvest - Partnership Firm

ABQFA6671E

Manager or his relative is

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

11.76

None

0.00

0.00

FIRM/LLP in which

2.47

36

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

ALTERAN PARTNERS

ABXFA3735C

Director/Manager of

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

6.16

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP

0.00

37

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Saroj Gupta

ACAPG4673M

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.01

38

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Sukriti Gupta

ACAPG4674N

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.02

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP

0.00

39

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Parveen Gupta

ACAPG7884N

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

FIRM/LLP in which Director,

6.81

40

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Skyveil Trade Solutions LLP

ADGFS0224B

Manager or his relative is

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

17.03

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.04

41

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

VARSHA PRADIP VASANI

ADOPV8765G

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.09

None

0.00

0.00

Director of Subsidiary

0.01

42

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

SHYAM SUNDAR BIHANI

ADVPB4175F

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.02

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP of

0.00

43

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

MANJUDEVI BIHANI

AECPB6349D

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP

0.03

44

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

SURESH KUMAR ARORA

AEKPA3380H

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.07

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP

0.00

45

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Sachin Gupta

AEMPG2079R

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP

0.01

46

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

VIJAY RANA

AEMPR0458R

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.02

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP of

0.10

47

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

J K Arora

AFMPA4030P

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.26

None

0.00

0.00

Director/KMP

0.01

48

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

VIKAS AGGARWAL

AFPPA5733E

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.02

None

0.00

0.00

Director of Subsidiary

0.00

49

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

RAJESH HARSUKHLAL MODI

AFWPM7742N

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

50

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

HEENA RAJESH MODI

AFYPM8436M

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

51

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Sonam Gupta

AGNPV7533N

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.35

52

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Reema Bhavya Vora

AHEPV3577A

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.87

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.04

53

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Ankit A Choksi

AHTPC0705E

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.10

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

54

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Ronak Jayantilal Mehta

AHVPM6516D

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

55

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

JAYSHREE VIJAY VORA

AIHPV4080A

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

56

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

BHAVYA SURESH VORA

AIMPV0764C

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

57

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI

AIMPV0765D

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

58

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

NIKKI VIJAY VORA

AISPV8640D

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.07

59

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

PRACHI VIJAY VORA

AITPV1910D

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.18

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

60

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Tripti Gupta

AIXPG2163K

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP is

0.42

61

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Aaryan Associates Proprietorship

AJNPV0542J

Sole Proprietor

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

1.06

None

0.00

0.00

Director of Subsidiary

0.01

62

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Bhavya Arnav

AKOPA6575C

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.03

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

63

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Anita Aggarwal

AKRPA6759K

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

64

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Manisha Agagrwal

ALBPA6046L

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP of

0.01

65

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Paramjeet Kaur

ALBPK5229M

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.02

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

66

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Raj Kumar Aggarwal

ALCPA2183R

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

67

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Rohin Gupta

ALMPG1616R

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.01

68

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Deepika Rana

AMNPR1508B

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

69

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Rachit Gupta

AMRPG7143B

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Director of Subsidiary

0.00

70

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

SUMIT CHHABRA

APAPC8160L

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.03

71

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

NITA KAMLESH SHAH

APVPS7757L

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.07

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP of

0.00

72

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

RAVI BIHANI

AUXPB4384P

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

73

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

HIMANI RUSHABH SHAH

AYXPS3814P

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

74

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

MONIL ASHOK GANGAR

AYYPG3637R

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

75

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Aastha Gupta

AZUPA3584E

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

76

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

VEENA JEETENDRA SHAH

BAYPS6726E

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

77

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Agam Gupta

BDLPG3156N

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

78

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

DHRUVIN RAJESH MODI

BEPPM9327A

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.01

79

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

DWANI RONAK MEHTA

BKTPS3269R

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP of

0.00

80

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

NIMESH BIHANI

BLEPB4492B

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

81

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Seema Aggarwal

BRCPS3987G

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

82

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

BHAVANA DEVANG SHAH

BZMPS5829K

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

83

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Prachi Gupta

CBPPS3976P

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

84

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Uday Singh Rana

DEOPR4939Q

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.01

None

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP

0.00

85

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

DHARMIL RAJESH MODI

DHBPM5237G

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

0.00

None

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

PRACHI VIJAY VORA

AITPV1910D

Relative of Director/KMP of

86

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

11

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

NIKKI VIJAY VORA

AISPV8640D

Relative of Director/KMP of

87

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

13

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

RAJESH GIRDHARLAL VORA

AACPV7288D

Relative of Director/KMP of

88

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

4

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

NITA KAMLESH SHAH

APVPS7757L

Relative of Director/KMP of

89

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

5

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

HIMANI RUSHABH SHAH

AYXPS3814P

Relative of Director/KMP of

90

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

14

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

91

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

MANJUDEVI BIHANI

AECPB6349D

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

4

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

92

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

RAVI BIHANI

AUXPB4384P

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

14

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

93

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

NIMESH BIHANI

BLEPB4492B

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

11

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

94

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

BHARTI SURESH VORA

AACPV5793K

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

5

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

95

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

BHAVYA SURESH VORA

AIMPV0764C

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

11

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

96

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI

AIMPV0765D

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

4

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

97

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Reema Bhavya Vora

AHEPV3577A

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

5

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

98

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

HEENA RAJESH MODI

AFYPM8436M

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

2

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

99

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI

AIMPV0765D

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

4

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

100

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

DHRUVIN RAJESH MODI

BEPPM9327A

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

9

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

101

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

DHARMIL RAJESH MODI

DHBPM5237G

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

8

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

102

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Paresh Modi

AIXPM8956E

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

1

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

JAYSHREE VIJAY VORA

AIHPV4080A

Consultancy Charges

103

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Paid

None

5

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

VEENA JEETENDRA SHAH

BAYPS6726E

Consultancy Charges

104

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Paid

None

9

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Private Company in which

105

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

ARIKA SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED

AAVCA2798M

Director, Manager or his

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

None

0.26

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Private Company in which

106

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

COLO SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED

AAJCC4467H

Director, Manager or his

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

None

3.02

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

FIRM/LLP in which Director,

107

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Skyveil Trade Solutions LLP

ADGFS0224B

Manager or his relative is

Any other transaction

Brokerage Received

None

0.82

0.00

0.00

ASHISH GROVER

AHCPG3626M

108

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director of Subsidiary

Remuneration

16.16

None

6.46

0.00

0.00

MAMTA ARORA

AUEPM1940M

109

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

37.50

None

15.00

0.00

0.00

MANISHA AGAGRWAL

ALBPA6046L

110

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

6.63

None

2.65

0.00

0.00

SRISHTI ARORA

BVSPA3351A

111

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

37.50

None

15.00

0.00

0.00

PARVEEN GUPTA

ACAPG7884N

112

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Remuneration

34.06

None

13.63

0.00

0.00

PRACHI GUPTA

CBPPS3976P

113

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

30.00

None

12.00

0.00

0.00

RACHIT GUPTA

AMRPG7143B

114

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

33.75

None

13.50

0.00

0.00

REKHA GUPTA

AAOPG3268L

115

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

9.75

None

3.90

0.00

0.00

RUPALI NANDWANI

BCJPA8854J

Relative of Director/KMP of

116

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Subsidiary

Remuneration

9.91

None

3.96

0.00

0.00

SACHIN GUPTA

AEMPG2079R

117

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Remuneration

33.15

None

13.26

0.00

0.00

SONAM GUPTA

AGNPV7533N

118

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

18.75

None

7.50

0.00

0.00

SUMAN GUPTA

AAHPG4506G

119

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

10.50

None

4.20

0.00

0.00

SURESH KUMAR ARORA

AEKPA3380H

120

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Remuneration

150.00

None

60.00

0.00

0.00

TRIPTI GUPTA

AIXPG2163K

121

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

11.25

None

4.50

0.00

0.00

VIDHI BANSAL GUPTA

AOBPB9688Q

Relative of Director/KMP of

122

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Subsidiary

Remuneration

30.00

None

12.00

0.00

0.00

VIJAY RANA

AEMPR0458R

123

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Remuneration

21.73

None

8.69

0.00

0.00

VIKAS AGGARWAL

AFPPA5733E

124

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Remuneration

25.23

None

10.09

0.00

0.00

YASH PAL GUPTA

AABPY3801C

125

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

27.00

None

10.80

0.00

0.00

UDAY SINGH RANA

126

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

DEOPR4939Q

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

15.00

None

6.00

0.00

0.00

KUNAL NANDWANI

ALXPN3068R

127

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director of Subsidiary

Remuneration

78.75

None

31.50

0.00

0.00

VIJAY GIRDHARLAL VORA

AABPV0533C

128

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Remuneration

14.55

None

5.82

0.00

0.00

KAMLESH VADILAL SHAH

ABUPS6082R

129

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Remuneration

37.95

None

15.18

0.00

0.00

SURESH GIRDHARLAL VORA

AAAPV4126C

130

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

13.05

None

5.22

0.00

0.00

RAJESH HARSUKHLAL MODI

AFWPM7742N

131

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director of Subsidiary

Remuneration

20.25

None

8.10

0.00

0.00

Rajesh Gupta

AAGPG1933N

132

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Remuneration

1.30

None

0.52

0.00

0.00

Jatinder Pal Singh

133

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

BFQPS8059P

Director/KMP

Remuneration

0.50

None

0.20

0.00

0.00

Sanjib Singh

134

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

DJRPS3022K

Director/KMP

Remuneration

1.40

None

0.56

0.00

0.00

Sulabh Jain

135

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

AYTPJ0785C

Director is Sole Proprietor

Remuneration

0.80

None

0.32

0.00

0.00

Ankit Taak

AOLPT1063K

136

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Remuneration

1.60

None

0.64

0.00

0.00

Rishabh Yadav

137

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

AEYPY7663P

Director/KMP

Remuneration

0.20

None

0.08

0.00

0.00

Share India Capital Services Private

Director of Subsidiary

138

Limited

AAWCS6811J

Abhinav Gupta

ALVPG1624L

Remuneration

None

18.00

0.00

0.00

Share India Capital Services Private

139

Limited

AAWCS6811J

PRAPTI ABBEY

ATOPA2156J

KMP of Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

6.79

0.00

0.00

Agam Gupta

BDLPG3156N

11.25

140

Share India Fincap Private Limted

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

None

0.00

0.00

Aastha Gupta

AZUPA3584E

11.25

141

Share India Fincap Private Limted

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

None

0.00

0.00

Rohin Gupta

ALMPG1616R

13.50

142

Share India Fincap Private Limted

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Remuneration

None

0.00

0.00

Share India Insurance Brokers

KMP of Subsidiary

143

Private Limited

ABACS6778F

AJAYKUMAR MAGANLAL PATEL

ACDPP0114D

Remuneration

None

36.25

0.00

0.00

144

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

AGAM GUPTA

BDLPG3156N

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

22.88

None

9.15

0.00

0.00

145

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

TRIPTI GUPTA

AIXPG2163K

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

22.88

None

9.15

0.00

0.00

146

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

SACHIN GUPTA

AEMPG2079R

Director/KMP

Interest paid

33.42

None

13.37

0.00

0.00

147

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

RAJESH GUPTA

AAGPG1933N

Director/KMP

Interest paid

43.95

None

17.58

0.00

0.00

148

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

SHYAM SUNDER BIHANI

ADVPB4175F

Director of Subsidiary

Interest paid

46.45

None

18.58

0.00

0.00

149

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

NITA KAMLESH SHAH

APVPS7757L

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

49.73

None

19.89

0.00

0.00

Relative of Director/KMP of

150

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

HEENA RAJESH MODI & RAJESH HARS AFYPM8436M

Subsidiary

Interest paid

5.75

None

2.30

0.00

0.00

151

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

SURESH GIRDHARLAL VORA & BHART AAAPV4126C

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

5.62

None

2.25

0.00

0.00

152

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

KAMLESH VADILAL SHAH

ABUPS6082R

Director/KMP

Interest paid

3.71

None

1.48

0.00

0.00

153

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

VIJAY G. VORA & JAYSHREE VIJAY VO AABPV0533C

Director/KMP

Interest paid

50.63

None

20.25

0.00

0.00

154

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

KAMLESH VADILAL SHAH & NITA KAM ABUPS6082R

Director/KMP

Interest paid

42.10

None

16.84

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

155

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Raksha Bihani

CMQPB6433A

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

3.60

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

156

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Garima Jhanwar

BAHPJ2025C

Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

3.60

0.00

0.00

PARVEEN GUPTA

ACAPG7884N

157

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Rent Paid

25.88

None

10.35

0.00

0.00

RAJESH GUPTA

AAGPG1933N

158

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Rent Paid

25.88

None

10.35

0.00

0.00

Yashpal Gupta

AABPY3801C

159

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Rent Paid

25.88

None

10.35

0.00

0.00

M/s Aggarwal Enterprises

ABQFA2742Q

FIRM/LLP in which

160

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Director/Manager of

Any other transaction

Rent Paid

120.00

None

48.00

0.00

0.00

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

161

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Rent Received

None

0.72

0.00

0.00

Algowire Trading Technology Private

AAKCA5485E

162

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Rent Received

3.00

None

1.20

0.00

0.00

Share India Capital Service Private

AAWCS6811J

163

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Limited

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Rent Received

None

0.15

0.00

0.00

Algowire Trading Technology Private

AAKCA5485E

164

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Fees/Subscription Paid

150.00

None

60.00

0.00

0.00

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

165

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

AABCU3075B

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Fees/Subscription Paid

245.13

None

98.05

0.00

0.00

ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL

166

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

EXCHANGES MEMBERS OF INDIA

ZZZZZ9999Z

Director is Director

Any other transaction

Fees/Subscription Paid

0.50

None

0.20

0.00

0.00

Curio Technologies

ALQPV4860Q

Director of Subsidiary is Sole Pr

167

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Any other transaction

Fees/Subscription Paid

35.00

None

14.00

0.00

0.00

168

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Mimoto Technologies Pvt.Ltd

AAKCM3866F

Private Company in which Direc

Any other transaction

Fees/Subscription Paid

135.00

None

54.00

0.00

0.00

CHIRALSEVEN INNOWORKS - sole Pro

AKOPA6575C

Director of Subsidiary is Sole Pr

169

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Any other transaction

Fees/Subscription Paid

36.88

None

14.75

0.00

0.00

Share India Capital Services

PARVEEN GUPTA

ACAPG7884N

170

Private Limited

AAWCS6811J

Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Rent Paid

None

0.05

0.00

0.00

Share India Capital Services

RAJESH GUPTA

AAGPG1933N

171

Private Limited

AAWCS6811J

Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Rent Paid

None

0.05

0.00

0.00

Share India Capital Services

Yashpal Gupta

AABPY3801C

172

Private Limited

AAWCS6811J

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Rent Paid

None

0.01

0.00

0.00

SHARE INDIA GLOBAL PTE LTD.

173

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

ZZZZZ9999Z

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Loan

None

199.98

0.00

199.98

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Public Company in which

15

174

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Anmol Financials Services Limited

AAACA6640B

Director or Manager is a

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0.00

1140.60

1182.15

Public Company in which

175

Share India Securities Limited

AAACF6462E

Anmol Financials Services Limited

AAACA6640B

Director or Manager is a

Interest paid

115.41

None

46.16

0.00

0.00

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

176

AABCU3075B

KUNAL NANDWANI

ALXPN3068R

Director of Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

24.06

0.00

0.00

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

AHCPG3626M

177

AABCU3075B

ASHISH GROVER

Director of Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

28.16

0.00

0.00

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

APAPC8160L

178

AABCU3075B

SUMIT CHHABRA

Director of Subsidiary

Remuneration

None

20.08

0.00

0.00

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

Director of Subsidiary is

179

AABCU3075B

Chandigarh Angels Network

AAGCC2386N

Director

Any other transaction

Fees/Subscription Paid

None

0.27

0.00

0.00

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

APAPC8160L

180

AABCU3075B

SUMIT CHHABRA

Director of Subsidiary

Loan

None

8.00

0.00

7.00

Loan

4.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Personal Loan

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

APAPC8160L

181

AABCU3075B

SUMIT CHHABRA

Director of Subsidiary

Interest received

None

0.15

0.00

0.00

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited

AABCA1301Q

Public Company in which

182

AABCU3075B

Director or Manager is a

Loan

None

2000.00

0.00

2004.79

Loan

10.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited

AABCA1301Q

Public Company in which

183

AABCU3075B

Director or Manager is a

Interest received

None

4.79

0.00

0.00

Algowire Trading Technologies

Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited

AABCA1301Q

Public Company in which

184

Private Limited

AAKCA5485E

Director or Manager is a

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

2096.00

0.00

1411.25

Algowire Trading Technologies

Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited

AABCA1301Q

Public Company in which

185

Private Limited

AAKCA5485E

Director or Manager is a

Interest paid

None

35.25

0.00

0.00

Share India Capital Services

Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited

AABCA1301Q

Public Company in which

186

Private Limited

AAWCS6811J

Director or Manager is a

Loan

None

590.00

0.00

590.00

Loan

9.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

RAJESH GUPTA

AAGPG1933N

187

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director/KMP

Loan

None

4.70

0.00

0.00

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Yash Pal Gupta

AABPY3801C

188

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Loan

None

1.08

0.00

0.00

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Aastha Gupta

AZUPA3584E

189

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Loan

None

8.11

0.00

0.12

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited

AABCA1301Q

Public Company in which

190

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director or Manager is a

Loan

30000

None

14222.51

3247.01

10013.76

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Rajesh Gupta HUF

AABHR5315J

Director/KMP is member of

191

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

HUF

Loan

None

10.10

0.00

2.12

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Parveen Gupta HUF

AAAHP7090R

Director/KMP is member of

192

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

HUF

Loan

None

10.10

0.00

0.00

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Sachin Gupta HUF

AAPHS5011J

Director/KMP is member of

193

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

HUF

Loan

None

10.10

0.00

0.00

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Roheen Gupta HUF

AASHR0823A

Relative of Director/KMP is

194

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

member of HUF

Loan

None

10.10

0.00

0.00

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

Wholly Owned Subsidiary of

195

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

AAACF6462E

Share India Securities Limited

Loan

None

11242.00

0.00

0.00

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

196

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Algowire Trading Technologies Private

AAKCA5485E

Subsidiary

Loan

None

1152.03

0.00

0.00

Loan

8.50%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

197

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

TOTAL COMMODITIES (INDIA) PRIVAT

AACCT0828L

Wholly owned Subsidiary

Loan

None

6990.00

2628.32

0.00

Loan

8.00%

Repayable on demand

Unsecured

Working Capital Requirements

Aastha Gupta

AZUPA3584E

198

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest received

None

0.01

0.00

0.00

Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited

AABCA1301Q

Public Company in which

199

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director or Manager is a

Interest received

None

391.22

0.00

0.00

Rajesh Gupta HUF

AABHR5315J

Director/KMP is member of

200

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

HUF

Interest received

None

0.02

0.00

0.00

Parveen Gupta HUF

AAAHP7090R

Director/KMP is member of

201

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

HUF

Interest received

None

0.04

0.00

0.00

Sachin Gupta HUF

AAPHS5011J

Director/KMP is member of

202

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

HUF

Interest received

None

0.03

0.00

0.00

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

Wholly Owned Subsidiary of

203

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

AAACF6462E

Share India Securities Limited

Interest received

None

33.17

0.00

0.00

204

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Algowire Trading Technologies Private

AAKCA5485E

Subsidiary

Interest received

None

4.29

0.00

0.00

205

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

TOTAL COMMODITIES (INDIA) PRIVAT

AACCT0828L

Wholly owned Subsidiary

Interest received

None

18.45

0.00

0.00

SACHIN GUPTA

AEMPG2079R

206

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

1642.85

1447.08

SAROJ GUPTA

ACAPG4673M

207

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

1446.37

1301.57

PARVEEN GUPTA

ACAPG7884N

208

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

2.47508

209.85

204.11

RAJESH GUPTA

AAGPG1933N

209

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

39.35195

885.30

804.47

Tripti Gupta

AIXPG2163K

210

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

29

505.21

510.28

Suman Gupta

AAHPG4506G

211

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

1941.91

1490.19

Rohin Gupta

ALMPG1616R

212

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

23.31705

261.49

261.61

Yash Pal Gupta

AABPY3801C

213

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

90.99775

19.44

106.83

Sonam Gupta

AGNPV7533N

214

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

19.18083

839.49

747.39

Rekha Gupta

AAOPG3268L

215

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

578.52

304.49

Rachit Gupta

AMRPG7143B

216

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

1341.09

1103.84

Agam Gupta

BDLPG3156N

217

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

15.10244

1142.59

1039.53

Aastha Gupta

AZUPA3584E

218

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

16.06

0.00

Prachi Gupta

CBPPS3976P

219

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

107.46

111.14

Share India Capital Service Private

AAWCS6811J

220

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Limited

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

595.26

0.00

Ananya Infraventures Priavte Limited

AAICA5297Q

Private Company in which

221

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director, Manager or his

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

4.12

2.23

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

222

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

AABCU3075B

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

2014.20

0.00

223

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Algowire Trading Technologies Private

AAKCA5485E

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

403.16

0.00

Private Company in which

224

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Ever- Style Services Pvt Ltd

AACCC3188Q

Director, Manager or his

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

43.10

44.86

225

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Share India Commodity Brokers Pvt Lt

AADCR0497E

Associate Company

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

267.65

0.00

Private Company in which

226

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Algotrade Securities Private Limited

AANCA6579N

Director, Manager or his

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

176.15

181.54

Private Company in which

227

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Modtech Infraventures Private Limite

AAICM0960A

Director, Manager or his

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

52.80

44.60

Public Company in which

228

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Anmol Financial Services Limited

AAACA6640B

Director or Manager is a

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0

761.46

360.52

SACHIN GUPTA

AEMPG2079R

229

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

58.97

0.00

0.00

SAROJ GUPTA

ACAPG4673M

230

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

53.11

0.00

0.00

PARVEEN GUPTA

ACAPG7884N

231

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

9.10

0.00

0.00

RAJESH GUPTA

AAGPG1933N

232

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

32.95

0.00

0.00

Tripti Gupta

AIXPG2163K

233

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

21.30

0.00

0.00

Suman Gupta

AAHPG4506G

234

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

62.92

0.00

0.00

Rohin Gupta

ALMPG1616R

235

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

11.36

0.00

0.00

Yash Pal Gupta

AABPY3801C

236

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

7.87

0.00

0.00

Sonam Gupta

AGNPV7533N

237

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

39.05

0.00

0.00

Rekha Gupta

AAOPG3268L

238

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

17.03

0.00

0.00

Rachit Gupta

AMRPG7143B

239

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

42.43

0.00

0.00

Agam Gupta

BDLPG3156N

240

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

44.37

0.00

0.00

Aastha Gupta

AZUPA3584E

241

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

1.29

0.00

0.00

Prachi Gupta

CBPPS3976P

242

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

4.19

0.00

0.00

Share India Capital Service Private

AAWCS6811J

243

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Limited

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Interest paid

None

26.46

0.00

0.00

Ananya Infraventures Priavte Limited

AAICA5297Q

Private Company in which

244

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Director, Manager or his

Interest paid

None

0.12

0.00

0.00

Utrade Solutions Private Limited

245

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

AABCU3075B

Subsidiary

Interest paid

None

95.35

0.00

0.00

246

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Algowire Trading Technologies Private

AAKCA5485E

Subsidiary

Interest paid

None

10.67

0.00

0.00

Private Company in which

247

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Ever- Style Services Pvt Ltd

AACCC3188Q

Director, Manager or his

Interest paid

None

1.96

0.00

0.00

248

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Share India Commodity Brokers Pvt Lt

AADCR0497E

Associate Company

Interest paid

None

11.16

0.00

0.00

Private Company in which

249

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Algotrade Securities Private Limited

AANCA6579N

Director, Manager or his

Interest paid

None

7.57

0.00

0.00

Private Company in which

250

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Modtech Infraventures Private Limite

AAICM0960A

Director, Manager or his

Interest paid

None

2.00

0.00

0.00

Public Company in which

251

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

Anmol Financial Services Limited

AAACA6640B

Director or Manager is a

Interest paid

None

26.73

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

JAYSHREE VIJAY VORA

AIHPV4080A

252

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

Relative of Director/KMP

Interest paid

None

2.40

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

253

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

MANJUDEVI BIHANI

AECPB6349D

Subsidiary

Interest paid

None

6.30

0.00

0.00

Total Commodities (India)

Relative of Director/KMP of

254

Private Limited

AACCT0828L

KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI

AIMPV0765D

Subsidiary

Interest paid

None

0.74

0.00

0.00

Roheen Gupta HUF

AASHR0823A

Relative of Director/KMP is

255

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

member of HUF

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

0.17

0.00

0.00

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

Wholly Owned Subsidiary of

256

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

AAACF6462E

Share India Securities Limited

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

2480.00

0.00

0.00

257

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

TOTAL COMMODITIES (INDIA) PRIVAT

AACCT0828L

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Any other transaction

Borrowing

None

6497.00

0.00

0.00

Roheen Gupta HUF

AASHR0823A

Relative of Director/KMP is

258

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

member of HUF

Interest paid

None

0.02

0.00

0.00

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

Wholly Owned Subsidiary of

259

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

AAACF6462E

Share India Securities Limited

Interest paid

None

37.19

0.00

0.00

260

Share India Fincap Private Limited

AAACW1156G

TOTAL COMMODITIES (INDIA) PRIVAT

AACCT0828L

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Interest paid

None

24.80

0.00

0.00

Total value of transaction during the reporting period

50081.9148

Notes:-

1.Relationship of the Counterparty is mentioned with respect to the Listed Entity in the whole RPT Disclosure. 2. Opening and closing balances of all entries for Loan/Borrowing includes outstanding interest amounts.

Disclaimer

Share India Securities Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2022


© Publicnow 2022
