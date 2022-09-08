Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Share India Securities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540725   INE932X01018

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

(540725)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
1120.85 INR   -0.04%
02:20aSHARE INDIA SECURITIES : Spurt in Volume
PU
08/29Share India Securities Limited to Declare Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-2022
CI
07/29Share India Securities Limited Approves Appointment of Yogesh Lohiya as Additional Independent Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share India Securities : Spurt in Volume

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

®

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

(CIN:L67120GJ1994PLC115132)

SHARE INDIA

Member: NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX& ICEX

Depository Participant with 'CDSL'

You generate, we multiply

SEBI Registered Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager

September 08, 2022

To,

The Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051

SYMBOL: SHAREINDIA

Subject: Reply to the Clarification sought on increase in volume

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to your clarification sought, we wish to inform you that the Company has made all the necessary disclosures pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and has not withheld any material information/event that in our opinion would have bearing on the price behavior of the scrip. Also, the Company shall continue to make applicable disclosures, within the stipulated time. Therefore, increase in volume of securities of the Company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven.

You are requested to take this clarification on record.

For Share India Securities Limited

VIKAS AGGARWA L

Digitally signed by

VIKAS AGGARWAL Date: 2022.09.08 11:11:08 +05'30'

Vikas Aggarwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: FCS 5512

Regd. Office: Unit No. 604A-B,605A-B, 6th Floor, Tower A, World Trade Centre, GIFT CITY, Block-51Zone-5, Road 5E GIFT CITY,

Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat-382355 INDIA

Corporate Office: A-15,Sector-64, Noida, Distt. Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh-201301, Tel.: 0120-4910000,0120-6910000 Fax

: 0120-4910030E-mail : info@shareindia.com, Website : www.shareindia.com

Disclaimer

Share India Securities Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED
02:20aSHARE INDIA SECURITIES : Spurt in Volume
PU
08/29Share India Securities Limited to Declare Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-20..
CI
07/29Share India Securities Limited Approves Appointment of Yogesh Lohiya as Additional Inde..
CI
07/25Share India Securities Gets Board Approval to Raise Up To $19 Million Via Issue of Debe..
MT
07/25Share India Securities Limited Announces Issuance of Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Princ..
CI
07/20Share India Securities Posts Sharp Rise in Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
07/19Share India Securities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
07/19Share India Securities Limited Announces First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year ..
CI
07/11SHARE INDIA SECURITIES : Record Date
PU
07/01Share India Securities Limited Announces Board Changes, Effective July 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 465 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 2 012 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net cash 2022 3 071 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 35 762 M 448 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 241
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Share India Securities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sachin Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vijay Kumar Rana Chief Financial Officer
Parveen Gupta Chairman & Managing Director
Vikas Aggarwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjib Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED7.33%448
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-28.31%42 058
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-16.83%17 511
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-32.21%16 432
XP INC.-32.53%10 859
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-5.58%10 660