Share India Securities : Related Party Transaction

|
Related party transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period when such transaction was undertaken.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into the
|
Details of the counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In case monies are due to either party as a result
|
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or
|
|
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
|
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Value of the related
|
|
|
of the transaction
|
|
|
investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship of the
|
Type of related party
|
Details of other related
|
party transaction as
|
Remarks on approval by
|
Value of transaction
|
|
|
|
Nature of indebtedness (loan/
|
|
|
|
Nature (loan/ advance/
|
|
|
|
Purpose for which the funds will be
|
|
Sr No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
party transaction
|
approved by the audit
|
audit committee
|
during the reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
Name
|
PAN
|
Name
|
PAN
|
counterparty with the listed
|
period
|
Opening balance
|
Closing balance
|
|
issuance of debt/ any other
|
Details of other indebtedness
|
Cost
|
Tenure
|
intercorporate deposit/
|
Interest Rate (%)
|
Tenure
|
Secured/ unsecured
|
utilised by the ultimate recipient of
|
|
|
|
|
committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entity or its subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
etc.)
|
|
|
|
investment )
|
|
|
|
funds (endusage)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add
|
Delete
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AAACA6640B
|
Public Company in which
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
1
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Anmol Financial Services Limited
|
|
Director or Manager is a
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
10.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Share India Fincap Private Limited
|
AAACW1156G
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP is member of
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Parveen Gupta HUF
|
AAAHP7090R
|
HUF
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP is member of
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
VIJAY VORA-HUF
|
AAAHV2454F
|
HUF
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP is member of
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Yash Pal Gupta HUF
|
AAAHY2937C
|
HUF
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
SURESH GIRDHARLAL VORA
|
AAAPV4126C
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
HARSHA ATUL SHAH
|
AAAPV4127D
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.26
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP is member of
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Rajesh Gupta HUF
|
AABHR5315J
|
HUF
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
VIJAY GIRDHARLAL VORA
|
AABPV0533C
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
PRADIP BHAGVANJI VASANI
|
AABPV7363C
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.05
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Yash Pal Gupta
|
AABPY3801C
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India) Private
|
|
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
3.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Limted
|
AACCT0828L
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
BHARTI SURESH VORA
|
AACPV5793K
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
RAJESH GIRDHARLAL VORA
|
AACPV7288D
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP is member of
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
KAMLESH V SHAH HUF
|
AADHK7336N
|
HUF
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP is
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Suresh Vora - HUF
|
AADHS8270F
|
member of HUF
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Rajesh Gupta
|
AAGPG1933N
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.15
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Suman Gupta
|
AAHPG4506G
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.04
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which Director,
|
|
|
|
|
8.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Laxmi Trade Solutions
|
AAIFL9702C
|
Manager or his relative is
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
20.20
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Company in which
|
|
|
|
|
4.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Colo securities Private Limited
|
AAJCC4467H
|
Director, Manager or his
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
11.71
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which Director,
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
COLUMBUS STOCK BROKING LLP
|
AAJFC9285G
|
Manager or his relative is
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which Director,
|
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Idhyah Futures
|
AAJFI4977P
|
Manager or his relative is
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.65
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Algowire Trading Technologies
|
|
Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Private Limited
|
AAKCA5485E
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
1.81
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Company in which
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
R.A. Maxx Private Limited
|
AAKCR1961N
|
Director, Manager or his
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director of Subsidiary is
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
S S BIHANI HUF
|
AAKHS5660L
|
Member
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Rekha Gupta
|
AAOPG3268L
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP is member of
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Sachin Gupta HUF
|
AAPHS5011J
|
HUF
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.03
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP is
|
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Rachit Gupta HUF
|
AARHR4330M
|
member of HUF
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.07
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP is
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Roheen Gupta HUF
|
AASHR0823A
|
member of HUF
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which
|
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Vorlon Research LLP
|
AAUFV7610H
|
Director/Manager of
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
1.26
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Company in which
|
|
|
|
|
12.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
ARIKA SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED
|
AAVCA2798M
|
Director, Manager or his
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
31.18
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which Director,
|
|
|
|
|
8.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
R.S. Futures LLP
|
AAYFR2123B
|
Manager or his relative is
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
22.28
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which Director,
|
|
|
|
|
3.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
R.S. Securities
|
ABAFR6911Q
|
Manager or his relative is
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
9.78
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agro Trade Solutions - Partnership
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which Director,
|
|
|
|
|
5.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Firm
|
ABQFA6523M
|
Manager or his relative is
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
14.21
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which Director,
|
|
|
|
|
4.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Aarna Finvest - Partnership Firm
|
ABQFA6671E
|
Manager or his relative is
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
11.76
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which
|
|
|
|
|
2.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
ALTERAN PARTNERS
|
ABXFA3735C
|
Director/Manager of
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
6.16
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Saroj Gupta
|
ACAPG4673M
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Sukriti Gupta
|
ACAPG4674N
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.02
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Parveen Gupta
|
ACAPG7884N
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which Director,
|
|
|
|
|
6.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Skyveil Trade Solutions LLP
|
ADGFS0224B
|
Manager or his relative is
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
17.03
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
VARSHA PRADIP VASANI
|
ADOPV8765G
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.09
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director of Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
SHYAM SUNDAR BIHANI
|
ADVPB4175F
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.02
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
MANJUDEVI BIHANI
|
AECPB6349D
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
SURESH KUMAR ARORA
|
AEKPA3380H
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.07
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Sachin Gupta
|
AEMPG2079R
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
VIJAY RANA
|
AEMPR0458R
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.02
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
J K Arora
|
AFMPA4030P
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.26
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
VIKAS AGGARWAL
|
AFPPA5733E
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.02
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director of Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
RAJESH HARSUKHLAL MODI
|
AFWPM7742N
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
HEENA RAJESH MODI
|
AFYPM8436M
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Sonam Gupta
|
AGNPV7533N
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Reema Bhavya Vora
|
AHEPV3577A
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.87
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Ankit A Choksi
|
AHTPC0705E
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.10
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Ronak Jayantilal Mehta
|
AHVPM6516D
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
JAYSHREE VIJAY VORA
|
AIHPV4080A
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
BHAVYA SURESH VORA
|
AIMPV0764C
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI
|
AIMPV0765D
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
NIKKI VIJAY VORA
|
AISPV8640D
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
PRACHI VIJAY VORA
|
AITPV1910D
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.18
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Tripti Gupta
|
AIXPG2163K
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP is
|
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Aaryan Associates Proprietorship
|
AJNPV0542J
|
Sole Proprietor
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
1.06
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director of Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Bhavya Arnav
|
AKOPA6575C
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.03
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Anita Aggarwal
|
AKRPA6759K
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Manisha Agagrwal
|
ALBPA6046L
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Paramjeet Kaur
|
ALBPK5229M
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.02
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Raj Kumar Aggarwal
|
ALCPA2183R
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Rohin Gupta
|
ALMPG1616R
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Deepika Rana
|
AMNPR1508B
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Rachit Gupta
|
AMRPG7143B
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director of Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
SUMIT CHHABRA
|
APAPC8160L
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
NITA KAMLESH SHAH
|
APVPS7757L
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.07
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
RAVI BIHANI
|
AUXPB4384P
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
HIMANI RUSHABH SHAH
|
AYXPS3814P
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
MONIL ASHOK GANGAR
|
AYYPG3637R
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Aastha Gupta
|
AZUPA3584E
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
VEENA JEETENDRA SHAH
|
BAYPS6726E
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Agam Gupta
|
BDLPG3156N
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
DHRUVIN RAJESH MODI
|
BEPPM9327A
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
DWANI RONAK MEHTA
|
BKTPS3269R
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
NIMESH BIHANI
|
BLEPB4492B
|
Subsidiary
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Seema Aggarwal
|
BRCPS3987G
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
BHAVANA DEVANG SHAH
|
BZMPS5829K
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Prachi Gupta
|
CBPPS3976P
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
Uday Singh Rana
|
DEOPR4939Q
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.01
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
DHARMIL RAJESH MODI
|
DHBPM5237G
|
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
0.00
|
None
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
PRACHI VIJAY VORA
|
AITPV1910D
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
11
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
NIKKI VIJAY VORA
|
AISPV8640D
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
13
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
RAJESH GIRDHARLAL VORA
|
AACPV7288D
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
4
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
NITA KAMLESH SHAH
|
APVPS7757L
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
5
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
HIMANI RUSHABH SHAH
|
AYXPS3814P
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
14
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
MANJUDEVI BIHANI
|
AECPB6349D
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
4
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
RAVI BIHANI
|
AUXPB4384P
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
14
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
NIMESH BIHANI
|
BLEPB4492B
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
11
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
BHARTI SURESH VORA
|
AACPV5793K
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
5
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
BHAVYA SURESH VORA
|
AIMPV0764C
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
11
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI
|
AIMPV0765D
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
4
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
Reema Bhavya Vora
|
AHEPV3577A
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
5
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
HEENA RAJESH MODI
|
AFYPM8436M
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
2
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
KESHA ANKIT CHOKSI
|
AIMPV0765D
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
4
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
DHRUVIN RAJESH MODI
|
BEPPM9327A
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
9
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
DHARMIL RAJESH MODI
|
DHBPM5237G
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
8
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
Paresh Modi
|
AIXPM8956E
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
None
|
1
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
JAYSHREE VIJAY VORA
|
AIHPV4080A
|
|
|
Consultancy Charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Any other transaction
|
Paid
|
|
None
|
5
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
VEENA JEETENDRA SHAH
|
BAYPS6726E
|
|
|
Consultancy Charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Any other transaction
|
Paid
|
|
None
|
9
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Private Company in which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
ARIKA SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED
|
AAVCA2798M
|
Director, Manager or his
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
|
None
|
0.26
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
Private Company in which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
COLO SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED
|
AAJCC4467H
|
Director, Manager or his
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
|
None
|
3.02
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Commodities (India)
|
|
|
|
FIRM/LLP in which Director,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
Private Limited
|
|
AACCT0828L
|
Skyveil Trade Solutions LLP
|
ADGFS0224B
|
Manager or his relative is
|
Any other transaction
|
Brokerage Received
|
|
None
|
0.82
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASHISH GROVER
|
AHCPG3626M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director of Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
16.16
|
None
|
6.46
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAMTA ARORA
|
AUEPM1940M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
37.50
|
None
|
15.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANISHA AGAGRWAL
|
ALBPA6046L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
6.63
|
None
|
2.65
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SRISHTI ARORA
|
BVSPA3351A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
37.50
|
None
|
15.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARVEEN GUPTA
|
ACAPG7884N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
34.06
|
None
|
13.63
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRACHI GUPTA
|
CBPPS3976P
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
30.00
|
None
|
12.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RACHIT GUPTA
|
AMRPG7143B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
33.75
|
None
|
13.50
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REKHA GUPTA
|
AAOPG3268L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
9.75
|
None
|
3.90
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RUPALI NANDWANI
|
BCJPA8854J
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
9.91
|
None
|
3.96
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SACHIN GUPTA
|
AEMPG2079R
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
33.15
|
None
|
13.26
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SONAM GUPTA
|
AGNPV7533N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
18.75
|
None
|
7.50
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUMAN GUPTA
|
AAHPG4506G
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
10.50
|
None
|
4.20
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SURESH KUMAR ARORA
|
AEKPA3380H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
150.00
|
None
|
60.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRIPTI GUPTA
|
AIXPG2163K
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
11.25
|
None
|
4.50
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDHI BANSAL GUPTA
|
AOBPB9688Q
|
Relative of Director/KMP of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
30.00
|
None
|
12.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIJAY RANA
|
AEMPR0458R
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
21.73
|
None
|
8.69
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIKAS AGGARWAL
|
AFPPA5733E
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
25.23
|
None
|
10.09
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YASH PAL GUPTA
|
AABPY3801C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
27.00
|
None
|
10.80
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UDAY SINGH RANA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
DEOPR4939Q
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
15.00
|
None
|
6.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KUNAL NANDWANI
|
ALXPN3068R
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director of Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
78.75
|
None
|
31.50
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIJAY GIRDHARLAL VORA
|
AABPV0533C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
14.55
|
None
|
5.82
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KAMLESH VADILAL SHAH
|
ABUPS6082R
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
37.95
|
None
|
15.18
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SURESH GIRDHARLAL VORA
|
AAAPV4126C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Relative of Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
13.05
|
None
|
5.22
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RAJESH HARSUKHLAL MODI
|
AFWPM7742N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director of Subsidiary
|
Remuneration
|
|
20.25
|
None
|
8.10
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rajesh Gupta
|
AAGPG1933N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
1.30
|
None
|
0.52
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jatinder Pal Singh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
BFQPS8059P
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
0.50
|
None
|
0.20
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sanjib Singh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
Share India Securities Limited
|
AAACF6462E
|
|
DJRPS3022K
|
Director/KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
1.40
|
None
|
0.56
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|