Sharecare to present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2022 | 07:01am EST
ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its chairman and CEO, Jeff Arnold, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. PST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
jen@sharecare.com 

Investor Relations:
Bob East, Westwicke
SharecareIR@westwicke.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-present-at-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301710406.html

SOURCE Sharecare


© PRNewswire 2022
