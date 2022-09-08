Share India Securities : Spurt in Volume

SEBI Registered Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager
September 08, 2022
To,
The Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla
Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051
SYMBOL: SHAREINDIA
Subject: Reply to the Clarification sought on increase in volume
Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to your clarification sought, we wish to inform you that the Company has made all the necessary disclosures pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and has not withheld any material information/event that in our opinion would have bearing on the price behavior of the scrip. Also, the Company shall continue to make applicable disclosures, within the stipulated time. Therefore, increase in volume of securities of the Company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven.
You are requested to take this clarification on record.
