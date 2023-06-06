Sharecare reveals finalists in the 2023 Sharecare Awards

General public invited to vote for Sharing Care Award through June 16; winner announced live on stage at HLTH 2023 on Monday, Oct. 9

ATLANTA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the category finalists in the 2023 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of “sharing care.”



Ranging from established health and media organizations to individual advocates making a difference, the finalists in the fifth annual Sharecare Awards were selected from hundreds of entries across 13 categories by the competition’s esteemed Academy of Judges, comprised of renowned experts in health and media, and their juries.

“As we approach our fifth annual celebration of sharing care, we thank all of our entrants – which have expanded over the years to include not only health advocacy organizations but also media networks, educational institutions, and startups – and congratulate the exemplary content creators and impassioned voices among our finalists,” said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer of Sharecare. “The inspiring stories, achievements, and committed action we have the privilege to recognize through the Sharecare Awards serve as a beacon of inspiration in times of adversity, and we commend their tireless efforts to foster healing, empathy, and inclusivity across the healthcare continuum.”

Finalists are now eligible to win the special Sharing Care Award, conferred upon the entry which receives the most votes from the general public. Starting today, anyone can go to sharecareawards.org/voting to vote for their favorite finalist in each category; only one vote may be cast per person, per category each day of the voting period, ending June 16, 2023.

Beginning in September, category finalists will be showcased and winners revealed across Sharecare’s social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. Additionally, for the first time since the inaugural Sharecare Awards, the fifth annual competition will culminate with an in-person celebration on Monday, Oct. 9, when select winners, including recipients of the Sharing Care Award, Outstanding Foundation of the Year, and Person of the Year will be revealed live on stage at HLTH 2023 in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Sharecare Awards category finalists are as follows:

Behavioral / Mental Health

Diveheart Foundation for Diving on the Autism Spectrum

South Florida PBS for The Mental Health Crisis in Teenagers & Young Adults

South Florida PBS for Finding Lost Memory

American Nurses Association for Health Starts With Housing

Children’s Health

Adam Dorsay, PsyD, CPCC for Children & Grief

Inventi Media Group for Hopeful Persistence: Aubrie's Story

American Red Cross for Prepare with Pedro

Rebel Media Productions for Gaming for Mental Health

Disruptors in Healthcare

UC Davis Health for Searching for a Cure

Medical News Network - The University of Kansas Health System for Gee Whiz Science

Special Olympics for Starkey Cares: Starkey Hearing at the 2022 USA Games

American Nurses Association for Paired for Primary Care Equity

Health/Science: News

Judith Joseph, MD for Concerns Grow Over Online ADHD Diagnosis

Inventi Media Group for Blindsided Within

Koning Health for Innovative Breast Imaging Technology

Cedrek McFadden, MD for The Age of Hope

Healthy Living

Special Olympics for School of Strength: Class is Now in Session

OneGreenThing for Think Like An Awesome Ancestor

Diveheart Foundation for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Adaptive Dive Buddy & Advocate

Adam Dorsay, PsyD, CPCC for Leveraging Intelligence from Our Animal Side

Pet Health

Triune Integrative Medicine for The Power of Horses for Healing

Adam Dorsay, PsyD, CPCC for The Mind of a Cat

UC Davis Health for Comparative Oncology

Tyler Ellis for How to Get a Service Dog for Anxiety

Women’s Health

Triune Integrative Medicine for The Power of Horses for Healing

Kistein Monkhouse for The Cost of Abortion Bans

Sue Varma, MD for Parent Guilt Might Slowly Be Eroding Your Mental Health

Judith Joseph, MD for Oprah Daily

American Red Cross for Dawes Family Story from Hurricane Ian

Sue Varma, MD for Caregiving Extends to Helping Loved Ones Navigate Mental Illness

Cedrek McFadden, MD for We Are Never Alone

American Red Cross for How Blood Transfusions Help Patients with Sickle Cell

Chronic Conditions

UC Davis MIND Institute for A Poem By Isa

Inventi Media Group for Courageous Fighters: Bill's Story

Inventi Media Group for Blindsided Within

American Red Cross for Ty and his Family's Story After the Tornadoes

Health Activism / Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

American Red Cross for Chris Ruffin Sickle Cell Story

Special Olympics for Special Olympics United with Refugees: Addressing the crisis in Ukraine

UC Davis MIND Institute for UC Davis MIND Institute Peace Pole Project

Sue Varma, MD for Climate Anxiety

Health/Science: Program/Special

UC Davis Health for Searching for a Cure

Inventi Media Group for Bonded Hope

Rebel Media Productions for Collective Effervescence

Jason Gleason, MSN, NP-C, USAF Lieutenant Colonel (RET) for From Heartbreak to Hope

Men’s Health

American Red Cross for Ty and his Family's Story After the Tornadoes

American Nurses Association for Tackling Black Men's Health

Jason Gleason, MSN, NP-C, USAF Lieutenant Colonel (RET) for From Heartbreak to Hope

Sue Varma, MD for Men's Mental Health Is a Priority

Women Orthopaedist Global Outreach (WOGO) for WOGO Giving Tuesdsay Promo

Diveheart Foundation for Diveheart YouTube Series: Take a Deeper Look

Women Orthopaedist Global Outreach (WOGO) for Maria Luisa's Story

Cedrek McFadden, MD for Belly Fat

The Sharecare Awards are operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established in support of this awards program. For more information about the Sharecare Awards, visit sharecareawards.org.

About Sharecare

