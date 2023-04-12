Advanced search
    SHCR   US81948W1045

SHARECARE, INC.

(SHCR)
04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
1.500 USD   +0.67%
03/31SHARECARE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Sharecare to report first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10

04/12/2023 | 07:02am EDT
ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on the same day.

Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 636-1352 for U.S. participants, or (412) 902-4148 for international participants, and asking to be joined into the Sharecare call; or via live audio webcast, available online at https://investors.sharecare.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available for on-demand listening at the same link and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations: Jen Martin Hall, jen@sharecare.com

Investor Relations: Bob East, SharecareIR@westwicke.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 460 M - -
Net income 2023 -69,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 83,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,33x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 534 M 534 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 485
Free-Float 89,2%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Justin Ferrero Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Dawn Whaley Co-President & Chief Marketing Officer
Michael Crupain Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Walter de Brouwer Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARECARE, INC.-6.25%534
ORACLE CORPORATION14.71%253 700
SAP SE20.43%147 871
SERVICENOW, INC.21.00%95 373
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.24.33%41 339
HUBSPOT, INC.41.01%20 194
