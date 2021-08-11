Log in
    SHCR   US81948W1045

SHARECARE, INC.

(SHCR)
Sharecare : Thinking about buying stock in Newtek Business Services, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Gamida Cell, PubMatic, or Falcon Capital Acquisition?

08/11/2021 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NEWT, FULC, GMDA, PUBM, and SHCR.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-newtek-business-services-fulcrum-therapeutics-gamida-cell-pubmatic-or-falcon-capital-acquisition-301353253.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
